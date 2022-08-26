ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Breer believes Dolphins may look to still add at three positions

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Miami Dolphins have done a lot to address some of their needs this offseason, including bringing in a new head coach with an offensive scheme that’s known to be quarterback friendly.

Entering the offseason, it was offensive line, linebacker and running back that were the three positions Miami needed to upgrade in the minds of most, and they added some pieces to each of those rooms.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer recently attended the joint practice session between the Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles, and while he had a number of takeaways, he said that Mike McDaniel’s team could be looking to bring in more help at three positions.

Here’s what Breer wrote:

With the cutdown next week, I’d think the Dolphins will be seeking out some more depth at corner, on the defensive edge and along the offensive line. But on that last group, getting Terron Armstead and Connor Williams has helped settle things down a bunch for a unit that’s had its issues. Armstead, if he can stay healthy, remains one of the NFL best’s left tackles. And Williams was a guy that Miami had to project to center (they had a little preseason tape of him doing it in Dallas, and liked his athleticism for the position), and thus far that projection looks like it’s working out.

Offensive line and cornerback still appear to be the most pressing, even though the issues that the Dolphins have are depth-based.

Armstead has struggled with health in recent years, and we’ve seen what the offense looks like with Larnel Coleman starting at left tackle during preseason games, and it’s not something that the team wants to see long-term.

At cornerback, beyond Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Nik Needham, Miami’s depth at the position is lackluster. With Byron Jones and Nik Needham battling injuries, and second-year cornerback Trill Williams and free agent signing Mackensie Alexander on injured reserve, the Dolphins have third-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and special teams ace Keion Crossen as the best options.

That’s not the best spot to be in entering the year.

Defensive end has some decent depth at this point, and they don’t appear to have any serious injuries, so that’s less of a need.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

