dryest whitey in wisconsin
5d ago

first vehicle I have heard of with 2 drivers, other than a driver's ed car... who was shifting what stick? was she shifting the dude's stick or was he shifting hers? article is unclear lmao

Related
WISN

Man killed in parking space dispute

MILWAUKEE — "He lost his life over a parking space." Michelle Walker grapples with the knowledge that someone shot and killed her brother, Joseph Jones in the alley behind his northwest side Milwaukee apartment, near 76th and Vienna streets, over a parking space. "My brother lost his life over...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis hit-and-run; man sentenced to prison

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a West Allis hit-and-run that killed a woman. Martin Martinez Rodriguez, 55, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10 to hit-and-run resulting in death. He had previously entered a not guilty plea. According to...
WEST ALLIS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect uses pedal bike as getaway vehicle in Wisconsin robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for information on a suspect that fled the scene of a robbery in southern Wisconsin on a bicycle. The Janesville Police Department released information about a robbery that happened around 4 ap.m. on August 29. A suspect entered the Lions Quick Mart and allegedly threatened the clerk with a knife.
JANESVILLE, WI
#Illegal Drugs#Wisconsin#Porsche#Germantown K9#Firearm
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Escaped inmate believed to be on the road with a female

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has released more information regarding the escaped inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to an update, Michael Blake is believed to be traveling in a 2005 Ford Explorer that is bronze in color with the Wisconsin license plate AJF7851.
OSHKOSH, WI
WISN

Man killed in double shooting

MILWAUKEE — A man, 47, died in a double shooting Tuesday evening, according to Milwaukee police. Police said were was a fight on North 44th Street, between Glendale Avenue and Congress Street at 6:09 p.m. Someone shot the 47-year-old man and a second man, 39. Police expect the second...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Nine more charges filed against woman in mail fraud case

APPLETON AND CHILTON (WLUK) – Nine more fraud charges have been filed in Calumet County against Danika Viasana, with more charges expected to be filed in Outagamie County, according to her attorney. In March, Outagamie County investigators issued a warning that mail was being stolen from mailboxes, and warned...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

4 injured, incl. 11-year-old flown to hospital, after Beaver Dam crash

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were injured, including an 11-year-old who was flown to a UW Hospital after a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Beaver Dam on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4:30 p.m., officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on County...
BEAVER DAM, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deadly hit-and-run in Wisconsin, police search for suspect vehicle

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man from Milwaukee is dead after he was hit while crossing the street in a crosswalk, reports Wisconsin officers. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the hit-and-run happened in the 1200 block of N. 6th St. around 12:30 a.m. on August 28. Officers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WDIO-TV

A shooting in Wisconsin injuries five people

RACINE, Wis. (AP) – Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee. Four males and one female were shot at about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for...
CBS 58

Racine police investigate 3 overnight downtown shootings

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are looking for suspects in three separate shootings overnight. Three people were shot during a fight outside a bar near 3rd and Main at about 2:30 this morning. Everyone is expected to be ok. Moments later officers heard gunshots near 9th and Wisconsin...
RACINE, WI
Fox11online.com

Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

After Vos cancels subpoenas against Wisconsin mayors in Gableman investigation, case dropped

MADISON, Wis. — Days after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended Michael Gableman’s investigation into the 2020 election, a lawsuit related to the investigation has officially been dismissed, online court records show. The case, filed in Waukesha County, was dismissed in its entirety on Monday. On Friday, Vos withdrew subpoenas that required a number of Wisconsin mayors to testify in...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Skydiver lands in Sturtevant pond, dies

STURTEVANT, Wis. - A skydiver landed in a pond in Sturtevant near the Skydive Midwest property Sunday, Aug. 28. Sheriff's officials said the victim, 36, from Tennessee, died on scene after suffering traumatic injuries in the crash. An investigation revealed in the victim, a professional skydiver, was conducting test runs...
STURTEVANT, WI

