Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks limped into the last session of August, a month that sapped the promise of a summer rally following an absolutely brutal first half. The three major U.S. indices were set for a slightly higher open Wednesday after three straight days of losses that stretch back to Friday, when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would continue its aggressive fight against inflation. Still, some observers think we've seen the worst for stocks this year, given how they bounced back. The S&P 500 surged 17% from its June low to the peak in August, Charles Schwab's Randy Frederick pointed out. "That's a pretty impressive rally," he said. "It would be very rare to give all of that back because it just doesn't happen very often."

