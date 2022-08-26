Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
11 Must Visit Coffee Spots in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Sara Bareilles to Perform Live at The Capitol Theatre on October 6Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Ridgefield Police accept invite from RHS senior Briony Sekelsky to be a community Safe Space
The Ridgefield Police Department was asked by Ridgefield High School (RHS) senior Briony Sekelsky to be a location for her new program "SAFE SPACES". We accepted her invitation and are proud to be listed as a Safe Space, within our great community. What makes the police department a little different...
Ridgefield Police SRO Head Back to School!
We would like to welcome everyone back to school and wish you all a great year! Our three School Resource Officers (SRO) have been waiting all Summer to get back to their schools. They're happy to see you, so say hello, and give them a fist pump or a high five when you see them.
New Canaan Public School households can know when their student’s bus will arrive at their stop
NCPS families can find out when a student’s bus will arrive at their stop. Bus location is monitored by GPS and information is transmitted by cellular service. Households may see small skips in data due to limited cell service. Any member of the household can access your student’s information...
Full House at RHS: Back to School for Grades 10-12 Today!
For most Ridgefield Public School students, the first day of the 2022-2023 school year was yesterday, Monday, August 29. Ridgefield High School saves the first day for students entering the school for the first time. Today, August 30, they were joined by classmates in grades 10, 11, and 12. Here...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Multi-Sensory Academics
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Multi-Sensory Academics!
Ridgefield Public School Kids Head Back to School, Social Media Buzzing with Awesome Photos!
The first day of school photos are flooding social media today! And darn, they are adorable! Thanks to all of the proud parents who have captured this special moment and shared it!. Shown here is Katie Brennan who is jumping for joy as she starts 8th grade!. TODAY, Monday, August...
Bethel Public Library is hiring for two part-time positions
The Bethel Public Library is hiring a Youth Services Assistant and a Library Assistant. Interested applicants may send a resume and cover letter to the Library Director, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . To learn more about these positions...
New Canaan 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Friday, September 9 in Front of Town Hall
A memorial ceremony commemorating the twenty-first anniversary of the September 11 attacks and those who lost their lives will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 outside on the front lawn of New Canaan Town Hall. The ceremony will begin at 9:55 AM, the time the first tower fell. Refreshments...
Boys & Girls Village 80th Anniversary Celebration on September 28
Boys & Girls Village (BGV), a leading provider of behavioral health, special education, vocational training, permanency planning services, and juvenile justice initiatives for Connecticut’s most vulnerable youth and their families, is planning an 80th-anniversary celebration. The Milford-based nonprofit agency began as a "boys’ village" in 1942 where troubled boys...
United Way of CFC Receives $22K from Eversource
Bridgeport, CT – United Way of Coastal Fairfield County announced today that Eversource Energy, as a long-time supporter of United Way agencies across New England, is providing a $22,000 donation to support the United Way’s critical efforts to tackle the most pressing issues facing local families and individuals. The donation is part of the $2.6 million total from Eversource employees and the Eversource Foundation to United Way organizations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. This additional financial support will help allow United Way of Coastal Fairfield County to continue providing critical health, education, and financial stability services directly to families in the area.
Permits for Southbury Transfer Station Required Beginning September 1, 2022
A reminder that beginning September 1, 2022 all residents of Southbury wishing to use the town’s transfer station are required to have a permit. Permits are free of charge. Residents whose cars are registered in Southbury need to obtain the permit at the Transfer Station, located at 231 Kettletown Road. Vehicle registration showing Southbury address must be provided to the Transfer Station employee and stickers will be applied to the inside of the windshield. Permits are valid for three years.
Bethel Police report uptick in phone scams
Bethel Police report that they have received an increased number of calls regarding attempted scams over the phone. "Please be aware: No government agency or utility company will contact you and request a payment through Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency. These scams are designed to seem legitimate, but we assure you they are not. If you feel you have been scammed, feel free to contact the utility provider involved, using the number posted on their website," they say.
City of Danbury Road Construction Advisory
Beginning today, Monday, August 29th, Danbury Public Works Department will be conducting road construction on Highland Park Dr, Stuart Dr, Henso Dr, and Elmar Dr. This construction will not result in road closings, however, there is the possibility of travel restrictions during this work period. During this period there will...
Save your seat! Girls entering grades 4th to 8th are invited to join the Fall 2022 Ms President US program
The mission of Ms President US is to motivate and prepare girls to aim for the highest civic leadership positions and to know that they can achieve them. As Ridgefield's First Selectman, Rudy Marconi, stated, "Ms President US fills a niche that is very important - we need to have.
Ridgefield Parks & Rec Photo Contest, Chance to Win One Year All-Inclusive Family Membership (Plus Yoga, Cycle TRX, Row)
Send us a picture of you or your family enjoying Ridgefield Parks & Recreation. Photos may include: the Recreation Center, the Spray Bay, playgrounds, parks, trails, fields, Martin Park Beach, the Skate Park, programs, camps, birthday parties, the Wellness Center, fitness classes, etc. The winner will receive a one year...
Southbury's Flood Bridge Road and Heritage Road Bridges Construction Update
The Town of Southbury is announcing that construction on the Flood Bridge Road Bridge will be completed on or about Friday, September 2, 2022 at which time the bridge and roadway will be reopened to vehicular traffic for public use. Construction of the Heritage Road Bridge, however, is continuing with...
Community Children's Chorus for Grades 3 - 8!
Music on the Hill invites children in grades 3 - 8 to join the Community Children's Chorus! Open to all children who love to sing! Singers will sing music from a variety of genres and cultures in order to build music reading and singing skills, such as vocal production and breath support, all while building confidence and having fun!
Greater Danbury Irish Festival on New Milford Green September 10 and 11
The Greater Danbury Irish Festival is a 2-day event that you don’t want to miss! This year, it will take place at the New Milford Town Green, 25 Main St., New Milford on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11 from noon to 6pm each day. We have live...
Town of Fairfield Assists New Business Venture
Fairfield, CT - The Fairfield Department of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce its latest micro-enterprise assistance grant awarded to *andHOW! Graphics, located at 303 Linwood Avenue in Fairfield. The grant has enabled *andHOW! Graphics to purchase specialized equipment to expand its business operations in Fairfield. *andHOW! Graphics...
Award-Winning Author/Survivor Stephanie Land to Keynote 25th Annual ‘Speaking of Women’
Award-Winning Author/Survivor Stephanie Land to Keynote 25th Annual ‘Speaking of Women’. The Center for Family Justice’s annual fundraiser benefits those who are impacted by domestic violence and sexual abuse. It will be held at The Waterview in Monroe on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 12 p.m. The Center...
