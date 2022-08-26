Read full article on original website
Kristi Ann Naquin
Kristi Ann Naquin, 46, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana was born August11, 1976, and passed away on August 27, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Friday, September 2, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery – Thibodaux, Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Michael J. Scurto
Michael J. Scurto, 71, passed away surrounded by his loving wife and family on Monday, August 29, 2022. Michael was a native and resident of Houma, LA. A visitation will be held for family and friends on Friday, September 2, 2022 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:15 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. There will be a graveside service after Mass in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
Jane Gros Verdin
Jane Rose Gros Bergeron, 87, a native of Labadieville, Louisiana and resident of Schriever, Louisiana passed away on August 26, 2022. A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery – Thibodaux, Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Martin reflects on school recovery post-Ida
Yesterday, August 29, 2022, marked the one year anniversary of Hurricane Ida, one of the deadliest and destructive hurricanes in U.S. History. The category 4 storm plowed into Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. The aftermath of the storm left communities destroyed, families displaced, and schools significantly damaged.
What are the odds? Houma Man Catches Same Tarpon Twice Along Gulf Coast
Houma resident Jeff DeBlieux couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw a green CCA Alabama tag from a tarpon caught on August 28 that matched a tag he put on in July 2021. “What are the odds?!” the fisherman exclaimed. Rewind to July 16, 2021, when the...
Generosity Fuels Our Hurricane Recovery
Hurricane Ida was a storm of traumatic destruction for our bayou community, but that is just the beginning of the story. Here in Lafourche, Terrebonne and Grand Isle, Hurricane Ida is also a powerful story of unmatched generosity, compassion and resiliency, which continue to fuel our recovery one year later. It is this story that makes me so unbelievably proud to call our precious coastal community home. It all began on August 29, 2021.
August 30 “Music on the Bayou” features Jane and John Vidrine
Come check out Jane and John Vidrine at “Music on the Bayou” Tuesday, August 30!. Music on the Bayou is a summer music series that happens every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Jean Lafitte Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center located at 314 St. Mary St. in Thibodaux. The series brings the Cajun experience right to your doorstep so bring your lawn chairs and immerse yourself in Southern Louisiana’s best music along the bayou!
One Year Later, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Remembers Hurricane Ida
Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou has experienced its fair share of challenges over the past few years. As all our hotels, restaurants, attractions and events were grappling with the pandemic and navigating the ever-changing path forward, Lafourche Parish was dealt a different kind of blow on August 29, 2021. Hurricane Ida,...
Restore Louisiana Program offers application assistance to South Lafourche
The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program will be in South Lafourche on Wednesday, August 31, providing on-site application support to homeowners. Residents can stop by the Larose Civic Center to receive application assistance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Homeowners must meet the following requirements:. Owned and occupied their home...
VCHS Terrier Tailgate to benefit “A new space for saying Grace”
Vandebilt Catholic High School is set to host its largest fundraising event of the year, Terrier Tailgate on Saturday, September 10 from 6-10 p.m. at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. The tailgate-themed format will be set in a “terrier casual” atmosphere with food, drinks, festival games, silent auction, and fellowship. “Terrier Tailgate is a wonderful night for our school community. This event provides us with an opportunity to raise money for a fantastic project for our students, while also creating a fun night for all involved,” Jeremy Gueldner, VCHS President, shared.
Druby Joseph Trosclair
Druby Joseph Trosclair, age 76, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Druby was a longtime resident of Terrebonne Parish. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the Liturgy of the Word Service at 12:30 p.m. Burial to follow in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Cemetery.
Finding Our Roots African American Museum to take part in Terrebonne Bicentennial Celebration
Finding Our Roots African American Museum (FORAAM) announced it will take part in the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration event Life and Culture. The event will include an exhibit telling the story of those who once worked, lived, and thrived in Terrebonne Parish. A slideshow will celebrate a variety of people who grew up in the parish.
TPCG to host three Hurricane Ida Recovery Community Meetings this week
Today marks one year since Hurricane Ida plowed into the gulf, destroying communities across the Bayou Region. Although it has been one year since the category 4 storm made landfall, many communities are still living with the devastation that was left behind. In an effort to provide assistance to impacted communities, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government partnered with CSRS, FEMA, and The Workforce Group, hosting a series of Hurricane Ida Recovery Community Meetings, providing updates, answering questions, and listening to the community.
Bourg Lioness Club Honors Law Enforcement and Firemen for IDA Recovery Efforts
Bourg Lioness Club honored Louisiana State Police Troop C, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bourg Volunteer Fire Department, and the Montegut Fire Department for their recovery and public safety efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. The firemen and deputies gathered at the Lioness Lions Club over the weekend, receiving...
Tawasi Antiques and Art Show Visits Thibodaux Sept. 9-11
The Tawasi Antiques and Art Show showcases antique & art dealers from across the U.S. for a fun 3-day event and will stop in Thibodaux next weekend!. Join the art show at the 45th annual show that includes a variety of antiques including furniture, silver, glass, porcelain, jewelry, linens, maps, and more! Admission is $10 per person and is good for all three days.
Thibodaux Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52 presents over $150K in donations to local organizations
Thibodaux Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #52 presented checks to three local organizations that benefitted from the 4th Annual 2022 F.O.P. Mud Bug Boil-Off, Held this past spring, the annual event attracted a large crowd in beautiful, historic Downtown Thibodaux. On Friday, August 26, 2022, the F.O.P. presented checks to...
‘One Step Closer’ Amputee Support Group Meets Monthly
‘One Step Closer’ Amputee Support Group meets monthly in Houma and welcomes amputees, family, friends, and anyone in the amputee community to join. The next meeting is Tuesday, September 13. The group, founded this year, held the first group in July where stories were told, tears were shed, and...
Blood Drive to support the fight against childhood cancer
Thibodaux Regional Health System is partnering with the The Blood Center to host a Blood Drive on Thursday, September 1, in support of the fight against childhood cancer. The Blood Center encourages the community to stop by Thibodaux Regional from 1 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. to help reach the goal of collecting 35 units of blood.
VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues two stranded boaters near Morgan City
The Coast Guard rescued two stranded boaters Tuesday near Morgan City, Louisiana. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a distress call over VHF-FM channel 16 at 2:04 a.m. stating, “help” with no other information. Watchstanders deciphered an approximate search area based on the location of the radio tower the call was made on and coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.
Houma Police announced the arrest of members of “Yee Way” and “400 Block”
For several months, Houma Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were investigating a group of individuals associated with various crimes throughout our communities. During the investigation, it was developed that these subjects identified themselves as a group known as “Yee Way” and “400 Block”. Investigations surrounding this group range from narcotic sales, firearms charges, burglaries, battery, etc. Investigators met with representatives with the 32nd Judicial District Court and secured arrest warrants for all involved.
