Maria Rebecca Goldstein, proud veteran
Maria Rebecca "Becky " Goldstein, 93 of Lewes, passed away Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. She was born Feb. 28, 1929, in Taft, Texas, daughter of the late Felipe and Guadalupe (Garza) Vasquez. Becky was a proud veteran, having honorably served in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman First Class. She...
Stephen Toadvine Brittingham, helped others
Stephen Toadvine Brittingham, 73, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Fla. Stephen was born to William Harold and Lydia Bell Toadvine Brittingham June 11, 1949, in Lewes. He grew up on Lewes Beach and loved spending his summers on the Delaware Bay. He could be found always helping others whether it be on the beach or in the water. He could be seen towing a disabled boat or saving some young sailors who got stranded due to a storm coming up quickly.
Queenie Victoria Lewis, devoted church member
Queenie Victoria Lewis, 88, of Milton, transitioned from labor to reward Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Milford. She was born in Portsmouth, Va., to Rosa Morris and Willie Morris. Queenie was the devoted wife of Joseph B. Lewis also of Milton. In addition to her husband, Queenie is survived by...
Mary Louise Marecki, retired nurse
Mary Louise Marecki of Lewes passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. She had just celebrated her 89th birthday. Born on Aug. 13, 1933, in South Philadelphia, Louise was the daughter of the late Michael Ariano and Angela Ferrucci Ariano. She was raised in South Philadelphia (Corner of Woodstock & Ritner Street) and graduated from St. Monica’s Roman Catholic School. She earned her nursing degree at The Methodist Hospital Nursing School in Philadelphia.
Sylvia Vessels DuRoss, loved to cross-stitch
Sylvia Vessels DuRoss, 82, of Smyrna and Lewes Beach, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, with her family by her side at Christiana Hospital in Newark. Sylvia was born June 19, 1940, in Lewes at Beebe Hospital, to Dorothy and Allen Vessels Sr. She grew up on Lewes Beach and attended local schools, graduating from Lewes High School in 1958. She went on to University of Delaware (UD), where she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1962.
Mary Jean Pfleger, devoted nurse
Mary Jean Pfleger, 74, of Ocean City, Md., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. She was born Aug. 7, 1948, in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Robert Jopling and Ruth Young Jopling. Jean worked as a nurse prior to her retirement. Mary Jean is preceded in death by her loving...
Bayhealth brings OB-GYN Reiesha Graham back to Delaware
Bayhealth announced it recently welcomed obstetrician-gynecologist Reiesha Graham, MD, PhD, FACOG, to Bayhealth Women’s Care, Sussex Campus. A native Delawarean, Graham will serve her community by providing specialized care for women during pregnancy and at all stages of life. She joins Miaohou Xu, MD; Melisa Edler, MD; and Roni Dermo, MD, in the OB-GYN practice.
John David Matthews Sr., enjoyed nature, cooking
John David Matthews Sr., 67, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. He was born Jan. 4, 1955, in Boston, Mass., to Phoebe Ann (Hardwick) Matthews and John Belfield Matthews Jr. John attended high school at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston, and upon graduation attended...
Milton celebrates sesquicentennial in August 1957
The Town of Milton celebrated its sesquicentennial in August of 1957. Shown in this photograph are Sesquicentennial Celebration officials (l-r) William Crinch, Howard Carey, Milton Mustard, E. Scott and Thomas Hughes. According to an article in the Wilmington Morning News, an estimated 30,000 people attended the sesquicentennial parade that featured ancient fire equipment, horse-drawn pioneer wagons, antiquated autos, “beautiful floats and girls” and a 105-year-old resident. Mayor Charles S. Barker was accompanied by Gov. J. Caleb Boggs in the lead car. Also attending the event was Mayor J. M. Ledwith of Milton, Ontario, Canada. It was noted in the article that Ledwith was met at the Rehoboth airport by more than 100 people dressed in 1807 costumes. The parade also featured many other VIPs from throughout the state. On Sunday of the weekend celebration, a time capsule was buried beneath the water tower. It’s supposed to be opened in 2057.
