Bethel Police report that they have received an increased number of calls regarding attempted scams over the phone. "Please be aware: No government agency or utility company will contact you and request a payment through Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency. These scams are designed to seem legitimate, but we assure you they are not. If you feel you have been scammed, feel free to contact the utility provider involved, using the number posted on their website," they say.

BETHEL, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO