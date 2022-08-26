Registration is Open for the Aurora Pooch Parade

Aurora is preparing for the premier furry function of the fall.

Registration is now open for the 4th Annual Aurora Pooch Parade.

The annual competitive convention of canines will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 2, at the Phillips Park Sunken Garden, 1000 Ray Moses Drive.

Participants are eligible to compete for the following awards: Biggest Dog, Smallest Dog, Best Aurora Pride, Best Costume, Best Trick, Most Energetic, Twinsies, and Crowd Favorite.

The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade is 2-year-old Bandito, a Shih Tzu that won the Crowd Favorite Award at the 3rd Aurora Pooch Parade in 2021. He will be accompanied by his owners, Selene and Oscar.

Owners can register their dog online www.aurora-il.org/PoochParade.

Entry is guaranteed for the first 100 registrants. All dogs must be socialized, standard-leashed, and current on all vaccinations.