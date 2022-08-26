ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

WAFF

Second suspect turns himself in for Decatur homicide

Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting.
DECATUR, AL
wvtm13.com

Driver charged with murdering woman struck in store parking lot in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama say a woman killed by a car in the parking lot of a Walmart store was struck on purpose. The Decatur Police Department said in a Facebook post that evidence indicates a man pulled his car into a parking space and sat idling until Sherry Sain walked behind his vehicle, then accelerated in reverse until the vehicle struck her.
DECATUR, AL
Decatur, AL
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
WAFF

Thieves targeting Huntsville church mailboxes

Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Mason Sisk trial set to begin on September 12

The pastor of the Willowbrook Baptist Church in Huntsville says that the thieves target the mailboxes on Saturdays when no one is in the building.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Four-week-old baby found dead at Cullman motel

Preston Nelson appeared in court virtually, preliminary hearing set.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Portion of Big Cove road closed until Wednesday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities announced that a section of Big Cove Rd. will be closed until Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release from Huntsville Utilities, the closure will last from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. The section of Big Cove Rd. will start at Montdale Rd. and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Teen arrested following ‘hoax’ bomb threats in Cullman, Walker counties

UPDATED 8/30/22 6:30 p.m.CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) responded to a bomb threat at Cullman Regional around 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. After investigating, the department said the call was a hoax. Later Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) released a statement saying a 14-year-old student had been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats.  The JPD statement said, “At approximately 11 a.m., Jasper Police were notified of a bomb threat called in to Walker Baptist Medical Center. Jasper Police, along with Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene and secured the buildings. During the course of...
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Teenager arrested after allegedly threatening multiple establishments in Walker County

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday in Jasper after allegedly making three threats to different establishments in Walker County. According to Jasper Police Department, officers were notified of a bomb threat called into Walker Baptist Medical Center around 11 a.m. JPD, Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded and secured […]
JASPER, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed after car hit twice along I-22

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old woman was killed in a multi-car accident along I-22 early Monday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Sara Littleton of Oakman was driving along the interstate just after 5:15 a.m. when her car became disabled on the roadway and was then struck by a truck and […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 30

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . FTA-theft of property-4th degree (2 counts) FTA-driving without license (2 counts) FTA-switched tag. FTA-insurance violation. Sanford, Christopher L; 38. FTA- violation of domestic violence protection order. FTA-possession of drug...
CULLMAN, AL

