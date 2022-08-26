CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) - All month long we've been celebrating Black-owned business month. Before the curtains close on August, have to take a trip to The First State. Eyewitness News reporter Vittoria Woodill takes us to "Dance4Life" dance studio. It's a dance company that's raising the bar for its dancers in technique and life skills. Sometimes it's hard to imagine where life will take you until you find that thing you love. For Chauntee Andrews, stepping into dance as a young girl was a step toward her purpose. "They call it 'dance utopia.' That's what it is, 'dance utopia.' It's a place...

CLAYMONT, DE ・ 22 HOURS AGO