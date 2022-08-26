Read full article on original website
Meet billionaire Gautam Adani, a college dropout who just became the third-richest person in the world with $137 billion
There's a new No. 3 on the global wealth rankings. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani leapfrogged luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault on Tuesday. With a $137 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani is the first-ever Asian man to crack the top three. He sits behind only Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (worth $153 billion) and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (worth $251 billion) on the rich list.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Best Buy, First Solar, Twitter and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Best Buy (BBY) – Best Buy gained 2.6% in the premarket after the electronic retailer beat Street forecasts on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter, while comparable store sales declined less than expected. Big Lots (BIG) –...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Big Lots, Best Buy, Nikola and Lucid
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Big Lots – Shares jumped 11.74% after the discount retailer posted a smaller-than-expected loss for the recent quarter. Revenue also beat expectations, and comparable store sales fell 9.2% year-over-year, but beat analysts' expectations of a wider decline. Best Buy –...
‘Whopper’ of a Recession in 2023: Prominent Economist Predicts Major Fallout – and He’s Not Alone
With another substantial federal interest rate hike likely coming in mid-September and as higher inflation fears continue to mount, a respected American economist is predicting a "whopper" of a...
Bitcoin sinks, the FBI's DeFi warning, and what's next for bitcoin's biggest fans: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World takes a look at what's next for bitcoin maximalists ahead of the Ethereum Merge.
Historic charts suggest the stock market could have a solid finish to the year, Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that veteran chartist Larry Williams sees the potential for Wall Street to finish out the year on a relatively solid note. The "Mad Money" host dissected a handful of historical analogues that Williams believes offer clues on where the Dow Jones Industrial Average can go from here.
Op-ed: September is historically the worst month of the year for stocks, but recent strength suggests the market could buck the trend
Andrew Graham, founder/managing partner of Jackson Square Capital. September is usually thought to be the worst month for stocks. This year, it's reasonable to expect a better-than-usual September. That's because much of the annual de-risking took place earlier in the year. Some of the stocks hit hard at the beginning...
Jim Cramer says Powell 'means business' on inflation, so avoid money-losing companies
Shareholders of money-losing companies should steel themselves for more downside, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave that notice in his Jackson Hole speech, showing investors that he "means business" in the fight against inflation, the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that...
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Musk's Twitter letter, housing cools, AMD readies new chip
Elon Musk sends another letter terminating his deal to buy Twitter (TWTR), citing whistleblower claims. Is this the logical step toward negotiating a price? Twitter responds, saying it will continue to pursue its rights to enforce the agreement.
Cramer says avoid all speculative investments like crypto as the Fed stays hawkish
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is "going to bring the pain until it puts an end to the gambling," CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday. For that reason, the "Mad Money" host implored investors to avoid speculative assets like cryptocurrencies. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday implored investors to stay away from...
Jim Cramer says these are his 10 favorite 'dividend aristocrats' to own through year-end
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of his 10 favorite "dividend aristocrats" to own through year-end, including McDonald's and Hormel. The "Mad Money" host said the companies' quarterly payouts offer protection against Federal Reserve-related market declines. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of his...
Kevin O'Leary on his worst 'Shark Tank' investment ever: ‘I lost half a million dollars'
If there's one thing Kevin O'Leary has learned from more than three decades as an investor, it's that not every bet pays off. On ABC's "Shark Tank," O'Leary has invested more than $8.5 million in roughly 40 companies since the show debuted in 2009, according to an estimate from Sharkalytics. The longtime investor and chairman of O'Shares ETFs has some notable successes, like an investment in online meal kit service Plated that later sold for $300 million.
Digital Realty Trust Inc
Trump's Truth Social barred from Google Play store over content moderation concerns
Donald Trump's Truth Social is not available on the Google Play store. The restriction means that 44% of smartphone users in the U.S. cannot download the app. Google says that the app violates the Play store's standards for content moderation, according to Axios. Truth Social, the would-be Twitter competitor created...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks limped into the last session of August, a month that sapped the promise of a summer rally following an absolutely brutal first half. The three major U.S. indices were set for a slightly higher open Wednesday after three straight days of losses that stretch back to Friday, when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would continue its aggressive fight against inflation. Still, some observers think we've seen the worst for stocks this year, given how they bounced back. The S&P 500 surged 17% from its June low to the peak in August, Charles Schwab's Randy Frederick pointed out. "That's a pretty impressive rally," he said. "It would be very rare to give all of that back because it just doesn't happen very often."
Trump-linked SPAC's stock falls as shareholders weigh delaying merger with ex-president's media firm
Digital World Acquisition Corp. is trying to extend the deadline to complete its merger with former President Donald Trump's Trump Media and Technology Group. Shares of DWAC fell Monday as shareholders considered the delay and Trump contends with several serious legal issues. Trump Media is also reportedly facing severe financial...
Fintech firm Klarna's losses triple after aggressive U.S. expansion and mass layoffs
Klarna reported a pre-tax loss of nearly 6.2 billion Swedish krona in the first half of 2022, up from 1.8 billion krona in the same period a year ago. The firm, which allows users to spread the cost of purchases over interest-free installments, saw a jump in operating expenses and defaults.
Cramer's lightning round: Uranium Energy is too hot for me right now
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. PepsiCo: "PepsiCo is in the [CNBC Investing Club bullpen]. We think a lot of it. I just wish the stock would come down. It doesn't seem to want to come down at all, but it is well run and terrific."
Jim Cramer: I will not abandon tech stocks because the end of their downturn is near
In the old days, we would go this low in tech and it would trigger a giant rally. Maybe the catalyst was a takeover. Maybe it was the recognition that these stocks had all become too cheap. Or we would hear that some gigantic technology fund had blown up, the selling was over, and now it was time to swoop in and buy.
Walmart invests in ranchers' company as more shoppers opt for premium beef
Walmart is investing in Sustainable Beef, a rancher- and beef producer-owned company, to expand its supply of Angus beef. The nation's largest grocer is investing in agriculture and food production as consumers eat differently and want to know more about where their food comes from. Fresh groceries are a growth...
