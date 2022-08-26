Read full article on original website
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
Are You Brave Enough to Walk Along This Terrifying Shark Bridge in New JerseyTravel MavenCamden, NJ
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
What to Eat at the 1st Annual Fall for Ardmore FestivalMarilyn JohnsonArdmore, PA
phillyvoice.com
Jollibee, the fast-food chain from the Philippines with a cult-like following, finally set to open in Northeast Philly
Nearly two years have passed since Jollibee, the fast-food restaurant chain from the Philippines, announced plans to open a Northeast Philadelphia location, the first in Pennsylvania. Beloved for its signature Chickenjoy and Yumberger meals, Jollibee was revealed to be part of a $50 million renovation of the Great Northeast Plaza,...
Dance4Life Black-owned dance studio in Delaware raising bar for dancers in technique, life skills
CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) - All month long we've been celebrating Black-owned business month. Before the curtains close on August, have to take a trip to The First State. Eyewitness News reporter Vittoria Woodill takes us to "Dance4Life" dance studio. It's a dance company that's raising the bar for its dancers in technique and life skills. Sometimes it's hard to imagine where life will take you until you find that thing you love. For Chauntee Andrews, stepping into dance as a young girl was a step toward her purpose. "They call it 'dance utopia.' That's what it is, 'dance utopia.' It's a place...
NBC Philadelphia
World's Largest Bounce House Returns to Philly This Weekend: What to Know
Léelo en español aquí. The world’s largest bounce house is bouncing back into Philadelphia this weekend – with new and bigger inflatables. The Big Bounce America 2022 tour will inflate for two consecutive weekends at the Bridgeport Speedway at Bridgeport Speedway beginning this Friday, Sept. 2nd through Sunday, Sept. 4th and Friday, Sept. 9th through Sunday, Sept. 11th.
The Philadelphia Citizen
WURD Radio Founder’s Day
On Wednesday, August 31, WURD Radio is hosting its ninth annual Founder’s Day Celebration at the Parkway Central branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia. Honoring the legacy of WURD’s founder Walter P. Lomax Jr., M.D., this is the first in-person Founder’s Day since 2019. WURD is the only Black-owned and operated talk radio station in Pennsylvania, and one of just three across the country.
Delco Proud Again: Phil & Jim’s in Parkside Have ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’
A Phil & Jim's hoagie, reported to be 'the best hoagie on earth.'. In June, 2021, Phil & Jim’s Steaks and Hoagies in Parkside triumphed over Philadelphia competitors by being voted “Best Cheesesteak” in the Delaware Valley Region. That honor came from the Cheesesteak Madness Tournament, which...
Fast Casual
Dave's Hot Chicken entering Philly market
Dave's Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based street food concept, has inked an agreement with Jiger Patel and Pranav Desai to open a minimum of eight locations throughout the Philadelphia area and surrounding counties. "We wanted to add a chicken concept to our portfolio, and after due diligence, we knew Dave's...
With COP27 Approaching, Cities Like Philadelphia Are ‘Powerful Tools’ for Climate Adaptation
On the quiet, residential stretch of Philadelphia’s Cherry Street that runs into the Schuylkill River, a series of blue and white markers bear the words “Hurricane Ida.” The first one, about a block from the water, is painted on the sidewalk: “Hurricane Ida Strandline 2021.”. Then...
$375,000 grant aims to keep elderly residents safe in Philadelphia
According to the Action News Data Journalism team, there were 1,938 cases of elder financial exploitation reported from 2014 to 2022 in Philadelphia.
billypenn.com
After outcry over Harriet Tubman statue commission, Philadelphia reverses course and will hold an open call
Philly’s plans for a permanent statue of Harriet Tubman have changed. After community outcry over the way the project was commissioned, the original plan has been dropped in favor of an open call for artists to craft the structure, officials announced. When the traveling statue “Harriet Tubman: The Journey...
Emotional support alligator strolls on leash through Philadelphia park
PHILADELPHIA — What does one do when spotting an alligator on a leash at a park? Give it a wide berth. WallyGator, an emotional support 5-foot alligator in the running to be named America’s favorite pet, stopped by Philadelphia’s Love Park on Friday, WPVI-TV reported. The gator was seen making friends and enjoying water features at the park, according to People.
Celebrating Sisterhood! Erica Campbell, Tamar Braxton, Sheila E Live in Philly!
Join Urban 1 Philadelphia for a day of empowerment and self-expression, Celebrating Sisterhood on Sunday, October 23rd at the Hilton Philadelphia on City Ave. Participate in engaging conversations, workshops dedicated to Health and Wellness, and interactive experiences. With guest speakers Tamar Braxton, Erica Campbell and Shelia E., you are sure to leave with a refreshed […]
Group of Men Attack and Shoot Man After Dinner at Philadelphia Restaurant
Philadelphia, PA- the Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on August...
Man convicted in 2020 West Philadelphia murder of transgender woman Mia Green
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia jury has found a 39-year-old man guilty of third-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a transgender woman in September 2020. Abdullah I. El-Amin was convicted on Monday after a six-day trial.Tracy "Mia" Green, 29, was shot and killed inside of a car on Sept. 28, 2020, in West Philadelphia."Everyone would knew Mia was in the room," Tatyana Woodward, Green's friend, said. "She had a smile that would light up the room."Prosecutors say El-Amin was the driver of the car when he fatally shot Green several times.Green's murder was among a record number of killings in...
NBC Philadelphia
Triple Shooting Outside Philly School Leaves Teen Hurt, Bullet in School
Léelo en español aquí. A teenage boy, a woman and a man were shot when at least two gunmen -- one with a rifle -- opened fire in the schoolyard of a Philadelphia elementary school overnight, Philadelphia police said. At least one bullet went into the empty school.
Philadelphia Police Searching for Missing Eldery Woman
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing...
School District of Philadelphia students will need to bring masks as they head back to school
Face coverings will be required in the School District of Philadelphia for the first 10 days of the school year.
msn.com
Boy, 4, Shot Getting Back-to-School Haircut Inside Philly Barbershop
Léelo en español aquí. A 4-year-old boy was shot and injured when a gunman opened fire inside of a Philadelphia barbershop late Sunday afternoon, police said. Officers said the barbershop was filled with kids getting back-to-school haircuts on the eve of many students' first day. Philadelphia police...
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway Would Go To Outskirts of Bucks County, Opening Up Travel for Local Commuters
The proposed subway plans are set to reach the outside of the Bucks County area.Image via iStock. The proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway project is beginning to become a reality, and that reality might make its way to Bucks County. Emily Rizzo wrote about the transportation plans for WHYY.
TikTok challenge sparks surge in car thefts across Philadelphia region, police say
According to police records, over the past week, at least 35 Hyundais and Kias were stolen across the city. Police say the criminals learned how to start the cars on TikTok.
I’ve worked at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia for 10 years. Here’s why I’m angry — and why I want big change
For the last 10 years, I have worked with the most amazing advocates at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia (CLS) to prevent eviction and homelessness, to mend the safety net, to help people with criminal records get a fair chance at jobs, housing, and education. I have met incredible people in the streets of our city, from tenant organizers to workers fighting for their rights, who have established mutual aid programs, taken direct action to make change, and who have dedicated their lives to the cause.
