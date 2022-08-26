The Town of Milton celebrated its sesquicentennial in August of 1957. Shown in this photograph are Sesquicentennial Celebration officials (l-r) William Crinch, Howard Carey, Milton Mustard, E. Scott and Thomas Hughes. According to an article in the Wilmington Morning News, an estimated 30,000 people attended the sesquicentennial parade that featured ancient fire equipment, horse-drawn pioneer wagons, antiquated autos, “beautiful floats and girls” and a 105-year-old resident. Mayor Charles S. Barker was accompanied by Gov. J. Caleb Boggs in the lead car. Also attending the event was Mayor J. M. Ledwith of Milton, Ontario, Canada. It was noted in the article that Ledwith was met at the Rehoboth airport by more than 100 people dressed in 1807 costumes. The parade also featured many other VIPs from throughout the state. On Sunday of the weekend celebration, a time capsule was buried beneath the water tower. It’s supposed to be opened in 2057.

