Guest Opinion: PA Senate Bill 106 nothing but a GOP-led power grab

Senator Judy Ward, R-30, recently (on Aug. 21) felt the need to defend Senate Bill 106, which, Pennsylvanians were assured, “would not ban abortion." Ward claimed that the legislation has been subject to unfair distortion from the media, and would “protect the status quo.”

At best, this is intellectually dishonest.

Back in July, the Republican-led General Assembly jammed multiple constitutional amendments into a joint resolution to ensure its passage through the budget process. This joint resolution is known as Senate Bill 106. The bill includes an amendment plainly stating that the Constitution does not “grant the right to taxpayer-funded abortion or any other right relating to abortion.”

The function of Senate Bill 106 is perfectly clear: it would pave the way for legislation severely restricting or banning abortion here in Pennsylvania. And if that legislation were to be passed once again by the Republican-held legislature next session and approved by voters in a statewide referendum, it could not be challenged in court.

And despite Senator Ward’s insistence, the bill could go beyond restricting abortion, potentially affecting everything from contraception to treatments for ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages.

Whether it’s shoehorned into a budget amendment in the early hours of the morning, or said outright, Senate Bill 106 is a Republican-led attack on abortion rights in Pennsylvania. It’s an assault on equality and reproductive freedom. And it’s just plain wrong.

During my campaign, I’ve heard over and over again from concerned Bucks County residents about the rollback of abortion rights, echoing the perspective of the majority of Americans.

But Senate Bill 106 isn’t a done deal. We can avoid a constitutional amendment — and keep our abortion rights protected — by electing Democrats like myself to flip the state legislature and protect abortion rights.

Senator Ward claims that the amendment will allow the legislature to “create public policy that represents the will of the people.”

I don’t know whose voice she is listening to, but the idea that the will of the people is reflected in Senate Bill 106 — a brazen attempt to end abortion rights in the dead of night — is a cynical power grab from extremist Republicans and nothing else.

Mark Moffa lives in Penndel and is the Democratic Party's nominee for state representative in the redrawn 142nd District, which next year will include Langhorne, Penndel, Langhorne Manor, Lower Southampton and parts of Middletown and Northampton.