Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

Jollibee, the fast-food chain from the Philippines with a cult-like following, finally set to open in Northeast Philly

Nearly two years have passed since Jollibee, the fast-food restaurant chain from the Philippines, announced plans to open a Northeast Philadelphia location, the first in Pennsylvania. Beloved for its signature Chickenjoy and Yumberger meals, Jollibee was revealed to be part of a $50 million renovation of the Great Northeast Plaza,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Dance4Life Black-owned dance studio in Delaware raising bar for dancers in technique, life skills

CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) - All month long we've been celebrating Black-owned business month. Before the curtains close on August, have to take a trip to The First State. Eyewitness News reporter Vittoria Woodill takes us to "Dance4Life" dance studio. It's a dance company that's raising the bar for its dancers in technique and life skills. Sometimes it's hard to imagine where life will take you until you find that thing you love. For Chauntee Andrews, stepping into dance as a young girl was a step toward her purpose. "They call it 'dance utopia.' That's what it is, 'dance utopia.' It's a place...
CLAYMONT, DE
NBC Philadelphia

World's Largest Bounce House Returns to Philly This Weekend: What to Know

Léelo en español aquí. The world’s largest bounce house is bouncing back into Philadelphia this weekend – with new and bigger inflatables. The Big Bounce America 2022 tour will inflate for two consecutive weekends at the Bridgeport Speedway at Bridgeport Speedway beginning this Friday, Sept. 2nd through Sunday, Sept. 4th and Friday, Sept. 9th through Sunday, Sept. 11th.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

WURD Radio Founder’s Day

On Wednesday, August 31, WURD Radio is hosting its ninth annual Founder’s Day Celebration at the Parkway Central branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia. Honoring the legacy of WURD’s founder Walter P. Lomax Jr., M.D., this is the first in-person Founder’s Day since 2019. WURD is the only Black-owned and operated talk radio station in Pennsylvania, and one of just three across the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fast Casual

Dave's Hot Chicken entering Philly market

Dave's Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based street food concept, has inked an agreement with Jiger Patel and Pranav Desai to open a minimum of eight locations throughout the Philadelphia area and surrounding counties. "We wanted to add a chicken concept to our portfolio, and after due diligence, we knew Dave's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CLASSIX 107.9

Celebrating Sisterhood! Erica Campbell, Tamar Braxton, Sheila E Live in Philly!

Join Urban 1 Philadelphia for a day of empowerment and self-expression, Celebrating Sisterhood on Sunday, October 23rd at the Hilton Philadelphia on City Ave. Participate in engaging conversations, workshops dedicated to Health and Wellness, and interactive experiences. With guest speakers Tamar Braxton, Erica Campbell and Shelia E., you are sure to leave with a refreshed […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man convicted in 2020 West Philadelphia murder of transgender woman Mia Green

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia jury has found a 39-year-old man guilty of third-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a transgender woman in September 2020. Abdullah I. El-Amin was convicted on Monday after a six-day trial.Tracy "Mia" Green, 29, was shot and killed inside of a car on Sept. 28, 2020, in West Philadelphia."Everyone would knew Mia was in the room," Tatyana Woodward, Green's friend, said. "She had a smile that would light up the room."Prosecutors say El-Amin was the driver of the car when he fatally shot Green several times.Green's murder was among a record number of killings in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
msn.com

Boy, 4, Shot Getting Back-to-School Haircut Inside Philly Barbershop

Léelo en español aquí. A 4-year-old boy was shot and injured when a gunman opened fire inside of a Philadelphia barbershop late Sunday afternoon, police said. Officers said the barbershop was filled with kids getting back-to-school haircuts on the eve of many students' first day. Philadelphia police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

I’ve worked at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia for 10 years. Here’s why I’m angry — and why I want big change

For the last 10 years, I have worked with the most amazing advocates at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia (CLS) to prevent eviction and homelessness, to mend the safety net, to help people with criminal records get a fair chance at jobs, housing, and education. I have met incredible people in the streets of our city, from tenant organizers to workers fighting for their rights, who have established mutual aid programs, taken direct action to make change, and who have dedicated their lives to the cause.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

