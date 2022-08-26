ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

High School Football Weather Forecast 8-26, 2022

By Clark Shelton
 5 days ago
A few tailgates may get wet today. Find you Close To Home High School Football Scores.Traffic, Weather Radar and more by just clicking on your county:



Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 97. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

