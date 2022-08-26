ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Filipino Americans from the Carolinas help foreign exchange teachers in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Across the United States schools are losing teachers dramatically, resulting in a nationwide teacher shortage. WCNC Charlotte has reported some districts in our area are heading back into the year with hundreds of teacher openings. Shortages have made the critical role of international teachers coming to the United States to teach even more important.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Yes, it is legal to take unpaid leave to attend your student's school activity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students across the Charlotte area will go back to school on Monday, Aug. 29, and this time of year can be hectic for many families. While parents struggle with finding the time to be present for school activities, a trending Facebook post says there could be a legal allowance. The post claims that North Carolina workers can legally take four hours of unpaid leave from work to attend a school activity or participate at their child's school.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Parent tried to bring gun inside Matthews high school, CMS says

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent attempted to bring a gun onto the campus of Butler High School in Matthews last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday. A CMS spokesperson said the incident happened during an open house at Butler last week and the district has launched an investigation. No further...
MATTHEWS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
State
South Carolina State
WCNC

'Everything looked legit' | Job scams on the rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic has changed the workforce with more employers offering hybrid or remote positions. It has also opened the door to scammers looking to take advantage of those looking for a job. According to the Better Business Bureau, job scams increased by 42% in 2021 from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How to get free Part 107 certification in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill is known for its thrift shops and job training, but did you know they also help train drone pilots?. Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont has a program that's all about training people to become FAA-certified drone pilots. "It's about you, it's about the student,"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Understanding Medicaid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Navigating health care coverage specifically Medicaid, can be challenging. And it's important to understand that there are options that can help. Joining us now to discuss and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#Connected Devices#K12
WCNC

CMS will start the year with 370 teacher vacancies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will welcome back about 141,000 students this year, but not all will have a permanent teacher. “I can tell you that at some of our top schools, it's pushing proximately 18 vacancies at some of our larger comprehensive high schools," said Christine Pejot, the district's chief human relations officer during a Friday press conference.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How to check if your expired at-home COVID test is still good to use

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is your last chance to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government. The federal government is ending the free at-home test program this week, citing a lack of funding. Many have been complaining about the program saying their tests expire in just a few...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's when apple picking begins at Carrigan Farms

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — It's time to officially celebrate Fall! Carrigan Farms announced Wednesday that they will soon be ready for apple picking. Carrigan Farms said the apple picking will start on Sept. 6 and is anticipated to last through Sept. 25. Apple Picking at Carrigan Farms is an authentic pick-your-own experience, with tractor-drawn hayrides that visit the orchard and include a half-peck bag of apples.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Homicide investigation underway at a Salisbury shopping center

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a homicide in a shopping center early Wednesday morning. Right now, details are extremely limited but WCNC Charlotte learned that it happened right on Statesville Boulevard just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and...
SALISBURY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
WCNC

4 easy ways to support teachers this school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The school year is just beginning across the Carolinas, and we're getting some insight into how tough it is to be a teacher. An AdoptAClassroom.org survey of more than 4,600 pre-K through 12th grade teachers at public, private and charter schools paints a grim picture. The survey asked teachers a variety of questions to get a better understanding of the profession and how it changed during the 2021-22 school year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Duke Energy to close Mountain Island Park until 2026

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Mountain Island Park in Mount Holly will be closed for several years due to renovations to a Duke Energy dam, the company announced. Duke Energy made the decision to close the park in conjunction with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the city of Mount Holly. The required maintenance is expected to be completed in early 2026. Mountain Island Park at Mount Holly will close on Sept. 7.
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
WCNC

A new Black-owned book cafe just opened on Beatties Ford Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Black-owned bookstore and cafe opened in Charlotte featuring items ranging from HBCU yearbooks, vintage photography and more. Archive, located on Beatties Ford Road, will host an array of events such as coffee tastings, monthly book clubs, wellness and community engagement events with much more to be added to the calendar.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Presidents Cup donates $25,000 to 6 HBCU golf programs, including JCSU

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Presidents Cup made a $25,000 donation to all six HBCU golf programs that participated in Monday's Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup. "It's tremendous; that far exceeds our total budget," JCSU coach William Watkins said. "I'm going to take part of that money to finish the endowed scholarship. We could possibly end up traveling further distances. Sky's nearly the limit on that and we're very grateful."
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy