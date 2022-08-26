ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

OVI checkpoint to be held in Licking County Friday evening

By Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
 5 days ago
The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Licking County Sheriff's Office will hold an OVI checkpoint at on U.S. 40 Friday evening.

OSHP in a press release, said the checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds and is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The checkpoint will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday.

"Based on provisional data, there were 13 OVI-related fatal crashes in which 14 people were killed last year in Licking County," OSHP Granville post commander Lt. Aaron Vollmer said.

Vollmer said their agency makes about 25,000 OVI arrests each year to combat dangerous drivers.

He added OVI checkpoints are designed to deter impaired driving but to proactively remove those drivers from the roads.

