Syracuse, NY

Meet the drum majors for Section III’s 2022 marching bands

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III’s drum majors have taken their places on the podium and are ready to start directing the show for real. The marching band leaders have been orchestrating their peers through practices for several weeks. Competitions begin on Sept. 10, with local showcases at East Syracuse Minoa and Jordan Elbridge. Liverpool is the defending state champion in the National Division and Phoenix took state honors last fall in the small school division.
Section III Executive Director to retire this year

Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III Executive Director John Rathbun will be retiring on Dec. 31. Rathbun has served as the Executive Director of Section II Athletics since 2008. He was just the fourth Executive Director and the first person to serve the role in a full-time capacity in the organization’s 70-year history.
HS golf roundup: Skaneateles boys give new coach first varsity win

New boys varsity golf coach Rich Allen is no stranger to golfers at Skaneateles, having most recently served as a volunteer coach for the boys team for the past three years. Now as head coach, his Lakers players rewarded him with his first varsity win, 199-233, over Mexico in an Onondaga High School League Liberty Division match at the Emerald Crest Golf Course in Mexico.
Larry Costello series revived childhood memories of ‘the best basketball ever played’ (Your Letters)

I had to write to tell you how much I’ve enjoyed your series on Larry Costello (”Larry Costello: CNY’s Forgotten Hall of Famer,” by Donna Ditota. When I was growing up in a very poor family, fun things to do were nonexistent — but I had a girlfriend whose dad had season tickets to the Syracuse Nats basketball games, and when he had to work late, he would tell my friend to call me to go the game with her and her mother in his place.
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

