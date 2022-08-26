ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis Community holding blood drive to honor former student killed by drunk driver

 5 days ago

You have the chance to spread kindness, by giving the gift of life.

A blood drive taking place will honor former Clovis Community College student Molly Griffin, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2015.

Molly, who was a nurse, had a passion for doing random acts of kindness.

That's one of the reasons that Clovis Community College is hosting the "Live Like Molly" blood drive Friday from 10 am to 1 pm.

It's located off Willow and International.

Community members and walk-ins are welcome.

Everyone who donates will get a voucher for a pint of Baskin Robbins ice cream.

