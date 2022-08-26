Read full article on original website
Exotic pets available for adoption in Cleveland
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Cleveland, Ohio on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
Meet the former Cleveland stray dog who is now a star on Ohio's newest license plate
CLEVELAND — Meet Jack. Once a stray taken in by City Dogs Cleveland, now the face of Ohio's newest license plate. Cartoonist Jenny Campbell was asked by the Ohio Pet Fund in 2021 to design a new pet friendly plate -- and it came with one special request. "They...
Akron Zoo to host Brew at the Zoo: How to purchase tickets
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on June 23, 2022. Come enjoy a drink and a night out at the Akron Zoo!. The Akron Zoo is set to host Brew at the Akron Zoo on Saturday, Sept 10, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. SUBSCRIBE: Get...
Geauga County Fair returns to Northeast Ohio: Full schedule of events
BURTON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 14, 2022. The Great Geauga County Fair is set to open for the 200th time on Wednesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A lovable gentle dog named Nina
This weekend the Cleveland APL is showcasing Nina, a 7-year-old dog that's gentle, social and playful.
OhioHealth Mothers' Milk Bank opens in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The OhioHealth Mothers' Milk Bank has a new drop location in Cleveland. The grand opening at Neighborhood Family Practice (NFP) at 3545 Ridge Road in Cleveland happened Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. The drop site will "house a freezer to store donated human milk from pre-screened...
Guide to VeloSano 2022 in Cleveland: See maps of each bike ride and ways you can help raise money for cancer research
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on May 19, 2022. As the race for a cure continues, the city of Cleveland will soon be filled with bicycles as the two-day VeloSano event returns starting Sept. 9. The annual biking...
NorthEATs Ohio: Bright Side in Ohio City
3News' Austin Love visited the newly revamped Bright Side in Ohio City. The restaurant features new American comfort food with healthful ingredients.
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
Akron Pizza Fest takes over Lock 3 this weekend: What to expect
AKRON, Ohio — Calling all pizza lovers! This weekend was made just for you as Akron Pizza Fest takes place at Lock 3. Described as a three-day food and musical festival, Akron Pizza Fest will feature pizza parlors from all across the Akron area. Some of the participating pizza...
Cleveland resident fed up with trash being dumped along Train Avenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nina Lester is tired of driving up and down Train Avenue in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood and seeing trash. “We are a beautiful city that has a lot of history and we should be able to reflect that, and I don’t think Train Avenue is a good reflection of Cleveland,” said Lester.
WKYC Studios to expand early evening news programming to 4 p.m. starting September 12
CLEVELAND — A new hour of news is coming to WKYC this fall. Starting September 12, WKYC Studios will be expanding our afternoon lineup of news programming, highlighted by the addition of a brand-new, hour-long newscast “What’s Now” at 5 p.m. as “What’s New” moves up one hour earlier, beginning at 4 p.m.
Suspect wanted for Buffalo murder arrested in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested a suspect wanted for a murder in Buffalo who was hiding out in Cleveland on Tuesday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ja'Vair Walker,...
YMCA offers free memberships to families and individuals in foster care and related programs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is once again working to give back to the community, this time by providing free 12-month memberships to foster homes and other individuals in related programs. The YMCA and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) are splitting the cost...
All 4 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Tuesday afternoon that all four of their missing teenagers have returned home safely. The final teen, Denasha Melton, 16 was located by East Cleveland police officers. Police said Denasha appears safe and healthy and was left in the care of her mother. Sha-Niya...
The Chocolate Bar in Downtown Cleveland Has Permanently Closed
For 13 years, people went to Chocolate Bar
Les Levine celebration of life slated for Sept. 10
A celebration of life for late Cleveland sports icon Les Levine will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Beachwood High School auditorium at 25100 Fairmount Blvd. A fixture on the Cleveland sports scene for more than five decades, Levine died Feb. 3, 2021, after a protracted battle with diabetes and Parkinson’s disease, according to his family. He was 74. Levine, a Twinsburg resident, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2018.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s baby rhinoceros doing ‘zoomies’ might be best video you’ll see today
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A video shared by the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on Saturday morning was already viewed more than 10,000 times in the hours since it was posted. The video shows the zoo’s baby rhinoceros Dalia doing the “zoomies,” or energetically running around, it’s pen.
Akron restaurant to open after fire destroyed first planned location in 2021
Juan Mitchell was a mere two months away from opening a BBQ restaurant that would honor his grandfather, when a fire ripped through the building. He's now preparing to open at a new location.
Sheetz Opens Store in Mayfield Heights, Another Coming Soon to Old Brooklyn
24/7/365 convenience store chain expanding rapidly across Ohio
