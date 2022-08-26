Read full article on original website
dryest whitey in wisconsin
5d ago
first vehicle I have heard of with 2 drivers, other than a driver's ed car... who was shifting what stick? was she shifting the dude's stick or was he shifting hers? article is unclear lmao
Reply(2)
6
Related
WISN
Man killed in parking space dispute
MILWAUKEE — "He lost his life over a parking space." Michelle Walker grapples with the knowledge that someone shot and killed her brother, Joseph Jones in the alley behind his northwest side Milwaukee apartment, near 76th and Vienna streets, over a parking space. "My brother lost his life over...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis hit-and-run; man sentenced to prison
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday, Aug. 30 for a West Allis hit-and-run that killed a woman. Martin Martinez Rodriguez, 55, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10 to hit-and-run resulting in death. He had previously entered a not guilty plea. According to...
Operation Triple Beam Honey Badger: Wisconsin violent crime sting nets 268 arrests, 80+ guns, drugs
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A recent violent crime dragnet, spearheaded by the U.S. Marshals Service, resulted in 268 arrests, the confiscation of more than 80 firearms and the seizure of about $1 million in illegal drugs across the greater Milwaukee area. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals of...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect uses pedal bike as getaway vehicle in Wisconsin robbery
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for information on a suspect that fled the scene of a robbery in southern Wisconsin on a bicycle. The Janesville Police Department released information about a robbery that happened around 4 ap.m. on August 29. A suspect entered the Lions Quick Mart and allegedly threatened the clerk with a knife.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dashcam video shows stolen car pursuit near Estabrook Park; 4 arrested
Four suspects were arrested after a stolen car pursuit with Glendale police near Estabrook Park on Monday.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Escaped inmate believed to be on the road with a female
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has released more information regarding the escaped inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to an update, Michael Blake is believed to be traveling in a 2005 Ford Explorer that is bronze in color with the Wisconsin license plate AJF7851.
WISN
Man killed in double shooting
MILWAUKEE — A man, 47, died in a double shooting Tuesday evening, according to Milwaukee police. Police said were was a fight on North 44th Street, between Glendale Avenue and Congress Street at 6:09 p.m. Someone shot the 47-year-old man and a second man, 39. Police expect the second...
Fox11online.com
Nine more charges filed against woman in mail fraud case
APPLETON AND CHILTON (WLUK) – Nine more fraud charges have been filed in Calumet County against Danika Viasana, with more charges expected to be filed in Outagamie County, according to her attorney. In March, Outagamie County investigators issued a warning that mail was being stolen from mailboxes, and warned...
nbc15.com
4 injured, incl. 11-year-old flown to hospital, after Beaver Dam crash
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were injured, including an 11-year-old who was flown to a UW Hospital after a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Beaver Dam on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4:30 p.m., officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on County...
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly hit-and-run in Wisconsin, police search for suspect vehicle
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man from Milwaukee is dead after he was hit while crossing the street in a crosswalk, reports Wisconsin officers. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the hit-and-run happened in the 1200 block of N. 6th St. around 12:30 a.m. on August 28. Officers...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman arrested for OWI, allegedly smuggled meth into jail
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested for drug charges, OWI, and a probation hold after being pulled over for an equipment violation around 2 a.m. on August 16. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, during the traffic stop, a search of the vehicle revealed...
Woman who witnessed daylight theft on Milwaukee's east side left shaken up
A typical lunch outing for one woman turned violent on Milwaukee's east side Friday. It all happened at Café Hollander-Downer around 2 p.m.
Milwaukee man 'critically' shot during argument over crash
A 42-year-old Milwaukee man is in the hospital with critical injuries after police say he was shot during an argument over a car crash late Sunday night.
WDIO-TV
A shooting in Wisconsin injuries five people
RACINE, Wis. (AP) – Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee. Four males and one female were shot at about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Racine police are asking for...
CBS 58
Racine police investigate 3 overnight downtown shootings
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are looking for suspects in three separate shootings overnight. Three people were shot during a fight outside a bar near 3rd and Main at about 2:30 this morning. Everyone is expected to be ok. Moments later officers heard gunshots near 9th and Wisconsin...
Fox11online.com
Associated Bank to consolidate 7 branches in Wisconsin, 3 in Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people bank online. Associated Bank...
WISN
Milwaukee Mitchell Park Domes reopen, safe with $5,000 in cash, liquor and tools stolen
MILWAUKEE — A safe, containing $5,000 in cash, liquor and tools, was among the items stolen during a break-in this week at Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes. The popular tourist site also suffered about $2,000 in damage. "In terms of the damage done, yes, there was facility damage and a...
After Vos cancels subpoenas against Wisconsin mayors in Gableman investigation, case dropped
MADISON, Wis. — Days after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended Michael Gableman’s investigation into the 2020 election, a lawsuit related to the investigation has officially been dismissed, online court records show. The case, filed in Waukesha County, was dismissed in its entirety on Monday. On Friday, Vos withdrew subpoenas that required a number of Wisconsin mayors to testify in...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man faces up to 40 years in prison for involvement in 2020 fentanyl overdose
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was found guilty of First Degree Reckless Homicide for a fentanyl overdose that occurred in 2020. According to a release, Robert L. Harris faces up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. Harris...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Skydiver lands in Sturtevant pond, dies
STURTEVANT, Wis. - A skydiver landed in a pond in Sturtevant near the Skydive Midwest property Sunday, Aug. 28. Sheriff's officials said the victim, 36, from Tennessee, died on scene after suffering traumatic injuries in the crash. An investigation revealed in the victim, a professional skydiver, was conducting test runs...
