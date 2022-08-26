Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Pies in New JerseyTravel MavenBranchville, NJ
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain CoasterTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Bobby Syvarth Brings Together The DWGStroudsburg HeraldStroudsburg, PA
Police Warns You To Never Leave Your Car Without This ItemBryan DijkhuizenPhillipsburg, NJ
Related
A Bucks County school district just canceled over $20,000 of student lunch debt
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Many Pennsylvania students are starting the school year in debt — over lunch. As of October,...
WOLF
St. Luke's Monroe Campus expansion groundbreaking
STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — St. Luke’s University Health Network officially broke ground today on its new four-story, 165,000-square-foot patient care building at its Monroe Campus. Located just off Route 611 in Stroudsburg, St. Luke’s Monroe Campus welcomed its first patients in 2016. A ceremony to mark...
lvpnews.com
City funeral director honored for service
Louis C. James of Bethlehem, a licensed Pennsylvania funeral director for 25 years, was honored for dedicated professional service by the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association (PFDA). The award was presented by Frank Kapr, PFDA president, at a special recognition ceremony event at the 139th annual PFDA Convention & Expo. James...
WOLF
PSUWB to host first annual 'Pitch In & Pig Out' cornhole tournament
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Penn State Wilkes-Barre Athletics will host its first “Pitch In & Pig Out” cornhole tournament and pig roast on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 2-8 PM at Backwoods Bar & Kitchen in Dallas. The event is open to the public and will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quality Education in Newtown: One Institution Makes List of 25 Best Pa. Private High Schools
Bucks County is home to one of the 25 best private high schools in Pennsylvania, according to a recent report published by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Niche.com, which ranked the schools based on:. Student and academic data from the U.S. Department of Education. Test scores.
Times News
LVHN colleague of the month
Name: Kelly Shupp, Registered Radiologic Technologist. Why I like my job: Working in imaging services gives me the opportunity to meet and image patients of all ages from our community. It allows me to be resourceful to obtain great quality images on patients that may be injured, in pain, frightened or unable to get in positions required for the exam. I also am thankful to work with an amazing group of hardworking and skilled colleagues.
wlvr.org
Allentown Fair, opening this week, plows ahead after pandemic pauses
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Great Allentown Fair is making a big comeback this week with its 170th year of celebrations, but also is addressing some potential concerns along the way. Featuring grandstand stage headliners such as The Dropkick Murphys and Cole Swindell as well as staple events like the...
‘Unity in the Community’ event brings people of Poconos together
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Coming together as one, that’s the theme of an event taking place in the Poconos. The “Sistahship Network” planned the day-long unity in the community celebration at Dansbury Park. More than 20 vendors and non-profits participated in the event, setting up tents and selling handmade goods. An organizer behind […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Bitterness lingers over St. Luke’s parking appeal in Palmerton
A Palmerton business owner is still upset with the borough zoning officer’s recent decision to allow overflow parking for St. Luke’s clients. Chip Solt, owner of Joey B’s, told borough council on Thursday that the lack of parking during the day was a contributing factor in his decision to end lunch service at his restaurant at 638 Delaware Ave.
WNEP-TV 16
High schooler dies at national guard training camp
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — "Determined" was just one of the words Josh Sheard used to describe his niece Alyssa Cahoon. She died after suddenly becoming sick while training with the Pennsylvania National Guard at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. "Obviously, it's been very traumatic, you know, getting the news...
WOLF
Walk with a Doc event held in Scranton to kick off Trails Month in September
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Lackawanna County's second annual "Walk with a Doc event" took place Friday, kicking off a series of walks with medical professionals throughout the state during Trails Month in September. The event along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail in Scranton is now in its second...
Chrin deserves praise for ambitious plan that saved historic Palmer farmhouse | Turkeys & Trophies
There’s a problem with teacher morale at Bangor Area School District and it doesn’t seem as if Superintendent William Haws wants the school board to get involved. Haws in January rebuffed a suggestion from a school board director that the district conduct a staff-wide survey to gauge employee satisfaction. He noted at the time that staff management is under his administration’s purview. The teachers union then went ahead and conducted its own survey showing 45% of respondents indicated they want to leave the Bangor Area School District in the immediate future. This is a significant number, especially considering public school teachers in Pennsylvania generally have it made compared to their peers in many other states where the unions hold less sway. We don’t doubt the accuracy of the number, but it would have been preferable coming from the school board, which is less interested than the union in demonstrating a case for contract concessions and more interested in the overall state of the district. We don’t know why Haws was remiss to get the school board involved back in January; he didn’t respond to our inquiry ahead of a story about the survey. His point that the staff falls under his purview is well taken. Good management requires a clear chain of command with no ambiguity about where the buck stops. But this isn’t a corporation; it’s a taxpayer-funded entity and the folks who pay those taxes get to elect who represents them on the school board. It’s time for those representatives to step in and work with Haws to improve staff morale. Unhappy teachers aren’t going to deliver as well as happy ones when it comes to educating our children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Concern rises after study finds 50% of homes tested in Hamilton Township positive for legionnaires disease
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, are concerned about bacteria in the water, especially in homes and businesses serviced by Trenton Water Works. A study found that 50% of homes tested were positive for the legionella bacteria, which can cause legionnaires disease. Trenton Water Works is aware of the problem and has been working on the issue since 2020. It is safe to drink, but there are concerns certain residents might be at risk. This is a warning about legionnaires disease. People can get infected when they inhale contaminated water droplets. Health officials say the risk is low, but they...
Times News
Honey of a day at Blue Mtn.
The inaugural Carbon County Open Gate Farm Tour was Saturday at The Farm at Blue Mountain Resort in Kunkletown, featuring an array of activities and presentations. Jim Baker, of Macungie, works for Blue Mountain Resort and is helping with The Farm’s new beekeeping project. “They wanted to do a...
WOLF
COLTS announces new routes and improvements coming October 3rd
LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The County of Lackawanna Transit System (COLTS) is proposing two new routes and improvements to 12 existing routes beginning October 3rd. COLTS will hold a public meeting to present the proposed changes and new routes at 5:30 PM on Thursday, September 8th in the board room of the Lackawanna Transit Center.
WOLF
PA National Guard soldier, 17, collapses during training, dies days later
FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) — A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania National Guard has died several days after she collapsed during training in South Carolina. Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died Thursday with her family around her, the 1st Battalion, 34th Regiment — a basic combat training battalion at Fort Jackson — said on its Facebook page Friday.
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 22+ Ways To Celebrate Labor Day Weekend
Not sure what to do during this long weekend? Marvel at the fireworks at Shady Brook Farms, experience an exciting cultural festival at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa or see a live performance at Parx Casino. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see...
High Bacteria Closes Pair Of NJ State Parks' Swimming Beaches
Poor water quality has led to the closure of two state parks' swimming beaches, officials said. High levels of bacteria were detected in the water, state Department of Environmental Protection officials said. Swimmers are not allowed in the water at Round Valley Recreation Area in Lebanon, Hunterdon County, and Lake...
A brief ranking of Great Allentown Fair’s new food offerings, based only on photos
This year’s Great Allentown Fair will, as every other fair in years past, be a destination for foodies — fair food regularly ups the ante with even more outlandish offerings year in and year out. This year, Fair President Daryl G. Urmy is issuing a challenge to the...
Win a Pair of Tickets to the 2022 Bethlehem Fair
Happy Fair Season! One of my favorite things about this time of year is the different fairs that pop up all over. Different foods, vendors, rides and events. It's bound to be a good time. Well, we want to hook our listeners up with a pair of tickets to attend...
Comments / 0