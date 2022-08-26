Clovis Community holding blood drive to honor former student killed by drunk driver
You have the chance to spread kindness, by giving the gift of life. A blood drive taking place will honor former Clovis Community College student Molly Griffin, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2015. Molly, who was a nurse, had a passion for doing random acts of kindness. That's one of the reasons that Clovis Community College is hosting the "Live Like Molly" blood drive Friday from 10 am to 1 pm. It's located off Willow and International. Community members and walk-ins are welcome. Everyone who donates will get a voucher for a pint of Baskin Robbins ice cream.
Comments / 0