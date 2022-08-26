Read full article on original website
Community blood drive to happen in Monroe, donors will receive free prizes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center is hosting a blood drive on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The event will be at Bayou Bowl in Monroe, located at 100 Horseshoe Lake Road. Every donor will receive two game cards and a free “Get In The Game” t-shirt. The...
Ouachita man walks off after argument at home, not seen in 33 years
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help on a cold case that started over three decades ago. According to OPSO spokesperson Glenn Springfield, Robert Fulton “Bob” Browning walked off from his Ouachita Parish home on Nov. 27, 1989, after an argument there.
Ticket Sales Begin for the St. Francis Medical Center Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - 2 Cars 2 Winners is back, and ticket sales kick off TODAY!. The St. Francis Medical Center Foundation’s annual raffle is going back to giving away new cars to two lucky winners. Last year, they gave away $50K to one winner because they knew how...
A local “Country Music Hall of Famer” was honored on Friday
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local “Country Music Hall of Famer” was honored Friday night. Webb Pierce of West Monroe is known for his hit song “In the Jailhouse Now” and his marker was added to the Northeast Louisiana Music Trail. It’s at the corner of...
First Methodist Monroe breaks ground on outdoor bayou worship sanctuary on Loop Rd.
Kasee Sketoe competed in the Sub-Junior World Championship in Turkey. KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. West Monroe and Ruston face off in Bayou Jamb finale. Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT. Bearcats dominate district rival Rebels 27-6.
Monroe woman disappears; Louisiana State Police issues statewide Silver Alert
(KSLA) — Louisiana State Police has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a Ouachita Parish woman who went missing Monday night. Margie Browhow-Sherman, 74, of Monroe, stands about 5′5″ tall, weighs about 158 pounds and has brown eyes and shoulder-length gray hair. She possibly is wearing a pink and blue striped shirt, a blue jacket and black pants.
Police tipped off to guns at Monroe schools, students arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two juveniles are accused of bringing guns onto school campuses in Monroe, prompting their arrests. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department says that around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2022, a school resource officer at Carroll High School was alerted of a student on campus with a gun. The officer was able to locate the student shortly after receiving the tip. Officials say a handgun was found in the 14-year-old’s possession. The student was arrested and booked into Green Oaks Detention Center on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on a school campus and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
Stolen vehicle crashed in Monroe after WMPD chase, two suspects sought
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two juveniles after being led on a high-speed chase on Aug. 28. Police say the chase began in West Monroe around 11 p.m. after an officer spotted a vehicle reported stolen from Second St. in Monroe and initiated a traffic stop.
Unrestrained woman dies in Bienville Parish crash
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police say one woman is dead following a crash — and her speed and seatbelt are suspected factors. Bridgette Dauzat, 34, of Jamestown, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bienville Parish Coroner. She was not wearing her seatbelt. LSP says...
Sparklight files protest against new ISP expanding broadband in East Carroll
LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - A long-awaited improvement in broadband services for East Carroll Parish is in jeopardy. Earlier this month, the area’s current broadband provider, Sparklight, filed an official protest with the Louisiana Office of Broadband Connectivity to block a new provider from coming to the area. “Sparklight...
ULM announces interim Athletic Director
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Seth Hall, chief strategy officer at the University of Louisiana Monroe, has been named the institution’s interim athletic director. Hall replaces Scott McDonald effective Sept. 1., while the university launches a national search for its next director of athletics.
Hue Jackson not ready to name Grambling starting quarterback
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling head coach Hue Jackson was not prepared to announce his starting quarterback at his first weekly press conference Monday. The G-Men have four quarterbacks on their roster, but Jackson said true freshman Julian Calvez has really impressed him. “He is going to be a sensational player,” Jackson said. Grambling opens the season at Arkansas State Sept. 3.
Top five plays from the Bayou Jamb
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 edition of the Bayou Jamb featured highlight reels from top NELA football stars. The top five plays include an interception from Franklin Parish’s Kendrick Thomas, an acrobatic touchdown catch by Ruston’s Aaron Jackson, a vicious tackle for loss from Oak Grove’s Kamryn Franklin, a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown by Mangham’s Jalen Williams and a gravity defying grab by St. Frederick’s William Patrick.
Ace Watch: Top defensive football players
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Before the new high school football season kicks off, Sports director Aaron Dietrich profiles some of the top defensive players in Northeast Louisiana. His Ace Watch list includes Jonesboro-Hodge’s Xavier Atkins, Oak Grove’s Kam Franklin, Ruston’s Jadon Mayfield, OCS’s Noah Lovelady, West Monroe’s Chauncey Lee, Neville’s Matthew Fobbs-White, Sterlington’s Charlie Robinson, Mangham’s Gage Hutson and Union’s Cam Hill.
