Photographer Tom St. John was able to again capture the Northern Lights, this time at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, although “a bit fainter than the one earlier in the month,” he said. (See those photos here) “Auroras like this can be seen easily with a camera,” he says, “but are often not naked eye visible due to the low light sensitivity of our eyes color receptors.” The northern lights, or aurora borealis, occur when solar winds create disturbances in the magnetosphere.

1 DAY AGO