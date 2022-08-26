ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

CNBC

Meet billionaire Gautam Adani, a college dropout who just became the third-richest person in the world with $137 billion

There's a new No. 3 on the global wealth rankings. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani leapfrogged luxury goods magnate Bernard Arnault on Tuesday. With a $137 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani is the first-ever Asian man to crack the top three. He sits behind only Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (worth $153 billion) and Tesla CEO Elon Musk (worth $251 billion) on the rich list.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Big Lots, Best Buy, Nikola and Lucid

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Big Lots – Shares jumped 11.74% after the discount retailer posted a smaller-than-expected loss for the recent quarter. Revenue also beat expectations, and comparable store sales fell 9.2% year-over-year, but beat analysts' expectations of a wider decline. Best Buy –...
CNBC

Bitcoin sinks, the FBI's DeFi warning, and what's next for bitcoin's biggest fans: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Crypto World takes a look at what's next for bitcoin maximalists ahead of the Ethereum Merge.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these are his 10 favorite 'dividend aristocrats' to own through year-end

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of his 10 favorite "dividend aristocrats" to own through year-end, including McDonald's and Hormel. The "Mad Money" host said the companies' quarterly payouts offer protection against Federal Reserve-related market declines. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of his...
CNBC

Kevin O'Leary on his worst 'Shark Tank' investment ever: ‘I lost half a million dollars'

If there's one thing Kevin O'Leary has learned from more than three decades as an investor, it's that not every bet pays off. On ABC's "Shark Tank," O'Leary has invested more than $8.5 million in roughly 40 companies since the show debuted in 2009, according to an estimate from Sharkalytics. The longtime investor and chairman of O'Shares ETFs has some notable successes, like an investment in online meal kit service Plated that later sold for $300 million.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks limped into the last session of August, a month that sapped the promise of a summer rally following an absolutely brutal first half. The three major U.S. indices were set for a slightly higher open Wednesday after three straight days of losses that stretch back to Friday, when Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would continue its aggressive fight against inflation. Still, some observers think we've seen the worst for stocks this year, given how they bounced back. The S&P 500 surged 17% from its June low to the peak in August, Charles Schwab's Randy Frederick pointed out. "That's a pretty impressive rally," he said. "It would be very rare to give all of that back because it just doesn't happen very often."
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: Uranium Energy is too hot for me right now

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. PepsiCo: "PepsiCo is in the [CNBC Investing Club bullpen]. We think a lot of it. I just wish the stock would come down. It doesn't seem to want to come down at all, but it is well run and terrific."
