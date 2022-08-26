ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Neighbors, police: Eviction possibly set off fatal shooting

HOUSTON (AP) — Robin Ahrens was getting ready to go to work at a doughnut shop in the middle of the night when he heard what sounded like fireworks coming from the back parking lot of his apartment house in southwest Houston. Ahrens, 53, walked down a hall to...
Caretaker Stole Nearly $300,000 From an Elderly Couple

Six years ago, an elderly couple’s son-in-law hired a caretaker, Sherri Lynn Smith, to manage their personal and financial affairs after the husband had a stroke. Recently, the Florida family made the shocking discovery that Smith had stolen an eye-watering $288,865 from the couple, who are in their 90s, and now she’s going to federal prison. According to a court decision made last Friday, Smith will serve four years and three months: two years for fraud with identification documents, and two years and three months for bank fraud. Smith transferred the couple’s money electronically to bank and credit card accounts under her and her husband’s names. In one instance, she forged a $16,000 check to her real estate attorney to purchase a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Tamarac, Florida, in 2018. She also forged a check to herself to buy fencing, new windows, and an air conditioning unit. Her miscellaneous Zelle transfers over the years totaled more than $46,000. On top of her prison sentence, Smith owes a $168,895 restitution and $288,865 cash forfeiture. Read it at Miami Herald
Man convicted in retrial that eyed ex-star sleuth's conduct

NEW YORK (AP) — A man was convicted again Wednesday in the first retrial stemming from scrutiny of a once-lauded New York City homicide detective who was later accused of framing suspects. A stunned Eliseo DeLeon looked up at the ceiling at one point as Brooklyn Judge Dena Douglas...
Man sought in 2016 San Diego killing held in El Salvador

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An Arizona man wanted for the killing of his girlfriend in San Diego in 2016 was captured in El Salvador, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Raymond McLeod, 37, who was on the U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted list, was taken into custody Monday afternoon by local law enforcement and confirmed his identity to accompanying U.S. authorities, the service said in a statement Tuesday.
