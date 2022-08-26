West Texas A&M positional breakdown: Defensive line

Defensive line

Projected depth chart

Defensive line: Xavier Rivera, Jr.; Michael Smith, Soph.; Dillon Mata, Jr.; Eric Goodman, Soph.; Simote Samate, Sr.; Ashton Reynolds, Soph.; AJ McGruder, Soph.; Chimauchem Iwuagwu, Soph.; Jaden Jackson, R-Fr. Olisa Meka, R-Fr.; Hayden Jansky, Fr.; Favour Osizugbo, Fr.; Joseph Overton, Fr.; Marquese Owens, Fr.; Caden Rodenbaugh, Fr.; Sosa Sokimi, Fr.; Marlon Thompson-Leatch, Fr.; Adam Whitfield, Fr.

Returning stats leaders: Junior nose tackle Xavier Rivera will return to his spot in the middle of the Buffs' defensive front after totaling 39 total tackles (17 solo) with six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He will be joined up front by defensive ends Michael Smith and Dillon Mata. The sophomore Smith recorded 29 tackles with five tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last fall while Mata finished his sophomore campaign with 18 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Notable losses: WT will be without Jaylan Hill this fall following his graduation. Hill contributed 21 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and three sacks to the Buffs defense in his final season. Victor Smith (nine tackles, 2.5 sacks) and Jhmarques Head (eight tackles, 1.5 sacks) are no longer on the West Texas A&M roster.

In short: The Buffs return a strong group with plenty of size and experience this season. Simote Samate is the lone senior of the group, however, the trio of Rivera, Smith and Mata each have valuable starting experience and should be relied upon to lead the line. Sophomore Eric Goodman will also be a part of the rotation after appearing in nine games last fall. In an interesting note, 6-foot-2, 305-pound sophomore tackle AJ McGruder will be trying to break through after beginning his career as a left guard on the Buffs' offensive line.

Stock: Up. The Buffs return most of their production from last season on the defensive front and the group will be looking to collectively build on a season in which they allowed less than four yards per carry (3.8). The Buffs also have a strong freshmen class that consists of seven defensive linemen that possess a good mixture of speed and size. If Rivera and Mata step up as defensive leaders and Smith and Goodman progress as pass rushers, the Buffs will be in good shape on in 2022.