After flooding recedes, North Indian Canyon Drive reopens

A portion of North Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs reopened Friday morning after being closed for about five hours because of flooding and debris on the roadway.

The road from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue through the wash was closed at 6 a.m., Palm Springs police announced.

The stretch, which is frequently closed for weather, also was closed due to flooding last week. Even after it reopened, a flooded portion remained coned off for several days with drivers directed around it. The flooding is the result of runoff from storms in local mountains.

During times when the road is closed, drivers needing to get to Interstate 10 from Palm Springs can take Highway 111 to the west of Indian Canyon Drive or Gene Autry Road to the east.

