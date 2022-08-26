Read full article on original website
Turnover turns game in Valle's favor; Fox wins at home
Both head coaches compared Friday’s season-opening Seckman vs. Valle Catholic football game to a heavyweight fight. But according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association, the Jaguars were the only heavyweight on the field in Ste. Genevieve, tagged with their new Class 6 designation. Valle, a Class 1-sized school (2021 enrollment: 104) continues to fight well above its weight in Class 3, thanks to MSHSAA’s complicated competitive-balance formula.
Why St. Louis’ jerseys on Sunday read Cardenales
ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals’ jerseys looked a little different on Sunday. They read Cardenales across the chest in honor of Fiesta Cardenales night at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals held a cultural celebration for all members of the Latino and Hispanic communities. There was a pregame heritage event in the Budweiser Terrace featuring Orquesta Chevere. […]
Gerald “Jerry” Schneider, 74, De Soto
Gerald “Jerry” Schneider, 74, of De Soto died Aug. 16, 2022, at his home. Mr. Schneider was a Vietnam War veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1968 to 1970. He later worked as an over-the-road truck driver. Born April 24, 1948, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Bette and William Schneider.
Longtime St. Louis newsman Dick Ford passes away
St. Louis and the FOX 2 family have lost a legend in television news.
Mary J. Labitzke, 90, Festus
Mary J. Labitzke, 90, of Festus died Aug. 25, 2022, in Festus. Mrs. Labitzke was a homemaker and had worked for K-Mart before her retirement. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in De Soto and enjoyed many activities, but mostly spending time with her grandchildren. She was born May 7, 1932, in Blackwell, the daughter of the late Paul Coleman and Alice Mary Boyer. She was preceded in death by her husband: Donald Labitzke.
Vicky “Rene” Kincade, 63, Festus
Vicky “Rene” Kincade, 63, of Festus died Aug. 25, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Ms. Kincade was born Oct. 28, 1958, in St. Louis, the daughter of Juanita (Rankin) Crafton of Festus and the late Elford Crafton. In addition to her mother, she is survived...
Gene Paul Bequette, 85, Festus
Gene Paul Bequette, 85, of Festus died Aug. 26, 2022, at his home. Mr. Bequette, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was a retired quality manager after 41 years with McDonnell Douglas (later Boeing). He was a member of Masonic Lodge 119 in De Soto, American Legion Post 253 in Festus and the Festus-Crystal City Conservation Club. A third-degree black belt in judo, he taught self-defense classes at Jefferson College and taught Hunter Safety Education courses for 25 years for the Missouri Conservation Department. He was born Dec. 18, 1936, in Flat River, the son of the late Grace Almira (Bloom) and Fred Johnson Ferdinand Bequette.
Emma Passmore, 23, Hillsboro
Emma Passmore, 23, of Hillsboro died Aug. 26, 2022, in Hillsboro. Ms. Passmore loved animals. She enjoyed singing and playing instruments. Born Aug. 12, 1999, in Mercer, she was the daughter of Kevin and B.J. Passmore of Mercer. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her partner: Cole...
Michelle Smallmon Leaving 101 ESPN: Who Is the Sports Radio Host?
Michelle Smallmon is one of the most recognizable women in sports media and an inspiration for other sportscasters. For the better part of her career, she went between WXOS (101.1 FM), the ESPN affiliate in her native Illinois, and the parent company. St. Louis residents were ecstatic when she returned and began hosting Karraker & Smallmon, but now she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Michelle Smallmon is leaving 101 ESPN for a national job. Find out more about where she is going next and her background in this Michelle Smallmon wiki.
Reva M. O’Harver, 81, De Soto
Reva M. O’Harver, 81, of De Soto died Aug. 28, 2022, in Bonne Terre. Mrs. O’Harver was a homemaker. Born Sept. 3, 1940, in Blackwell, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Harriet (Emilie) Bequette. She was preceded in death by her husband: Oscar O’Harver.
Hillsboro woman killed in accident on Glade Chapel Road
A Hillsboro woman was killed early Friday, Aug. 26, when the car that she was riding in ran off the side of Glade Chapel Road in Hillsboro. The Hillsboro man driving the car suffered serious injuries in the crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Cole Wright, 23, was...
Greg Alan Roby, 72, High Ridge
Greg Alan Roby, 72, of High Ridge died Aug. 23, 2022, at Festus Manor Nursing Home. Mr. Roby loved fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He was born March 16, 1950, in Evansville, Ind., the son of the late Helen (Russell) and Herbert Roby. He is survived by his...
Arnold man, Barnhart woman hurt in crash in Washington County
An Arnold man and two women, from Barnhart and Sullivan, were moderately injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, in the Pea Ridge area of Washington County southeast of Sullivan. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Andrea Belfield, 25, of Sullivan was driving a 2002...
Daniel J. “Danny” Picha, 30, Imperial
Daniel J. “Danny” Picha, 30, of Imperial died Aug. 23, 2022, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. Mr. Picha was a groundskeeper for a golf course. He was a 2010 graduate of Seckman High School, where he was captain of the hockey team and played on the golf team. His love for hockey began when he was just 3 years old following in the footsteps of his father and older brother. The three of them also loved playing golf together. He learned the game as a child and, as a junior in high school, qualified for the 2009 state golf tournament. When he was not playing golf, he was either at the gym, playing sports with his nephews or playing cornhole with his brother. Born Dec. 31, 1991, in St. Louis, he was the son of Tom and Karen (Zielinski) Picha.
Jerry Lee Waller, 74, Arnold
Jerry Lee Waller, 74, of Arnold died Aug. 28, 2022, at the the St. Louis VA Hospital-Jefferson Barracks in St. Louis County. Mr. Waller was a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service and owned and operated the Dairy Queen restaurant in Arnold from 1988 to 1998. He was a Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of VFW Post 2593. He was born Jan. 16, 1948, in St. Louis, the son of the late Norma L (Edgar) and William O. Waller.
Carleen Marie (Alvino) Licari, 67, Hillsboro
Carleen Marie (Alvino) Licari, 67, of Hillsboro died Aug. 26, 2022. Mrs. Licari was a homemaker. She donated her body to St. Louis University School of Medicine in the hope that her gift may help lead to a cure for lymphoma. Known as “Maw Maw,” she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Born Nov. 13, 1954, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Pietro and Dolores Alvino.
Fall In Love With Steelville & Cherryville, Missouri
Have an amazing autumn and “fall” in love with Steelville and Cherryville, Missouri. Art lovers will feel right at home in Steelville, where visitors can take in a concert or an art exhibit thanks to the Steelville Arts Council. Gallery Zeke, 110 E. Main Street, is in its...
David Joe Reece, 75, Herculaneum
David Joe Reece, 75, of Herculaneum died Aug. 24, 2022, at his home. Mr. Reece was a retired police sergeant with the Pevely Police Department. Born April 26, 1947, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Dorothy (Marsden) and Nathan Ashley Reece. He is survived by his...
Shady Jack's Saloon closes in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Shady Jack's Saloon, a longtime biker bar near downtown St. Louis, has closed. The business, at 1432 N. Broadway on the Near North Riverfront, said in a social media post Thursday that Friday was its last day in business. "Lack of help and (owner Jack Larrison's)...
Hillsboro woman hurt in crash on Old Hwy. 21
A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single-vehicle traffic accident Sunday morning, Aug. 28, on Old Hwy. 21 in Barnhart. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Julia Heidemann, 27, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra south in the 7800 block of Old Hwy. 21 at 8:03 a.m. when she drove off the left side of the road and the car hit a tree.
