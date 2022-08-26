Read full article on original website
Fall semester sonographer program underway at NEMCC
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - For students looking for a career in ultrasound diagnostics, Northeast Mississippi Community College’s one-semester program is one way to become a sonographer. Students in the program began their training in August. Ultrasound uses sound waves to produce images of internal organs. The images are then...
Skilled to Work - Magnolia Stone in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — Magnolia Stone is a contracting business that fabricates countertops. Owner and operator C.J. Hill said his workers make quartz, granite, quartzite, and marble countertops. He said they make pretty much any solid surface countertop for the public. He's looking for three or four new...
Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
Weekend blaze destroyed Iuka church
IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend fire destroyed a church in Iuka. The fire at First Freewill Baptist Church happened Saturday night, Aug. 27. Pastor Jamie Nanney said it appears the fire was caused by an electrical issue. He said a motorist saw the fire and called 9-1-1. Firefighters at...
Four entrepreneurs advance to second round of 'The Pitch'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Community Development Foundation (CDF) kicked off its sixth year of “The Pitch” on Monday night, Aug. 29. The competition gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to local professionals. There were 18 participants in this year’s competition. Only four advanced...
Amory woman arrested for auto B&E
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
Macedonia Water issues boil water alert
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - A boil water notice has been issued for the Macedonia Water Association in Calhoun County. According to the company, this is due to water main break. Open this link to view a list of precautions you should take if you're under a boil water alert.
Amory PD issues warning after stopping vehicles with fake blackout tags
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Amory Police Department issued a warning to motorists who are trying to replicate Mississippi’s new blackout tags. The new vanity tags became available to Mississippi car owners in July. “We have stopped vehicles lately running fake blackout tags,” Amory Police shared on its Facebook...
Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
Columbus man faces aggravated DUI after deadly crash
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested a man for a weekend crash that left two adults and an unborn child dead in Columbus. Tavaris Mosley, 42, of Columbus, faces three counts of aggravated DUI. The crash happened early Sunday, Aug. 28 on Highway 82. Columbus Police Capt. Rick Jones said...
Two dead following overnight chain reaction crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people are dead following a chain reaction crash early Sunday on Highway 82 in Columbus. It happened around 1 a.m. on the westbound side of the highway before the Military Road exit. First responders said a car hit a motorcycle, which hit another motorcycle....
The Balconies at Davis Wade Stadium to debut with Memphis game
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State opens the 2022 college football season at home versus Memphis. This will also be the debut of The Balconies at Davis Wade Stadium. The balconies are located on each end of the westside upper deck. According to MSU, “The Balconies at Davis Wade Stadium...
