Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
Filipino Americans from the Carolinas help foreign exchange teachers in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Across the United States schools are losing teachers dramatically, resulting in a nationwide teacher shortage. WCNC Charlotte has reported some districts in our area are heading back into the year with hundreds of teacher openings. Shortages have made the critical role of international teachers coming to the United States to teach even more important.
WCNC
Yes, it is legal to take unpaid leave to attend your student's school activity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students across the Charlotte area will go back to school on Monday, Aug. 29, and this time of year can be hectic for many families. While parents struggle with finding the time to be present for school activities, a trending Facebook post says there could be a legal allowance. The post claims that North Carolina workers can legally take four hours of unpaid leave from work to attend a school activity or participate at their child's school.
Bags are not allowed in Cabarrus County high school athletic events
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County Schools announced Tuesday that spectator bags will no longer be allowed inside Cabarrus County Schools' high school stadiums and gymnasiums for athletic events. The school district cited student and fan safety as the reason for this change. This policy will be in effect...
Parent tried to bring gun inside Matthews high school, CMS says
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent attempted to bring a gun onto the campus of Butler High School in Matthews last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday. A CMS spokesperson said the incident happened during an open house at Butler last week and the district has launched an investigation. No further...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Area school districts announce new security measures to protect students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With students returning to the classroom today, safety is at top of mind for parents. "We begin and end every day talking safety, that is the number one priority to make sure we have a safe environment for all of our students," John Kopicki, Cabarrus County superintendent, said.
'Everything looked legit' | Job scams on the rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic has changed the workforce with more employers offering hybrid or remote positions. It has also opened the door to scammers looking to take advantage of those looking for a job. According to the Better Business Bureau, job scams increased by 42% in 2021 from...
How to get free Part 107 certification in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill is known for its thrift shops and job training, but did you know they also help train drone pilots?. Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont has a program that's all about training people to become FAA-certified drone pilots. "It's about you, it's about the student,"...
WCNC
Understanding Medicaid
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Navigating health care coverage specifically Medicaid, can be challenging. And it's important to understand that there are options that can help. Joining us now to discuss and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CMS will start the year with 370 teacher vacancies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will welcome back about 141,000 students this year, but not all will have a permanent teacher. “I can tell you that at some of our top schools, it's pushing proximately 18 vacancies at some of our larger comprehensive high schools," said Christine Pejot, the district's chief human relations officer during a Friday press conference.
WCNC
How to check if your expired at-home COVID test is still good to use
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is your last chance to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government. The federal government is ending the free at-home test program this week, citing a lack of funding. Many have been complaining about the program saying their tests expire in just a few...
WCNC
Here's when apple picking begins at Carrigan Farms
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — It's time to officially celebrate Fall! Carrigan Farms announced Wednesday that they will soon be ready for apple picking. Carrigan Farms said the apple picking will start on Sept. 6 and is anticipated to last through Sept. 25. Apple Picking at Carrigan Farms is an authentic pick-your-own experience, with tractor-drawn hayrides that visit the orchard and include a half-peck bag of apples.
Homicide investigation underway at a Salisbury shopping center
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a homicide in a shopping center early Wednesday morning. Right now, details are extremely limited but WCNC Charlotte learned that it happened right on Statesville Boulevard just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hundreds of students and parents descend on schools for open houses at CMS schools
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Students are just days away from entering the classroom in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. While they get in their last summer memories, teachers and administrators have been preparing for weeks for the return. "There's a sense of nervousness because you never know, you can have the...
Charlotte plus-size store slammed by fatphobic social media comments and phone calls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular Charlotte clothing store is making strides despite a wave of nasty phone calls and comments on social media in response to a feature on NBC's "Today" show. Summer Lucille, the owner of Juicy Body Goddess, became a social media star after making a name...
4 easy ways to support teachers this school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The school year is just beginning across the Carolinas, and we're getting some insight into how tough it is to be a teacher. An AdoptAClassroom.org survey of more than 4,600 pre-K through 12th grade teachers at public, private and charter schools paints a grim picture. The survey asked teachers a variety of questions to get a better understanding of the profession and how it changed during the 2021-22 school year.
Duke Energy to close Mountain Island Park until 2026
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Mountain Island Park in Mount Holly will be closed for several years due to renovations to a Duke Energy dam, the company announced. Duke Energy made the decision to close the park in conjunction with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the city of Mount Holly. The required maintenance is expected to be completed in early 2026. Mountain Island Park at Mount Holly will close on Sept. 7.
Cabarrus County prosecutors gave some accused high-speed drivers sweet deals, formal complaint filed
Despite being pulled over for excessive speed, up to 40 mph over the limit in some cases, defendants drove away with special deals to avoid heavy fines. Sarah Beckman, Nate Morabito (WCNC) Published: 8:01 AM EDT August 31, 2022. Updated: 1:04 PM EDT August 31, 2022. CONCORD, N.C. Despite being...
Lake Norman High School says some buses won't run due to driver shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parents in Iredell are seeking a last-minute solution to get their kids to school after Lake Norman High School officials said multiple buses won't operate until further notice. The announcement comes just days before the first day of class for Iredell-Statesville Schools on Monday, Aug. 29....
A new Black-owned book cafe just opened on Beatties Ford Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Black-owned bookstore and cafe opened in Charlotte featuring items ranging from HBCU yearbooks, vintage photography and more. Archive, located on Beatties Ford Road, will host an array of events such as coffee tastings, monthly book clubs, wellness and community engagement events with much more to be added to the calendar.
WCNC
Presidents Cup donates $25,000 to 6 HBCU golf programs, including JCSU
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Presidents Cup made a $25,000 donation to all six HBCU golf programs that participated in Monday's Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup. "It's tremendous; that far exceeds our total budget," JCSU coach William Watkins said. "I'm going to take part of that money to finish the endowed scholarship. We could possibly end up traveling further distances. Sky's nearly the limit on that and we're very grateful."
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0