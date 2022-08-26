A 14-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with a fire that extensively damaged a Walmart store in Peachtree City, Georgia, police say.Firefighters responding to a 911 call at the store on West Highway 54 at about 7.20pm on 24 August arrived to find the building well ablaze. Customers captured dramatic images of flames and thick black smoke shooting up from fully engulfed shelves packed with paper products.Bodycam footage released by the Peachtree City Police Department showed officers rushing through the store evacuating it of staff and customers.Three officers from the Peachtree City Police Department were taken to hospital...

PEACHTREE CITY, GA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO