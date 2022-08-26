Read full article on original website
New Brighton Coach Tony Caltury This Week’s Guest on “The Coaches Corner”
(New Brighton Head Football Coach Tony Caltury during a recent appearance on Beaver County Radio. Photo taken by Beaver County Radio’s Matt Drzik) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into Beaver County Radio on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM for “The Coaches Corner.” Join Bob Barrickman and new Beaver County Radio Broadcast Team member, John Perrotto as they get you set for week one of high school football in Beaver County.
Mohawk Football Game Against Quaker Valley Canceled this Friday as DA Continues to Investigate Hazing Reports
(Jackson Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Lawrence County District Attorney’s office is continuing to investigate reports of hazing on the Mohawk High School Football Team and that means that the Warriors will not play again this Friday night against Quaker Valley. Both the varsity and junior varsity teams have...
Kenny Pickett Predicts Score of Pitt-West Virginia Backyard Brawl
Kenny Pickett expects a dominating win for the Pitt Panthers in their season opener.
Mohawk Schools update plan for football program
Mohawk Schools issued an updated statement Monday laying out how they plan to handle their football program during an ongoing investigation into allegations about members of the high school team.
“Ask The Commissioners” Thursday at 9:10 AM On Beaver County Radio
(File Photo of the Beaver County Commissioners during a work session at the Beaver County Courthouse. Photo taken by Matt Drzik, Beaver County Radio Staff) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA, 99.3 FM, 95.7 FM or beavercountyradio.com this Thursday August 4, 2022 at 9:10 a.m. for “Ask the Commissioners” Commissioners Chairman Dan Camp, Commissioner Tony Amadio, and Commissioner Jack Manning will be live in studio to answer your questions on Beaver County Radio during hour one of Teleforum with Eddy Crow. You can submit any questions you might have to news@beavercountyradio.com or by sending a direct message to the Beaver County Radio Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/beavercountyradio/
The Best of Beaver County for September 1, 2022 is Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy
(Beaver County, PA) The Best of Beaver County is easy to discover; it’s right on your radio! Tune in this and every Thursday from 11 to 11:30 A.M. for “The Best of Beaver County”, an innovative radio program on WBVP and WMBA presented by St. Barnabas. The show is hosted by Mike Romigh and is dedicated to shining light on the great things going on right here in local neighborhoods, and the people that are making it happen. Find out what all the buzz is about by joining “The Best Of Beaver County”.
Tar and Chipping Starts in Beaver County This Week
(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing seal coating operations on various roadways in Beaver County will begin Tuesday, August 30 weather permitting. Lane restrictions will occur during the mobile seal coating operations. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late September on the following roadways:
VIDEO: Saint Luke The Evangelist Parish Festival Begins On September 1, Providing Four Days Of Food, Fun, & Worship
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) The name may be different, but the same tradition of gathering the Beaver Valley together for Labor Day weekend…that hasn’t changed. The Saint Luke The Evangelist Parish Festival–formerly the Good Samaritan Parish Festival–returns for its 26th year beginning on Thursday, September 1 at 6:00 PM located at the Good Samaritan Parish grounds in Ambridge. Leah Lesak and Rose Filipponi joined Matt Drzik on the August 30 edition of A.M. Beaver County to preview the four days featuring an array of different food and entertainment.
West Virginia man wins nearly $500,000 at Rivers Casino when four aces are beat by royal flush, triggering the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) --A West Virginia man playing Texas hold'em suffered one of the worst bad beats you can imagine -- and came away as a big winner as a result.On Thursday afternoon at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore, Benjamin Flanagan, of West Virginia took home nearly $500,000 when his four aces were beaten by a royal flush in a game of no-limit Texas hold'em. When his four aces were beat by the royal flush played by Raymond Broderson, of Wexford, the Rivers' 'Bad Beat Jackpot' was triggered. Broderson won over $368,000 with the winning hand. When the 'Bad Beat Jackpot'...
Lynda Lambert Speaks About AAA’s “School’s Open–Drive Carefully” Campaign On A.M. Beaver County
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) With August ending and the school year beginning, not only are the students returning to the classrooms–but the signals in the school zones to slow down are returning too. Focusing on the activity in those school zones is one of the major focal points of...
McKees Rocks Man Cited For Defiant Trespass At Rivers Casino After Receiving Life-time Ban
(File Photo of Rivers Casino) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino are reporting that they have cited 25-year-old Shane Golling of McKees Rocks with Defiant Criminal Trespass after he was identified as being on Casino property at 2:15 AM Wednesday morning after he was issued a lifetime ban in 2018. Summary charges were filed at the local magistrates office.
The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Aluminum, vinyl, Insulbrick, and Perma-Stone: old Pa Pitt calls them the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. They are the four most common artificial sidings applied to Pittsburgh houses, especially frame houses. (But not exclusively frame houses: siding salesmen were aggressive enough to go for brick houses if they sensed weakness in the buyer.) They are responsible for more uglification in the city than any other single force. That is not to say that it is impossible to use them well, only that they are almost never used well. We can find perfect illustrations within a block of each other on the South Side.
Python on the loose in Pennsylvania after getting away from owner while on a walk
Police in a city outside of Pittsburgh are searching for a pet python that was reported missing Thursday. Previous video above: 15-foot python escapes in Morgantown, West Virginia (2019) The Duquesne police chief told sister station WTAE that the snake's owner took it for a walk Wednesday afternoon when the...
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
Pittsburgh VegFest takes place this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend marks the return of Pittsburgh VegFest. It has been voted the best food festival in Pittsburgh for the last two years. The 8th annual event takes place at Allegheny Commons Park until 5 p.m. It's a celebration of the city's best vegan food. There are more than 100 vendors throughout the park, with live music, yoga, and children's activities. It's free to attend!
Beaver County Behavioral Health To Host “International Overdose Awareness Day” Event On August 31 In Beaver Falls
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) International Overdose Awareness Day is on August 31, and Beaver County is acknowledging those who have either experienced an overdose, experienced having someone close to them deal with an overdose, or families and individuals struggling with the behaviors that lead to overdoses. Beaver County Behavioral Health...
Man turns himself in for Beaver County shooting
A man turned himself in Wednesday to face voluntary manslaughter and other charges in a shooting last weekend. The shooting occurred in Beaver County
Man Dies After Crashing on the North Side of Pittsburgh Saturday Night
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pittsburgh Police are investigating after 30-year-old Anthony Nsemo died when he crashed his vehicle into a jersey barrier on the North Side of Pittsburgh around 9PM Saturday night. First responders arrived on scene around 9 PM at Ridge and Allegheny Avenues. Nsemo suffered critical injuries and later died...
Motorcyclist Killed in Saturday Night Accident in Center Twp.
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Police and firefighters from Center Township responded to the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident in front of Cactus Lounge late Saturday night, August 27, 2022. Officials say that 40-year-old Christopher Graeser was operating his motorcycle on Center Grange Road in the area of the...
Jack Shea, Longtime Allegheny County Labor Council President Passes Away
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) Longtime Allegheny County Labor Council President, Jack Shea has passed away. Shea was the Labor Council President from 1998 until he retired in 2017. There is no word how Shea passed away.
