Kokomo, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD: 74-year-old woman assaulted on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance after a 74-year-old woman was assaulted Tuesday on the north side. Just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard. That’s southeast of the intersection of North Meridian and East 46th streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Silver Alert canceled for 89-year-old man from Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was declared late Tuesday afternoon for an 89-year-old man missing from Carmel. The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jack Hufford, an 89-year-old man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 155 pounds. He has white hair with blue eyes. Hufford was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, and driving a light green 2007 Toyota Camry with an Indiana license plate reading SUO805.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Vandals hit Kokomo playground, latest crime in Indian Heights neighborhood

KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo Police are investigating several crimes in a neighborhood on the southside of the city. A playground is covered in graffiti, on the slides, in the tunnel and even underneath the equipment. “It’s happening too much and too often,” said Debby Rayn, a neighbor. Overnight vandals spray painted vulgar pictures and words […]
KOKOMO, IN
WOWO News

Marion woman dies in Grant County crash

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): A Marion woman died in a crash Monday night in Marion. Indiana State Police and the Marion Police Department were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Fourth Street at 10:13 p.m. A preliminary investigation found that Sharice Bilbee, 29, was driving...
MARION, IN
Kokomo, IN
Kokomo, IN
WISH-TV

Marion woman dies after being hit while riding moped

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police officers say a woman died in a two-vehicle crash Monday night in Marion, IN. The crash happened around 10:13 p.m. on Baldwin Avenue at the intersection of fourth street. Police say Sharice Bilbee, 29, of Marion, was driving in a 2020 Boadio...
MARION, IN
WISH-TV

Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
PERU, IN
The Exponent

Rape reported Tuesday in Lafayette

A rape was reported early this morning in a residence on North Street in Lafayette, police say. The report came in at 12:18 a.m., according to Lafayette Police crime logs. "Due to the sensitivity of the allegations being made, I can't go into detail about the rape itself," LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. "It is under investigation."
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

1 shot in Indianapolis, stable condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot Sunday afternoon, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, officers responded to the 5000 block Ednborough Lane, located on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The person has been taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

