Officers seize a shipment of baby wipes that turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine
A shipment of baby wipes at the US-Mexico border turned out to be something quite different: $11.8 million worth of cocaine.
Hawaii travel agent pleads guilty in scam of Bay Area residents, including friends
Some of the affected clients were family friends and old classmates.
Dish soap poisoning at Bay Area care home leaves one dead, two injured, police say
The care home says the dish soap was mistaken for juice.
SFGate
Neighbors, police: Eviction possibly set off fatal shooting
HOUSTON (AP) — Robin Ahrens was getting ready to go to work at a doughnut shop in the middle of the night when he heard what sounded like fireworks coming from the back parking lot of his apartment house in southwest Houston. Ahrens, 53, walked down a hall to...
The Comedy Store sues accountant over missed $8.5 million in COVID relief funds
After seeing its business drop 90% due to the pandemic, West Hollywood's iconic Comedy Store claims that its accountant mishandled its COVID relief funds.
Where to get an Italian beef in San Francisco, according to a Chicagoan
The popularity of this regional sandwich has been booming.
Caretaker Stole Nearly $300,000 From an Elderly Couple
Six years ago, an elderly couple’s son-in-law hired a caretaker, Sherri Lynn Smith, to manage their personal and financial affairs after the husband had a stroke. Recently, the Florida family made the shocking discovery that Smith had stolen an eye-watering $288,865 from the couple, who are in their 90s, and now she’s going to federal prison. According to a court decision made last Friday, Smith will serve four years and three months: two years for fraud with identification documents, and two years and three months for bank fraud. Smith transferred the couple’s money electronically to bank and credit card accounts under her and her husband’s names. In one instance, she forged a $16,000 check to her real estate attorney to purchase a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Tamarac, Florida, in 2018. She also forged a check to herself to buy fencing, new windows, and an air conditioning unit. Her miscellaneous Zelle transfers over the years totaled more than $46,000. On top of her prison sentence, Smith owes a $168,895 restitution and $288,865 cash forfeiture. Read it at Miami Herald
SFGate
Police: Attacker takes over SF ambulance, tries to run over paramedics
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Two paramedics were shaken up Monday morning after an attacker smashed the windows of their ambulance with a wooden tree stake, and then commandeered the vehicle and tried to run them over, authorities said. The uniformed paramedics were in the fire department ambulance in the 1700 block...
SFGate
Man convicted in retrial that eyed ex-star sleuth's conduct
NEW YORK (AP) — A man was convicted again Wednesday in the first retrial stemming from scrutiny of a once-lauded New York City homicide detective who was later accused of framing suspects. A stunned Eliseo DeLeon looked up at the ceiling at one point as Brooklyn Judge Dena Douglas...
'Prolonged, dangerous' heat wave coming to California this week
California is bracing for a brutal heat wave that's expected to send temperatures soaring over Labor Day weekend.
SFGate
Man sought in 2016 San Diego killing held in El Salvador
SAN DIEGO (AP) — An Arizona man wanted for the killing of his girlfriend in San Diego in 2016 was captured in El Salvador, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Raymond McLeod, 37, who was on the U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted list, was taken into custody Monday afternoon by local law enforcement and confirmed his identity to accompanying U.S. authorities, the service said in a statement Tuesday.
SFGate
Da's Lawsuit Against Potter Handy Law Firm Dismissed, Challenges To Firm’S Ada Cases Continue
A state court judge on Monday dismissed a high-profile lawsuit that former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and his Los Angeles counterpart, George Gascon, brought against the San Diego law firm Potter Handy LLC. The civil case, filed April 11 in San Francisco Superior Court, accused Potter Handy and...
They protested on the Golden Gate Bridge. Then California cops issued an odd citation.
Tim Huey said he and other protesters were cited for having a "mental/emotional condition."
