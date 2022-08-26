Read full article on original website
Grab a Refurb 2-in-1 Microsoft Surface 3 Laptop for as Little as $125 Today
Looking for an affordable, two-in-one laptop that's great for light work and online browsing, but want more versatility than a Chromebook offers? While they're certainly not cutting-edge anymore, if most of your work is going to be online, previous-generation laptops like this Microsoft Surface 3 still boast specs and features that are more than sufficient. And by opting for a refurbished model, you can find one at a great value.
Best Apple Watch Bands, According to the CNET Staff Who Wear Them
One of Apple's smartest moves was to let people replace the band on the Apple Watch with a third-party option. Having that choice means that no matter what event you're going to, or what activity you're engaged in, you can wear your Apple Watch, with no need to buy a different timepiece. If you're on the fence about buying an Apple Watch, maybe these flashy bands will help you take the leap.
Save Up to $250 On a Premium Samsung Tablet Today Only at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the most advanced model in Samsung's latest line of tablets, and earned a top spot on our list of the best Android tablets for 2022. And for today only, you can pick one up for as much as $250 off the usual price. Best Buy is offering one-day discounts on all configurations of the S8 Ultra, so you can save $150 on the 128GB model, $175 on the 2GB model or $250 on the 512GB model -- dropping the price down to $950, $1,025 and $1,150 respectively. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to snag one at this price.
Yeah, You Can Save $100 a Year Just By Unplugging a Few Unused Appliances
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Just because you're not actively using a household appliance or device doesn't mean it's not consuming energy. In fact, many devices around your house, from your printer to your laptop charger to your coffee maker, run certain functions while they're still plugged in. That means they continue to use power, making monthly your electric bill needlessly higher. But there's an easy solution: Just unplug the appliances when you aren't using them. Unplugging them will stop energy from silently draining out and increasing your bills, saving both electricity and money in the long run.
iPad Keyboards Are on Sale Starting as Low as $90 Today Only
If you're an iPad user who needs to do a lot of writing, you may want to invest in a keyboard to make the job easier. Apple's Smart Keyboard and Magic Keyboard are great products that can turn your tablet into a workstation, but both tend to be expensive add-ons. However, right now, refurbished iPad keyboards are available starting as low as $90 at Woot. This offer is only available until the end of the day or while supplies last.
Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day Sale: Get Up to 80% Off Home Essentials
Bed Bath & Beyond is back with its Labor Day sale, with up to 80% off, which runs through Monday, Sept. 5. A sale like this is a fabulous opportunity to stock up on home essential gear to keep you snuggly and warm through the winter. The essential home gear...
Snag Jabra's Great Headphones at up to 53% Off Today
If you're on the hunt for a pair of earbuds or a set of headphones, it's important to take advantage of headphone deals, and right now, both Jabra and Amazon have huge markdowns on some of Jabra's most popular wireless earbuds, with some discounted by as much as 53%. But many of these deals will expire tonight, so be sure and shop early if you see a pair you're interested in.
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing 150 Stores
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to shutter roughly 150 of its stores, the company announced in a press release Wednesday. The home goods giant is retooling operations amid financial challenges and aims to pursue a more customer-focused strategy to improve sales. Additionally, the company is decreasing its staff by about...
Get up to 50% Off Yeti Mugs and Water Jugs at Lowe's
Looking for a new thermos that will keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot for longer? Check out this sale on Yeti mugs and water jugs happening right now at Lowe's. Yeti water bottles, ramblers, mugs, cups and tumblers have consistently ranked among the highest when it...
How to Install Android 13 Right Now on Your Android Phone
Android 13 is here, and Google Pixel owners can now download and install the software update to their supported phones. The update won't reach Samsung Galaxy and Motorola devices until later this year, but you could possibly get your hands on the Android 13 beta if you have a compatible non-Pixel device, like the OnePlus 10 Pro.
Save Big on Patio Furniture, Decor at Target's Summer Send-Off Sale
Summer is coming to a close, and to wrap up the season, Target is offering some great deals on a huge selection of patio furniture. While it might not get much use this year, this is a chance to grab tons of new outdoor decor for next season at a huge discount. These deals are available all week long, and expire on Sept. 5, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to take advantage of these discounts.
Asus Zenbook Fold OLED Review: The Coolest Folding Screen Laptop You'll Never Buy
The Asus Zenbook Fold is a true transformer of a PC. It's equal parts tablet, laptop and desktop, and unlike many other hybrid products, it's pretty good at all three. The key is a big 17-inch foldable display, even if that technology is still in its early days. Folding-screen phones,...
Save Big on Matresses and Furniture With These Labor Day Promotions
Labor Day weekend is almost upon us and we're already seeing a ton of great Labor Day deals from retailers across the board. That means you don't need to wait for the upcoming long weekend to snag a great mattress deal or upgrade some aging furniture in your home with hundreds of promotions already live. Here are a few of the best that you need to take a look at right now.
Special Ringtones Coming to Your Google Nest Doorbell for Halloween, Diwali, Oktoberfest
If you have a battery-powered Google Nest doorbell, you'll soon be able to outfit it with seasonal ringtones for fall. Google said Wednesday that it will make available special themed ringtones for Halloween, Diwali and Oktoberfest. You can download the ringtones from the Google Home app during the following timeframes:
Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale Is Here: Score Deals on Dozens of Products
Ulta has become a giant beauty retailer with hundreds of stores across the United States stocked with premium products, and right now the company is hosting its biggest sales event online and in stores. The 21 Days of Beauty showcases daily deals as well as discounts on other products from now until Sept. 17.
T-Mobile Adds Apple TV Plus to Its Magenta Max Plan
T-Mobile is upping the video perks on its priciest Magenta Max plan, announcing on Monday that it's adding Apple TV Plus to its stable of bundled perks and services. The new addition, which goes into effect on Wednesday, will be available to both new and existing users so long as they have Magenta Max.
The Trick to Finding Free Wi-Fi Anywhere in the World
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Our lifestyles have become more and more dependent on having a good internet connection, from learning online and working from home to watching our favorite shows and movies on streaming services.
Vizio M-Series Quantum X Review: Bright HDR Picture Made Affordable
I've long considered Vizio's M-Series one of the best TV values thanks to its excellent picture for the money, and the new 2022 M-Series Quantum X is even better. This mid-priced set has the best image quality of any M-Series yet. It's bright with great contrast, a particular boon with high dynamic range video, and it also supports the best video signals PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X can dish out.
Samsung's Labor Day Galaxy Sale Offers Boosted Trade-In Values, Instant Credit and More
With the Labor Day weekend up ahead, many retailers are already getting their Labor Day sales underway. For Samsung fans, its sale means discounts on its lineup of phones, tablets and accessories. For a limited time at its site, you can save on devices like the recently released Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 as well as popular wireless earbuds, affordable tablets and many other products.
Buying an iPhone 11 in 2022 Might Make Sense for You
Since the debut of the iPhone 11 in 2019, we've since seen the debut of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. And in a few days, we're likely to see the debut of the iPhone 14 at Apple's next event on Sept. 7. The iPhone 11 may be over two years old, but it might still be a good choice, especially since Apple discounted it to $499 last year. While we recommend that you wait for the next Apple event before buying any iPhone at all, especially since prices for current iPhone models will likely decrease afterward, the iPhone 11 does have a lot to like as a phone that's under $500.
