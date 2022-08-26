I had to write to tell you how much I’ve enjoyed your series on Larry Costello (”Larry Costello: CNY’s Forgotten Hall of Famer,” by Donna Ditota. When I was growing up in a very poor family, fun things to do were nonexistent — but I had a girlfriend whose dad had season tickets to the Syracuse Nats basketball games, and when he had to work late, he would tell my friend to call me to go the game with her and her mother in his place.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO