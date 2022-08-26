Former feed store to house dog bakery, tattoo parlor

The former opera house on Oakland Street in Manchester. (Journal Inquirer file photo) Matthew P. Knox / Journal Inquirer

MANCHESTER — The iconic brick building at 35 Oakland St., which has seen many uses over the years, has two new businesses setting up shop and potentially more on the way.

Michael Licamele, president of MSL Group Inc., which owns the building and another nearby at 46 Apel Place, said the first floor was rehabilitated and leased out to Leaps and Bones, a new facility catering food for pampered pooches, and tattoo artist Alex Stairs.

Licamele said the second, third, and fourth floors are being renovated, but there are no tenants yet.