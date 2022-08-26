Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
Related
Man charged after missing Mississippi girl found in his home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Officer involved in 'accident involving a pedestrian'
One person is recovering in Huntsville Hospital after they were hit by a vehicle in Madison County Tuesday night. The Huntsville Police Department said an officer "was involved in a traffic accident involving a pedestrian on their way into work Tuesday night." Police said the officer was on the way...
WAFF
Second suspect turns himself in for Decatur homicide
Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial. Updated: 2 hours ago. Judge’s license to...
wvtm13.com
Driver charged with murdering woman struck in store parking lot in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama say a woman killed by a car in the parking lot of a Walmart store was struck on purpose. The Decatur Police Department said in a Facebook post that evidence indicates a man pulled his car into a parking space and sat idling until Sherry Sain walked behind his vehicle, then accelerated in reverse until the vehicle struck her.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
18-year-old Decatur man turns himself in, charged with capital murder
The second suspect in the Friday morning shooting death of a man at a Southwest Decatur apartment complex turned himself in to Decatur police today, authorities said.
WAFF
Thieves targeting Huntsville church mailboxes
Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial. Updated: 11 hours ago. Judge’s license to...
Death investigation underway in Huntsville; foul play not suspected, police say
A death investigation is underway in Huntsville, police said. Foul play is not suspected in the incident, which occurred Monday in the 2800 block of Beard Street, Sgt. Rosalind White of Huntsville police told AL.com. White said police would not be releasing further information. Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill, who...
WAFF
Mason Sisk trial set to begin on September 12
The pastor of the Willowbrook Baptist Church in Huntsville says that the thieves target the mailboxes on Saturdays when no one is in the building. Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Updated: 16 hours ago. Fort Payne City Council voted on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Decatur Police: Apartment manager stole over $145,000 in rent money
Decatur Police say the apartment manager was taking money from tenants for rent and not depositing them into the apartment business account.
WAFF
Four-week-old baby found dead at Cullman motel
Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window. Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window. Preston Nelson appeared in court virtually, preliminary hearing set. Updated: 2 hours ago. Preston...
State responds to Mason Sisk’s request to throw out confession, statements
The State of Alabama filed a response Tuesday to the request of Mason Sisk, an Elkmont teen accused of killing five of his family members, to throw out his confession and previous statements ahead of his trial.
WAFF
Cullman Co. Sheriff investigating carjacking near Dodge City
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County sheriff;’s Office is investigating a carjacking that occurred at a gas station near Dodge City. According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, a car was stolen around 11 p.m. Sunday night from a gas station on I-65 at exit 299.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFF
One person in critical condition after being hit by police car in Hazel Green
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a police car in Hazel Green on Tuesday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on August 30 on Hwy. 231/431 near Kinnard Mill Rd.
WAFF
Portion of Big Cove road closed until Wednesday afternoon
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities announced that a section of Big Cove Rd. will be closed until Wednesday afternoon. According to a press release from Huntsville Utilities, the closure will last from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. The section of Big Cove Rd. will start at Montdale Rd. and...
Teen arrested following ‘hoax’ bomb threats in Cullman, Walker counties
UPDATED 8/30/22 6:30 p.m.CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) responded to a bomb threat at Cullman Regional around 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. After investigating, the department said the call was a hoax. Later Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) released a statement saying a 14-year-old student had been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats. The JPD statement said, “At approximately 11 a.m., Jasper Police were notified of a bomb threat called in to Walker Baptist Medical Center. Jasper Police, along with Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene and secured the buildings. During the course of...
Teenager arrested after allegedly threatening multiple establishments in Walker County
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday in Jasper after allegedly making three threats to different establishments in Walker County. According to Jasper Police Department, officers were notified of a bomb threat called into Walker Baptist Medical Center around 11 a.m. JPD, Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded and secured […]
Portions of Triana Boulevard, Governors Drive closed Tuesday morning
Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes Tuesday morning while crews work to repair lights in the areas of Triana Blvd. and Governors Dr.
Alabama woman fatally struck by car in Walmart parking lot was ‘loved by so many’
A woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday in a Decatur parking lot, in what police say was a deliberate act, is being remembered as “a caring and loving friend to all who knew her.”. A graveside service will take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. at...
Woman killed after car hit twice along I-22
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old woman was killed in a multi-car accident along I-22 early Monday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Sara Littleton of Oakman was driving along the interstate just after 5:15 a.m. when her car became disabled on the roadway and was then struck by a truck and […]
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 30
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . FTA-theft of property-4th degree (2 counts) FTA-driving without license (2 counts) FTA-switched tag. FTA-insurance violation. Sanford, Christopher L; 38. FTA- violation of domestic violence protection order. FTA-possession of drug...
Comments / 1