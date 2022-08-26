Read full article on original website
Home renovation turns into nightmare for Lake Stevens family
LAKE STEVENS, Wash — It started as a simple plan to turn their garage into an apartment for Shawn Alameda's elderly parents, but things came apart quickly. "It's a nightmare," said Shawn. "This is honesty the worst thing we've ever experienced as adults in our lives." The Alamedas say...
seattlemet.com
The Most Popular Time to Browse Home Listings in Seattle
As competitive as our housing market was in 2021, it sure didn't deter legions of would-be home-buyers from seeking that elusive combination of price, location, and perfect (or good enough) property. And seek Seattleites did—on the clock apparently. According to a recent report from brokerage firm and real estate...
seattlemet.com
Proofing the Pastry Project
By the time the Pastry Project opened its blue dutch doors to begin the bake sale, a socially distanced line sputtered down the block. “I thought Pioneer Square was dead,” one member said to her companion, sarcasm dripping like chocolate sauce, as they waited their turn to order brisket kolaches, black sesame conchas, and scoops of strawberry fermented ice cream.
downtownbellevue.com
Amazon’s Popular Banana Stand Opens in Downtown Bellevue
The new banana stand in Bellevue is a community fruit stand that was started by Amazon. The stand offers free bananas to passersby. Located at Amazon’s Bingo building, the address is 333 108th Avenue Northeast. Referred to as “Banista”, the stand is open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 3:30pm.
myedmondsnews.com
Planting Edmonds: Meet Aplo, a mountain beaver
Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Greetings! This is Rachel the Roving Reporter. Today for all you gardeners and curious mammal spotters I will be interviewing a rarely seen local inhabitant: the mountain beaver. Our guest today goes by the name Aplo, short for Aplodontia rufa.
q13fox.com
Students form long lines for 'Back2School Bash' backpack giveaway
SEATTLE - The Rainier Beach Back2School Bash drew more than 1,000 people to the local community center Saturday, with volunteers providing free music, food, games and school supplies for those in attendance. Hundreds of backpacks were given away at the event, which falls during a time when families are struggling...
seattlemet.com
Meet Sniffspot, the Private Dog Park Purveyor
For city-dwelling dog owners, off-leash dog parks are a great way to let your pup roam. And while no one can deny that Seattleites are a dog-loving bunch, not all dog parks are ideal for all dogs. Enter Sniffspot. Founded in Seattle by David Adams, the burgeoning company is likened...
q13fox.com
Art Oberto dies at age 95
Seattle's Meat King, Art Oberto, died Friday just days after his 95th birthday. He is credited with building his family business into one of Seattle's most recognizable brands.
Half of Seattle homes failed to sell for initial asking price in July
Nearly 50% of houses in Seattle were sold below their initial asking price, nearly double the amount from July 2021, across an overall cooling housing market nationwide, according to Redfin data. A high share of home sellers dropped their asking price in July, particularly in pandemic boomtowns like Seattle and...
These Are The Most Delicious Chicken Wings In Washington
For the wing lovers out there, Cheapism compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state.
Jewelry thieves targeting the elderly in western Washington
MILL CREEK, Wash. — Mill Creek police say at least two elderly people have been targeted for their jewelry in the past two weeks and similar instances have been reported in Bellevue in Renton. The alleged crimes are unusual and appear to catch all the victims off guard. Mark...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Washington
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Seattle
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Seattle, Washington on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
After three tries, pet cemetery becomes historical landmark
KENT, Wash. — After three attempts to get a local pet cemetery designated a historic landmark, a community group has finally found success. The King County Landmarks Commission designated the Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery a historic landmark on Thursday. Community members and advocates have been trying to protect the cemetery,...
KUOW
A blue suit becomes history
The story behind the viral and historic blue suit that inspired this podcast. Congressman Andy Kim was photographed on Jan. 6, 2021 picking up trash in the Capitol rotunda, in the aftermath of that day’s chaos. The indelible image of a congressperson in a blue suit, kneeling on the ground and tidying the detritus of an insurrection went viral.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
3834 175th Ave NE #E50
A Lake Lover's paradise in this STUNNING top floor contemporary-classic pied- -terre. Designed with modern flare, every thoughtful detail shows throughout from new appliances, fixtures, paint, roller shades, flooring, kitchen & bathroom updates. Savor captivating Lake views from your living room or soak in the afternoon sun from your privacy back deck. Light & bright interior, full sized W/D, pantry, along with great storage throughout for everything you need & more. Updated H20 tank & new electrical panel, reserved parking included. Coveted Lakewood Shores Offers Private Boat Launch+Beach+Volleyball Court+Fire Pit. Close to 520, Microsoft, new light rail, Idylwood & Marymoor Park. The Sammamish Lake Life doesn't get better than this!
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Remembering Kristiana Johnson
More than 100 citizens, friends and colleagues of the late Edmonds City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson gathered in Edmonds’ City Park Monday afternoon for a heartfelt memorial service. Pastor Barry Crane of the North Sound Church officiated, and friends and family members took the podium to offer their thoughts. Look for the full story and photos on Tuesday.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Northern lights with ferry
Photographer Tom St. John was able to again capture the Northern Lights, this time at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, although “a bit fainter than the one earlier in the month,” he said. (See those photos here) “Auroras like this can be seen easily with a camera,” he says, “but are often not naked eye visible due to the low light sensitivity of our eyes color receptors.” The northern lights, or aurora borealis, occur when solar winds create disturbances in the magnetosphere.
knkx.org
Seattle employee is found to hold racists beliefs; then city pays him $125K in settlement
A longtime employee of the Seattle Department of Transportation who sent a Black woman racist and threatening messages at the height of the protests over the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 is still working with the city agency, despite concerns over his problematic history with the department and continued interaction with the public.
Sweep of encampment near I-5 gets mixed reaction from community
This weekend the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT ) cleaned out a large encampment at 10th and Dearborn near I-5 and I-90 in Seattle. WSDOT posted a notice that the authorized crews would be working in the area beginning this past Friday, Aug. 26, and most of the residents were gone when the removal began.
