Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
HBO Max Renews Harley Quinn For Season 4
HBO Max has announced that it plans to renew the adult-animated series Harley Quinn for a fourth season. The streaming service announced the news ahead of the season three finale on September 15. The biggest change for the show is that Sarah Peters (Nathan For You), who has written for the show since the first season and is currently a consulting producer, will be made executive producer, and is also taking over as showrunner for the fourth season.
Gamespot
Netflix Lands Hunter X Hunter, Berserk, And More Classic Anime
Netflix has has teamed up with Nippon TV again for a new licensing deal, that will add 13 anime series from the Japanese network to the streaming platform's library. The new additions include a number of cult-classic anime series with high episode counts, so there'll be plenty of binging available as these licensed series roll out.
Gamespot
The 10 Best Sylvester Stallone Movies, According To Metacritic
Sylvester Stallone has been starring in movies since the 70s, that's 50s years in Hollywood. Outside of his iconic characters like Rocky Balboa and John Rambo, Stallone dominated the '90s action movie scene with legendary movies like Demolition Man and Judge Dredd. But what were his best movies?. Taking a...
Gamespot
Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power Review - One Very Expensive Show To Rule Them All
There's been no shortage of buzz surrounding Prime Video's Lord of the Rings TV show. From die hard fans of the Tolkein novels and Peter Jackson's original trilogy to curious onlookers drawn in by its record-breaking billion dollar price tag, you'd be hard pressed to find a show with more curiosity (or anxiety, depending on who you're asking) swirling around it. And that's to say nothing of the vagaries of the promotional material as a whole--sure, there are some familiar faces, like a younger Galadriel and a younger Elrond in the mix, but the vast majority of the cast is playing characters who either only received passing mention in Tolkein's works or who were invented solely for the show, making it difficult to pin down what, exactly, Rings of Power plans on doing with such a thoroughly established mythology.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gamespot
Netflix Is Bringing Immortality To Mobile
Alongside today's launch, developer Half Mermaid announced that its new game Immortality will be coming to Mobile in collaboration with Netflix. Half Mermaid did not clarify a release date, but did say the mobile version would come "very soon." The official Half Mermaid Twitter account tweeted that the team is "taking some extra time on our mobile release to ensure it's the best possible experience for Netflix members around the world." The team also announced an eventual Mac version, which will be releasing "as soon as we can get it to you!"
Gamespot
Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour #1 - HC
Hey, do you wanna see Harley and Ivy go on a road trip and make out??? Picking up directly from the cliffhanger ending of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series, Harley and Ivy are on the run in a Thelma-and-Louise journey, it's all here! Harley and Ivy on the road trip of the century! Following the wedding disaster of the decade, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy end up on the run from Commissioner Gordon and the GCPD! But as fun as all that sounds, Ivy still worries over leaving Kite Man at the altar... Luckily, Harley's got the perfect scheme to shake her out of her wedding-day blues! This incredible volume is packed to the brim containing Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour #1-6!
Gamespot
The 16 Best Action Movies Streaming On Hulu Right Now
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Hulu has a lot of great action movies in its library; here are some of our favorites. Looking for a new movie to watch...
Gamespot
Review Roundup For The Last Of Us PS5 Remake
The PlayStation 5 remake of Naughty Dog's acclaimed and beloved The Last of Us releases this week, and ahead of launch, reviews for the re-release have begun to appear online. The Last of Us Part I benefits from overhauled lighting, new textures, and smoother animations, just to name a few of the improvements provided by the power of the PS5. Additionally, aiming is now more responsive, weapons feel heavier, and Joel moves a little more nimbly. What's more, enemy AI is improved.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4 Begins Production And Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige - Report
The long-in-development Beverly Hills Cop 4 slated for Netflix will be titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, according to Deadline. The publication is also reporting that the film has officially begun production. Further, unnamed sources have told Deadline that Taylour Paige (Zola, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (The...
Gamespot
Big Chungus Might Be Headed To MultiVersus
MultiVersus has no shortage of big-name stars in its roster, but the next character coming to the Smash-like brawler could be its biggest yet. As spotted in a European Union trademark filing that was shared on Twitter by Andrew Marmo, it looks like Big Chungus is headed to MultiVersus. If...