Ella Mae Rayne Wescott, loved to cook, sew
Ella Mae Rayne Wescott, 86, of Selbyville, passed away at home Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Born on April 15, 1936, in Showell, Md., she was the daughter of the late Henry and Helen Rayne Pitts. Ella was married to V. Floyd Wescott in 1954 in Berlin, Md. This union was...
News Briefs 8/30/22
Sussex County senior centers have been awarded more than $796,000 from the Delaware Transit reimbursement program for transportation expenses. The following grants have been awarded: Indian River, $2,100; Lewes, $27,123; Cape Henlopen, $43,066; Nanticoke in Seaford, $44,962; Laurel, $99,083; and CHEER Inc., $580,534. Under state law, Sussex County officials must...
Genevieve “Jean” C. Hughes, Wilmington Trust retiree
Genevieve “Jean” C. Hughes, 87, of Harbeson, formerly of Chadds Ford, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Atlantic Shores Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Millsboro. Jean was born in Philadelphia, Pa., July 19, 1935, daughter of the late Stanley Narkey and the late Genevieve (Seaman) Narkey....
Jean M. Zerhusen, devout Catholic
Jean M. Zerhusen, 92 of Magnolia, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at home. She was born July 21, 1930, in Brockton, Mass., daughter of the late Leon and Helen Thuotte. Jean was a devout Catholic, a faithful member of St. Edmond Church in Rehoboth Beach,...
Cape Henlopen Elks donate $1,000 to Stand Down for Veterans
As an ever-present ally to those who have served this country, Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 of Lewes once again provided financial assistance to support a critical event for local veterans. Cape Henlopen Elks presented a $1,000 donation Aug. 4 for the annual Delaware Veterans Stand Down outreach event set...
Marion L. Burke, farmer, poultry grower
Marion L. ‘Bunkie’ Burke, 85, of Seaford, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, surrounded by his family at Beebe Healthcare. Bunkie was born May 14, 1937, in Hebron, Md., son of the late Lloyd W. and Helen M. (White) Burke. In addition to his parents, he was...
Delaware Ovarian Cancer Foundation turns Rehoboth teal
Rehoboth Beach participated Aug. 25 in a national campaign to create awareness of ovarian cancer and its symptoms by tying teal-colored bows to light posts on Rehoboth Avenue and the Bandstand. Turn The Town Teal is an annual initiative that takes place in September during national Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month....
Leonard Lapi Jr., loved gardening
Leonard Lapi Jr. of Rehoboth Beach peacefully entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, with his loving family surrounding him. He was born Nov. 14, 1935, to the late Leonard Lapi Sr. and Josephine (Rocella) Lapi. Leonard was a member of Lewes Senior Activity Center, where four years ago on Valentine's Day he met his beloved fiance, Donatienne LeRolle, with whom he resided.
Fire clears Thompson Island Brewing restaurant
A fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company near Rehoboth Beach emptied the restaurant Aug. 28. The fire was reported at 11:40 a.m. at the Route 1 restaurant, prompting the evacuation of customers and staff, said Capt. Kent Swarts of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. When firefighters from Rehoboth Beach...
Beebe patient becomes part of the One Beebe family
A few weeks ago, I participated in a local 5K, and at that race, I was introduced to Robert “RJ” Willoughby Jr. RJ looked like all the rest of us in his T-shirt, shorts and running shoes, but there was something special about RJ. He told me that this was his first race with his “new knees.”
Rehoboth Beach lighthouse getting a paint job
The lighthouse in the circle of Rehoboth Beach’s main entrance to the city is getting a facelift. Crew members from Lamb’s Custom Painting have been on site since Aug. 25. The lighthouse is a replica of the Cape Henlopen Lighthouse that stood on the Great Dune near Lewes from 1765 through 1926. In 1924, a realtor built a replica of it as his Rehoboth Beach office. The Village Improvement Association purchased the replica in 1926 and moved it from the first block of Rehoboth Avenue to the entrance of the city near Grove Street. The VIA maintained the lighthouse until 1971, when it transferred ownership to the City of Rehoboth Beach. In 2004, the replica was relocated to the center of the new traffic circle on Rehoboth Avenue as part of a streetscape enhancement project.
