Beaver Falls, PA

beavercountyradio.com

New Brighton Coach Tony Caltury This Week’s Guest on “The Coaches Corner”

(New Brighton Head Football Coach Tony Caltury during a recent appearance on Beaver County Radio. Photo taken by Beaver County Radio’s Matt Drzik) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into Beaver County Radio on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM for “The Coaches Corner.” Join Bob Barrickman and new Beaver County Radio Broadcast Team member, John Perrotto as they get you set for week one of high school football in Beaver County.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mohawk High School football cancels game against Quaker Valley as hazing investigation continues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mohawk High School's football team will remain sidelined this week as a hazing investigation continues.The New Castle News reports that this week's game against Quaker Valley has been canceled.Both the varsity and junior varsity teams will remain inactive until at least September 4, which means they cannot practice or play any games.The Lawrence County District Attorney's Office recently announced an investigation into alleged misconduct.The school district says they're cooperating with the investigation and the football program has been inactive since August 19.
NEW CASTLE, PA
WOWK 13 News

Backyard Brawl will feel like fall

(WOWK) — The vaunted Backyard Brawl rivalry of WVU and Pitt picks back up Thursday in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium. The good news for football fans who might attend, the weather is looking good. The game forecast for 7 p.m. calls for temperatures in the mid 70s, falling into the 60s which is more of […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Tar and Chipping Starts in Beaver County This Week

(​Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing seal coating operations on various roadways in Beaver County will begin Tuesday, August 30 weather permitting. Lane restrictions will occur during the mobile seal coating operations. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late September on the following roadways:
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

10 Pittsburgh Festivals This Fall You Won’t Want to Miss

As summertime wanes and the leaves begin to turn, a wide variety of festivals are returning to Pittsburgh — some for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — to liven up the earliest days of fall. Whether you’re looking for celebrations of food, football,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

The Front Porch Welcomes You Into This Mt. Lebanon Home

After meeting and marrying in Philadelphia, Brittany and Stephen Glenn set their sights on moving back to Pittsburgh a decade ago — but it didn’t come easily. The pair were living across the state when they fell in love with 60 Cedar Blvd., a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Mt. Lebanon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Your Radio Place

Win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets here

AVC Communications has another chance for you to win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets. Complete the form below to register. Contest ends midnight Thursday, September 1 and winners will be drawn on Friday, September 2. One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be disqualified. Pittsburgh Zoo Entry Form. upload photo.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport alum killed in Armstrong County burn barrel explosion

An Alle-Kiski Valley native died in Armstrong County last week when something inside a burn barrel he was using exploded. Mark Liti, 48, was struck by debris in the explosion Tuesday and later died at ACMH Hospital. “He was a great family guy,” his brother, Chris Liti, told Tribune-Review news...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Home Destroyed By Sunday Night Fire

Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Once they learned the house was on fire, Butler Township firefighters were joined by crews from Prospect, Unionville, Evans City, Penn Township, Butler City and Connoquenessing to help.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --A West Virginia man playing Texas hold'em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine -- and came away as a big winner as a result.On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold'em. When his four aces were beat by the royal flush played by Raymond Broderson, of Wexford, the Rivers' 'Bad Beat Jackpot' was triggered. Broderson won over $368,000 with the winning hand. When the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'...
beavercountyradio.com

McKees Rocks Man Cited For Defiant Trespass At Rivers Casino After Receiving Life-time Ban

(File Photo of Rivers Casino) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino are reporting that they have cited 25-year-old Shane Golling of McKees Rocks with Defiant Criminal Trespass after he was identified as being on Casino property at 2:15 AM Wednesday morning after he was issued a lifetime ban in 2018. Summary charges were filed at the local magistrates office.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
The Associated Press

$1.2 Million Bad Beat Jackpot Record Hits at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- After months of anticipation, the $1,226,765.80 poker bad beat jackpot hit around 4:15 P.M. today at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. In the hand of a lifetime, one player had four aces and was beaten by another player with a royal flush yet the “loser of the hand” earned $490,708, the largest share of the jackpot. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005739/en/ A record-breaking win at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh: This Texas hold’em hand triggered a Bad Beat Jackpot of more than $1.2 million. (Photo: Business Wire)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 26-28

It will be a festive weekend in Pittsburgh, with events celebrating everything from fine art to tiny houses to vegan food. The Reuse Box Truck Roadshow makes a stop from 9 a.m. t0 5 p.m. Saturday at Construction Junction, 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. The event to promote the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Frederick Foose, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service celebrating the life of Mr. Frederick Foose, age 67 of Youngstown, Ohio, will be held Monday, August 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Foose departed this life on Saturday, August 20,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

