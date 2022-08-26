Two Brothers from Montana Plead Guilty to Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Read full article on original website
Eastern Progress
Fire crews transitioning to mop up for fire on Mount Helena, crews to be on-site throughout the night
Fire crews are transitioning to mop up and will be on the site throughout the night, City of Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said. WildCAD reports the fire was around 1/10 acre large. A person who was flying a drone over the fire, inhibiting firefighting activity, was located. According to...
Eastern Progress
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling, wood-burning energy
ADEL — A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an...
