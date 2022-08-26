Read full article on original website
IMPD: 74-year-old woman assaulted on north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance after a 74-year-old woman was assaulted Tuesday on the north side. Just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a welfare check in the 4400 block of North Washington Boulevard. That’s southeast of the intersection of North Meridian and East 46th streets.
Silver Alert canceled for 89-year-old man from Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was declared late Tuesday afternoon for an 89-year-old man missing from Carmel. The Carmel Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jack Hufford, an 89-year-old man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 155 pounds. He has white hair with blue eyes. Hufford was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, and driving a light green 2007 Toyota Camry with an Indiana license plate reading SUO805.
Vandals hit Kokomo playground, latest crime in Indian Heights neighborhood
KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo Police are investigating several crimes in a neighborhood on the southside of the city. A playground is covered in graffiti, on the slides, in the tunnel and even underneath the equipment. “It’s happening too much and too often,” said Debby Rayn, a neighbor. Overnight vandals spray painted vulgar pictures and words […]
Marion woman dies in Grant County crash
MARION, Ind. (WOWO): A Marion woman died in a crash Monday night in Marion. Indiana State Police and the Marion Police Department were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Baldwin Avenue and Fourth Street at 10:13 p.m. A preliminary investigation found that Sharice Bilbee, 29, was driving...
Marion woman dies after being hit while riding moped
MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police officers say a woman died in a two-vehicle crash Monday night in Marion, IN. The crash happened around 10:13 p.m. on Baldwin Avenue at the intersection of fourth street. Police say Sharice Bilbee, 29, of Marion, was driving in a 2020 Boadio...
DNA links remains found in 1985 to living Lafayette relative of girl missing since 1978
ELK VALLEY, Tenn. (WISH) — A DNA match with a living relative this week helped investigators identify a girl who’d been missing more than four decades from Tippecanoe County, Indiana, authorities say. Tracy Sue Walker, 15, was reported as missing in 1978, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said...
Teenager dead following early morning shooting on east side
An early morning shooting in the 2300 block of N. Ritter Avenue has left one person dead. On Monday at about 4:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot.
Monticello man in critical condition after tree falls on truck during storm
Indiana State Police said a 22-year-old man was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck southbound on S.R. 25 when a tree fell on top of the truck, trapping him inside.
Indiana man who blamed death of 4-year-old boy on fall from playset convicted of neglect
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story included incorrect information about one of the charges. This has been corrected. RUSH COUNTY, Ind. – Jurors found a man guilty on multiple charges in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy last year. The trial for Robert Geise ended Friday with a guilty verdict on three […]
Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
Rape reported Tuesday in Lafayette
A rape was reported early this morning in a residence on North Street in Lafayette, police say. The report came in at 12:18 a.m., according to Lafayette Police crime logs. "Due to the sensitivity of the allegations being made, I can't go into detail about the rape itself," LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. "It is under investigation."
Armed suspect found hiding in bushes behind Muncie elementary school
A Muncie man faces charges after police say he hid in the bushes behind an elementary school Friday after threatening a man with a weapon.
Man gets federal prison sentence after Indianapolis mosque shooting, threats to kill girlfriend’s dad
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man who fired shots at a mosque and sent threatening text messages to his girlfriend’s father is headed to federal prison. Jonathon Warren, 22, received a 147-month sentence in the case, putting him behind bars for more than 12 years. According to court...
Man dies after being stabbed at home on Indianapolis' south side
A man has died after a stabbing at a home on Indianapolis' south side early Monday morning. It happened at a home on Brill Road early Monday morning.
19-year-old dies after weekend shooting on Indy's north side
A man has died after being shot over the weekend on Indianapolis' north side. The shooting happened on the city's north side.
Indianapolis man gets 10 years in federal prison after shooting at police
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man previously convicted of five felonies will spend a decade in prison for the illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, nearly eight months after a standoff with police. Wesley Cartwright, 39, was given 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in...
Man arrested near Muncie school with 2 guns, ammo in his backpack
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a Muncie man for possessing two guns near an elementary school. Police said they were called to 101 West Memorial Drive Friday afternoon for a man threatening another man with a gun at a smoke shop. Once officers arrived, a witness told police the...
Irvington woman warning others after owl attacked her while on a walk
IRVINGTON, Ind. – An Irvington woman is warning others after she was attacked by an owl. Sunday night around 9 p.m., Wendy Sult was going for a walk by Ellenberger Park. Sult was on her way home, near the corner 9th and Ellenberger Parkway West, when something hit her head. “I thought someone had thrown […]
Zionsville man, sheriff's office warns others of jury duty phone scam
Steve Postma of Zionsville was skeptical when he received a phone call from someone named “Sgt. Johnson” from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
1 shot in Indianapolis, stable condition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has been shot Sunday afternoon, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. According to IMPD, officers responded to the 5000 block Ednborough Lane, located on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The person has been taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition,...
