Manton, MI

Rayder volleyball competes in Manton, hosts tri; Rambler soccer falls to Gaylord

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
 5 days ago
MANTON — The Charlevoix volleyball team headed to a Manton hosted quad match earlier this week, coming away with a 2-1 record.

The Rayders earned an opening quad win over Roscommon (25-7, 25-21), then dropped to host Manton (25-18, 25-14). Charlevoix then had a back and forth match with Kingsley, dropping the first before pulling out the next two (21-25, 25-22, 25-22).

“The girls really dug deep and their energy was high,” Charlevoix coach Audra Randall said. “We attacked so much better against Kingsley than the Manton match.Very proud that they played as a team and we are getting great experience with some tough competition.”

Claire Scholten led the Rayders with 55 assists and eight kills, Anna Haf recorded 62 digs and four aces, Addison Boop had 21 kills and five aces, Kylie Rice had seven kills, 22 digs and three aces and Abbey Wright had 20 kills and four blocks.

The Rayders later met up with Pellston and Ellsworth in a hosted tri-meet on Thursday, capturing wins over both teams in games of 25-16 and 25-19 against Pellston and 25-10 and 25-5 against Ellsworth.

Boop led with 11 kills and seven aces, Haf had 20 digs and was perfect on serve receive, Scholten had five aces and 32 assists, Karlee Eaton had 1four aces, Wright had 13 kills and Rice added seven kills, two aces and six digs.

SOCCER

Gaylord 4, Boyne City 1

GAYLORD — The Boyne City boys’ soccer team met up with Gaylord Thursday and took a 4-1 loss in their season opener.

Gaylord notched three of their four goals in the first half and held a 3-0 halftime lead, before going up 4-0 in the second half. Boyne later added a goal from Kaleb Lloyd, assisted by Amayo Bardeguez-Barrera.

Gabe Zarzycki made 11 saves in goal for the Ramblers, who had eight shots on net.

The Boyne City JV also took a 3-0 loss on the night, with Kacey Gray and Odin Kirkby combining for five saves.

Boyne City next heads to an Alpena hosted tournament Saturday.

GOLF

Harbor Springs LMC match

KALKASKA — The Harbor Spring girls’ golf team finished second in their opening Lake Michigan Conference match of the season at Grandview in Kalkaska.

Traverse City St. Francis carded a low round of 385, followed by Harbor’s 418, East Jordan with a 422 and Charlevoix, 438.

Harbor Springs’ Taylore Wilson was also second overall among individuals with a round of 88.

“The team placed second, but have lots of improvement to do to get the scores back to being a contender,” Harbor coach Pete Kelbel said. “Practice scores have certainly been impressive, but we have to do it when it counts in real matches and we will.”

