Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield Police SRO Head Back to School!

We would like to welcome everyone back to school and wish you all a great year! Our three School Resource Officers (SRO) have been waiting all Summer to get back to their schools. They're happy to see you, so say hello, and give them a fist pump or a high five when you see them.
Full House at RHS: Back to School for Grades 10-12 Today!

For most Ridgefield Public School students, the first day of the 2022-2023 school year was yesterday, Monday, August 29. Ridgefield High School saves the first day for students entering the school for the first time. Today, August 30, they were joined by classmates in grades 10, 11, and 12. Here...
Ridgefield, CT
Connecticut Education
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Multi-Sensory Academics

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Multi-Sensory Academics!
Bethel Public Library is hiring for two part-time positions

The Bethel Public Library is hiring a Youth Services Assistant and a Library Assistant. Interested applicants may send a resume and cover letter to the Library Director, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . To learn more about these positions...
Boys & Girls Village 80th Anniversary Celebration on September 28

Boys & Girls Village (BGV), a leading provider of behavioral health, special education, vocational training, permanency planning services, and juvenile justice initiatives for Connecticut’s most vulnerable youth and their families, is planning an 80th-anniversary celebration. The Milford-based nonprofit agency began as a "boys’ village" in 1942 where troubled boys...
United Way of CFC Receives $22K from Eversource

Bridgeport, CT – United Way of Coastal Fairfield County announced today that Eversource Energy, as a long-time supporter of United Way agencies across New England, is providing a $22,000 donation to support the United Way’s critical efforts to tackle the most pressing issues facing local families and individuals. The donation is part of the $2.6 million total from Eversource employees and the Eversource Foundation to United Way organizations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. This additional financial support will help allow United Way of Coastal Fairfield County to continue providing critical health, education, and financial stability services directly to families in the area.
Permits for Southbury Transfer Station Required Beginning September 1, 2022

A reminder that beginning September 1, 2022 all residents of Southbury wishing to use the town’s transfer station are required to have a permit. Permits are free of charge. Residents whose cars are registered in Southbury need to obtain the permit at the Transfer Station, located at 231 Kettletown Road. Vehicle registration showing Southbury address must be provided to the Transfer Station employee and stickers will be applied to the inside of the windshield. Permits are valid for three years.
Bethel Police report uptick in phone scams

Bethel Police report that they have received an increased number of calls regarding attempted scams over the phone. "Please be aware: No government agency or utility company will contact you and request a payment through Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency. These scams are designed to seem legitimate, but we assure you they are not. If you feel you have been scammed, feel free to contact the utility provider involved, using the number posted on their website," they say.
City of Danbury Road Construction Advisory

Beginning today, Monday, August 29th, Danbury Public Works Department will be conducting road construction on Highland Park Dr, Stuart Dr, Henso Dr, and Elmar Dr. This construction will not result in road closings, however, there is the possibility of travel restrictions during this work period. During this period there will...
Community Children's Chorus for Grades 3 - 8!

Music on the Hill invites children in grades 3 - 8 to join the Community Children's Chorus! Open to all children who love to sing! Singers will sing music from a variety of genres and cultures in order to build music reading and singing skills, such as vocal production and breath support, all while building confidence and having fun!
Town of Fairfield Assists New Business Venture

Fairfield, CT - The Fairfield Department of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce its latest micro-enterprise assistance grant awarded to *andHOW! Graphics, located at 303 Linwood Avenue in Fairfield. The grant has enabled *andHOW! Graphics to purchase specialized equipment to expand its business operations in Fairfield. *andHOW! Graphics...
