Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
4 Places To Get Chili in CincinnatiIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, OhioLedford WritesLoveland, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
WKRC
Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
WKRC
Adopt a Pet: Garbana & Dolph
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're interested in adopting, reach out to SPCA Cincinnati. Give them a call at 513-541-6100 or visit their website for more information. SPCA Cincinnati Sharonville is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. and is located at:. 11900 Conrey Road. Cincinnati, OH 4524. In the video...
WKRC
Quiet quitting: What the online trend says about work motivation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Quiet quitting is trending online and on social media apps like TikTok, but how is the trend affecting worker morale? President of Bauke Group Julie Bauke explains.
WKRC
Turfway Park Racing & Gaming to open this week after years of renovations
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - There will soon be a new way to place bets: Turfway Park Racing & Gaming opens this week after three years of renovations. General Manager Chip Bach said the total investment was about $240 million. It's an exciting time for Kentucky officials to keep some of...
WKRC
Listen to world-class jazz music at Smale Riverfront Park
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can listen to world-class jazz music along the banks of the Ohio River. The inaugural Cincinnati International Jazz Festival kicks off Friday at the Smale Riverfront Park festival stage. One of the organizers, Robbie Todd, joined Local 12's Bob Herzog to preview the festival.
WKRC
What to expect from W&S/WEBN Fireworks including a soundtrack hint
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Tri-State end of summer tradition returns this weekend. D.J. Hodge with iHeartMedia shares a preview of the Western Southern/WEBN Fireworks on September 4.
WKRC
World's best female golfers to compete in Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The world’s best female golfers will be arriving at Kenwood Country Club soon for the inaugural Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA event. Tournament Director Emily Norell joined Local 12's Bob Herzog in the studio to share what we can expect.
WKRC
Couple honors tradition to see Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks every year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As fans gear up to see the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks on Labor Day weekend, some of the biggest fireworks fans in the Tri-State shared their plans for the show. David Hawk and Patricia Hinton have seen every fireworks show there is. They started coming together as...
WKRC
COVID-19 spread risk steadily coming down in Tri-State for all age groups except one
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After five weeks of high COVID-19 spread risk, the numbers are finally coming back down in Hamilton and Warren counties, but not for all age groups. While the numbers do not reflect at home testing, down is still good. After weeks of high transmission, less people are in the hospital in Hamilton County.
WKRC
Queen City on the Silver Screen: 3 movies filmed in Cincy showing at Venice Film Festival
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Venice Film Festival is one of the oldest and most prestigious festivals. Just 23 films are being screened there this year. Three of those films were shot right here in Cincinnati. Netflix's “White Noise,” an apocalyptic comedy starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig; “Bones and All,”...
WKRC
Controversy over casting underaged teen in local R-rated musical
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A local theater community is abuzz about a decision to cast a teenage boy in a musical about an alien transvestite from a transsexual planet. A production of the Rocky Horror Show is fighting critics long before its first dress rehearsal. The announcements were posted in...
WKRC
CPD officer fired after using racial slur on duty
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati Police officer was fired on Monday after an investigation showed that she used a racial slur while on duty. Officer Rose Valentino was caught through the audio on her body cam using the slur back in April while she was in uniform. The FOP now...
WKRC
Small child walks out of Northern Kentucky school; parents want answers
WARSAW, Ky. (WKRC) - A small child walked away from the Gallatin County Lower Elementary School in Warsaw Friday afternoon, and now parents want answers as to how that could have happened. The first call to emergency dispatchers came in around 12:45 Friday afternoon. In the call, a woman asks...
WKRC
Cincinnati Music Festival 2023 ticket sale date postponed
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - People already excited for the 2023 Cincinnati Music Festival will have to wait a bit longer to secure their spots. Organizers announced in an Instagram post that tickets will not be on sale Monday, Aug. 29, as was originally planned. A new date was not included in...
WKRC
2 men sentenced in Over-The-Rhine fatal shooting
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men were sentenced Monday for their roles in a 2020 fatal shooting in Over-The-Rhine. The shooting happened near the corner of Moore and Walnut Street the night of Nov. 12, 2020. Police found 25-year-old Mheid Abeid suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the...
WKRC
Family pleads for leads 9 years after Brittany Stykes' murder
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Sunday marked nine years since Brittany Stykes was found murdered along the side of a Brown County highway and her family is determined to make sure her case does not remain cold for much longer. On August 28, 2013, a pregnant Stykes was headed to...
WKRC
17-year-old charged with raping child
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teenager was taken into custody after he was accused of raping a child. Authorities say 17-year-old Michael Jackson, III raped a girl under the age of 13. The crime allegedly happened some time between the beginning of February and the end of March. Jackson is being...
WKRC
1 injured in Silverton shooting
SILVERTON, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was hurt in a shooting in Silverton on Sunday. It happened on Ohio Avenue near Deer Park Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Police have not said what happened or if they have any suspects.
WKRC
Surveillance video: Man crashes into Walmart store in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - There is new surveillance video of the moments when a man drove his car into the Westwood Walmart store. Police say Christopher Caylor was at the wheel and they do not believe it was an accident. Caylor drove into the store on August 14. It was...
