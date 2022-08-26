ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Kirby Smart: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett asking more questions about offense, better prepared

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ojFEI_0hWTAHNk00

ATHENS — Kirby Smart says this is the best quarterback room he’s ever had at Georgia, and Stetson Bennett’s improved football study habits are likely part of the reason why the head coach feels that way.

“I’m excited to see him go play,” Smart said on The Buck Belue Show on 680 The Fan on Thursday.

“He’s done a really good job this camp of being detailed in his organization and detailed in his preparation.”

The last time the 24-year-old, sixth-year senior took the field in a game he was the winning QB in the CFP Championship game over Alabama, overcoming a slow start with a strong fourth quarter that saw him go 4-of-4 on his passes.

But the last time Bennett was in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, things didn’t go so well in a 41-24 loss to the Tide in the SEC Championship Game, with turnovers and struggles in the passing game.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Falcons pick up former college lacrosse star as a receiver

ATLANTA — Jared Bernhardt, a former college lacrosse star, has made the Falcons opening roster, the team announced Tuesday. Bernhardt said “it would be awesome” to make the team’s 53-man roster. Now, he has done just that. Bernhardt, 24, was impressive during the preseason, coming away...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Calvin Ridley among the victims of a series of Atlanta gang-related celebrity home invasions, per report

Calvin Ridley is reportedly among the victims of a series of Atlanta-area gang-related celebrity home invasions. Ridley, the former Alabama wide receiver who played in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, along with singer Mariah Carey, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton and Atlanta United star Brad Guzan were 4 of the alleged victims.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Alabama State
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
11Alive

No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes

ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Sec Championship Game#American Football#College Football#Qb#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Repeat offending gang member picked up by US marshals in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a man they say committed multiple violent crimes and was wanted in two separate shooting incidents on Tuesday. Larry Little, 32, had multiple warrants for several separate violent incidents in South Fulton, including shooting incidents at residences...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Woman says person she hired to keep her dogs left them to starve

CANTON, Ga. — A Cherokee County woman is making serious accusations the woman she says she hired to watch over her dogs while she went on vacation. Brittany Leonard tells Channel 2 Action News that she paid the sitter $1,000, but her three Pomeranians were not fed or given water for most of the time she was gone. The dog sitter says that’s a lie.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
43K+
Followers
89K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy