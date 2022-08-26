FROM THE PUBLISHER | The political genius of Drag Queen Story Hour
Gotta hand it to the drag queens. They’ve really pulled off a brilliant tactical maneuver, intentional or not.
I’m referring to “Drag Queen Story Hour,” an event held around the country wherein drag queens read books to kids. There was one in Manhattan a couple of years ago at the public library, even though it was not actually put on by the library. Rather, an organization basically rented a room at the library to put on the event.
Comments / 0