ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt a Pet: Garbana & Dolph

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're interested in adopting, reach out to SPCA Cincinnati. Give them a call at 513-541-6100 or visit their website for more information. SPCA Cincinnati Sharonville is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at:. 11900 Conrey Road. Cincinnati, OH 4524. In the video...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Listen to world-class jazz music at Smale Riverfront Park

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can listen to world-class jazz music along the banks of the Ohio River. The inaugural Cincinnati International Jazz Festival kicks off Friday at the Smale Riverfront Park festival stage. One of the organizers, Robbie Todd, joined Local 12's Bob Herzog to preview the festival.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Cincinnati City Council#Wkrc#Politics Local
WKRC

Controversy over casting underaged teen in local R-rated musical

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local theater community is abuzz about a decision to cast a teenage boy in a musical about an alien transvestite from a transsexual planet. A production of the Rocky Horror Show is fighting critics long before its first dress rehearsal. The announcements were posted in...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WKRC

CPD officer fired after using racial slur on duty

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati Police officer was fired on Monday after an investigation showed that she used a racial slur while on duty. Officer Rose Valentino was caught through the audio on her body cam using the slur back in April while she was in uniform. The FOP now...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 ticket sale date postponed

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - People already excited for the 2023 Cincinnati Music Festival will have to wait a bit longer to secure their spots. Organizers announced in an Instagram post that tickets will not be on sale Monday, Aug. 29, as was originally planned. A new date was not included in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 men sentenced in Over-The-Rhine fatal shooting

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men were sentenced Monday for their roles in a 2020 fatal shooting in Over-The-Rhine. The shooting happened near the corner of Moore and Walnut Street the night of Nov. 12, 2020. Police found 25-year-old Mheid Abeid suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

17-year-old charged with raping child

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teenager was taken into custody after he was accused of raping a child. Authorities say 17-year-old Michael Jackson, III raped a girl under the age of 13. The crime allegedly happened some time between the beginning of February and the end of March. Jackson is being...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 injured in Silverton shooting

SILVERTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was hurt in a shooting in Silverton on Sunday. It happened on Ohio Avenue near Deer Park Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Police have not said what happened or if they have any suspects.
SILVERTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy