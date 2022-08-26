Read full article on original website
Related
High school girls volleyball poll: Section III preseason rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly girls volleyball poll. We award five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, girls volleyball polls will be published on Thursdays.
Fulton girls volleyball coach after winning season opener: ‘They’re pumped to be out there’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Fulton girls volleyball team opened the 2022 season with a dominant victory over Westhill on Tuesday. The Red Raiders defeated the Warriors in three-straight sets: 25-17, 25-21, 25-20.
Syracuse, Utica girls teams eliminated from NY State Fair basketball tournament
The Syracuse Black and Utica girls basketball teams were each eliminated during the second day of competition at the New York State Fair basketball tournament, held at the Solvay Youth Center on Tuesday. Despite receiving double-digit efforts from Amarah Streiff and Leah Middleton, the Syracuse Black team dropped a 52-44...
HS soccer roundup: Tully girls overcome late Chittenango goal, advance to final on PKs
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Tully girls soccer team held a 3-2 lead over Chittenango with about three minutes to go in the first round of Chittenango’s tournament on Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winning junior varsity coach hired to take over Section III boys basketball team
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Central New York boys basketball coach who led his junior varsity team to a winning season a year ago will get his shot at coaching at the varsity level this upcoming season. Robert Connelly was unanimously approved to coach the Oswego varsity boys basketball team...
Section III boys cross country 2022: Team previews, top runners in Classes A, B
The Section III boys cross country fall season is set start on Sept. 7 with several dual meets and followed up on Sept. 10 with the first big invitational of the year at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill. Here is a preview of Class A and B.
Meet the drum majors for Section III’s 2022 marching bands
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III’s drum majors have taken their places on the podium and are ready to start directing the show for real. The marching band leaders have been orchestrating their peers through practices for several weeks. Competitions begin on Sept. 10, with local showcases at East Syracuse Minoa and Jordan Elbridge. Liverpool is the defending state champion in the National Division and Phoenix took state honors last fall in the small school division.
Section III Executive Director to retire this year
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III Executive Director John Rathbun will be retiring on Dec. 31. Rathbun has served as the Executive Director of Section II Athletics since 2008. He was just the fourth Executive Director and the first person to serve the role in a full-time capacity in the organization’s 70-year history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Section III field hockey coaches poll: Who will have the biggest shoes to fill this season?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III field hockey coaches are constantly searching for the players on their teams that will step up for them heading into a new season. >> Section III field hockey season previews: A and B | C and D.
Charles Pride is back at Bryant, ready to lead without the smack-talking teammate who pushed his game
Syracuse, N.Y. — The nation knew him as the smack-talking, high voltage scoring guard from Bryant last season. Peter Kiss’s 25.2 points per game led Division I, and the Bryant guard liked to let people know it. There were hand gestures and flexes. There were celebratory push-ups. There...
HS golf roundup: Skaneateles boys give new coach first varsity win
New boys varsity golf coach Rich Allen is no stranger to golfers at Skaneateles, having most recently served as a volunteer coach for the boys team for the past three years. Now as head coach, his Lakers players rewarded him with his first varsity win, 199-233, over Mexico in an Onondaga High School League Liberty Division match at the Emerald Crest Golf Course in Mexico.
These 4 true freshmen are most likely to play right away for Syracuse football
Syracuse, N.Y. — LeQuint Allen might have solidified his spot behind Sean Tucker on Syracuse football’s Week 1 depth chart in one of the final practices of fall camp. During the team’s final Friday practice of the fall, the true freshman running back put on a show during the 2-minute drill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Symir Torrence, spurred by Jim Boeheim’s words, is retooling his jump shot: ‘It’s natural for me right now’
Syracuse, N.Y. — About a week after Syracuse’s basketball season ended with no postseason invitation last winter, Symir Torrence visited the office of Gerry McNamara, the Orange assistant coach who works with the guards. “We both told each other, ‘I don’t want to hear Coach say, ‘Sy can’t...
UConn, Syracuse football’s Week 2 opponent, has lost its starting quarterback for the season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Connecticut starting quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson will miss the remainder of the season as a result of a knee injury, coach Jim Mora Jr. told reporters Tuesday. Roberson, a transfer from Penn State, was the Huskies opening day starter and will undergo surgery this week to...
Dino Babers: Dropping Week 1 game to Louisville would be ‘a heavier weight than just losing’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has never opened its schedule with an ACC opponent, aside from the Covid-truncated 2020 season. That changes Saturday when the Orange hosts Louisville at 8 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will not only serve as an indicator for how Syracuse will fare overall this season but set the tone for ACC play early.
Axe: Louisville is the most important opener for Syracuse football in the Dome era
Syracuse, N.Y. — This isn’t Rhode Island, Central Connecticut State or Ohio. No offense to other past opening guests like Colgate, Villanova, Liberty or Akron, but Syracuse football’s first opponent of the 2022 season pegs the big game scale much higher.
Larry Costello series revived childhood memories of ‘the best basketball ever played’ (Your Letters)
I had to write to tell you how much I’ve enjoyed your series on Larry Costello (”Larry Costello: CNY’s Forgotten Hall of Famer,” by Donna Ditota. When I was growing up in a very poor family, fun things to do were nonexistent — but I had a girlfriend whose dad had season tickets to the Syracuse Nats basketball games, and when he had to work late, he would tell my friend to call me to go the game with her and her mother in his place.
Tyus Battle on podcast: Would he play pro ball in Russia again? What about Boeheim’s Army?
Syracuse, N.Y. ― There were aspects of playing in Russia that Tyus Battle enjoyed. He liked learning a new culture. He attempted to learn the language. And the quality of the league was good. But there were parts of being in Siberia that proved to be a challenge. There...
Syracuse Orange 2022 sideline polos, performance shirts, shorts are here | Where to buy online
The Syracuse University Football Team’s 2022 season is upon us, with the season opener at the JMA Wireless Dome set for September 3. That means the time is now to gear up with the latest Orange sideline gear so you’re looking fresh when you go to the big game.
How to stream Syracuse football’s full 2022 season: Schedule, TV channels, live stream
The Syracuse University football team will host the Louisville Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome on September 3 to open the 2022 football season, which includes 12 games scheduled through the end of November. Fans who can’t make it to the game can still tune in all season long on...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
59K+
Followers
48K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0