Gamespot
The Last Of Us Part I Review - Desolation Row
Joel looks different in The Last of Us Part I. It took me a while to notice, but once I did, it was hard to unsee. There's a pain in his eyes. His clothes and features are the same, but there's a quiet, unmistakable torment imprinted on his face. I've played The Last of Us nearly a dozen times across PS3 and PS4, and I had never seen it worn so plainly. I know Joel has a troubled past because The Last of Us Part I goes out of its way to show you a traumatic death in the opening scene, but that pain was never etched into his facial features this clearly.
Gamespot
Konami Confirms New Game From Famous Series Will Be Announced At TGS
Konami has announced that it will reveal a new game related to one of its classic franchises next month at the Tokyo Game Show. Voice actor Yuki Kaji will be on stage to "represent the fans" of the game, which Konami describes as being linked to a "world-famous" series. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
The Flash #2022 Annual - Best-Laid Plans
It’s been a wild time for Wally West and Linda Park-West: their children are regaining their powers, Wally is bouncing between realms, and Linda is dealing with a mysterious power surge! Now, as Linda begins doing research for her upcoming book, Wally comes along for some quality time, and the couple end up on an adventure neither expected!
Gamespot
Wonder Girl #2022 Annual
After an unforgettable first visit to Themyscira (see Trial of the Amazons), Yara Flor has been crowned Wonder Girl and her Esquecida tribe accepted into the Amazon sisterhood…so what now? The jungles of Brazil beckon our heroes home, just in time for some new adventures! You won’t want to miss this oversize issue packed with never-before-seen stories about the mysterious new tribe and their most famous member!
Gamespot
Batman's Mystery Casebook #1
Batman is a great detective, but he rarely works alone. His sidekicks Robin and Batgirl, his butler Alfred, and the police of Gotham City all play a role in helping him keep his city safe. You can too!. Look for clues!. Analyze evidence!. Solve riddles!. Learn history!. Help the Batman...
Gamespot
Superman: Warworld Apocalypse #1
It has all led to this: the final battle between Superman and Mongul, and between the Authority and Mongul’s Unmade Champions! The identity of the hooded stranger has been revealed, uncovering a shocking betrayal that threatens to crush Superman’s rebellion forever! But as the fate of Warworld relies on Superman, the last chance to return his powers now lies with Natasha and John Henry Irons. From the visionary creative team of Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Brandon Peterson, and Will Conrad, empires fall and rise and the fourth world is reborn in this jaw-dropping final chapter!
Gamespot
Immortality Review - A Most Unusual Camera
There's a moment in movies where a restless, investigative protagonist falls down a proverbial rabbit hole and unveils a startling truth, reframing everything they thought they knew. The allure of Immortality, much like other games from Sam Barlow and Half Mermaid, is that it casts the player in this exciting role and builds to its ultimate unveiling. It's borderline impenetrable at times, as both the basic A to B plot and its greater themes are much more opaque than the team's prior puzzles. And yet, it's not really worse off for it. Despite--and sometimes because of--the dizzying effect of falling down the rabbit hole, Immortality becomes another standout narrative. It's similar to its predecessors, Telling Lies and Her Story, in some key ways, but more thought-provoking, too, and certainly more unnerving than you'll be prepared for.
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers Preorders Are Discounted Already
Sonic Frontiers will offer a fresh spin on 3D Sonic platforming in just a couple short months. If you're looking forward to the Blue Blur's upcoming outing, you can save on your preorder through Fanatical right now. Fanatical is offering a $7 discount on PC preorders. You'll also get a voucher for 5% off your next purchase along with the Adventurer’s Treasure Box preorder bonus.
Gamespot
Netflix With Ads Will Cost $7-$9 Per Month, Report Says
Netflix's new ad-based tier will cost between $7-$9 per month, a new report from Bloomberg claims. This would be around half the cost of Netflix's most popular ad-free plan, which goes for $15.50/month. The report went on to say that Netflix's new ad tier will have about four minutes of...
Comments / 0