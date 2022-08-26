ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, NE

klkntv.com

Lincoln woman killed in head-on crash with semi near Osceola

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was killed Thursday in a head-on crash with a semi-truck near Osceola, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. near mile marker 395 on State Highway 92, which is west of Osceola. A Chevy Suburban was...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One person injured in three-vehicle Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Neb. -- One person was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Norfolk Tuesday. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., authorities were called to the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Queen City Boulevard. According to the Norfolk Police Division, one person was hospitalized. Others were...
NORFOLK, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police release name of man killed in Cornhusker Highway crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a 28-year-old man who died in a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway Monday evening. On Monday at 6:35 p.m., a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old Pierce White of Lincoln, was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 35th Street with a green traffic signal. A Hyundai Sonata was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and was in the left turn lane to turn northbound onto N. 35th Street.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

10/11 NOW investigates motorcycle crashes in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In just a matter of days, there have been two deadly motorcycle crashes on Cornhusker Highway in Lincoln. 10/11 NOW wanted to know if that stretch of street is more dangerous than others and if so, why? While the two crashes happened just a few blocks away, they’re also very different.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man on Monday. According to LPD, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light at 6:35 p.m. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection of N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Motorcyclist killed in Cornhusker Highway accident identified

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department has identified the 29-year-old man who died due to a motorcycle accident on Cornhusker Highway Friday. LPD said 29-year-old Erik Calhoun of Lincoln was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries he sustained from the crash. Friday night around...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Head-on crash near Osceola leaves one person dead

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — One person is dead after a head-on collision near Osceola. Around 11:20 a.m. Thursday, responders were called to a report of an injury crash about 3 miles west of Osceola on Highway 92. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a westbound Chevy Suburban crossed...
OSCEOLA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Motorcycle fatality occurs on Clarmar

Early Sunday morning, 08/28/2022, Fremont Police received a call in regards to a motorcycle in the ditch, just west of Clarmar Avenue at 10th street. The call came in around 4:15 Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they located an individual in the ditch and initiated CPR. The male party, 18-year-old Emmitt Harmel of Fremont, was transported to Methodist Fremont Health where he later passed away.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stanton man drives 40 mph over limit, gets arrested for DWI

STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a 37-year-old man for a DWI after pulling him over for going 40 mph over the limit. SCSO said they stopped 37-year-old Nathan Wietfeld of Stanton, for driving 105 mph in a 65 mph zone about 12 miles south of Stanton on Highway 57.
STANTON, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash on 27th and Cornhusker

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. According to police, on Friday at 10:15 pm a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching 27th Street. Witnesses reported the motorcycle was speeding and ran the red light. The motorcycle collided with a truck that was southbound on 27th Street. Witnesses and arriving officers attempted to save the motorcyclist’s life. Lincoln Fire and Rescue took the man to the hospital where he died.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Saturday Fire Destroys House In Denton

A Denton woman called 911 just before noon on Saturday to say her roof was on fire. “The house, which was a ranch style log home, was a total loss, estimated value $370,000,” says Lancaster County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Houchin. Fire crews from Denton, Southwest Fire...
DENTON, NE
1011now.com

Dollar General closed following Sunday night fire in Friend

FRIEND, Neb. (KSNB) - A town of a little more than 1,000 people is left without a Dollar General for the time being after a fire Sunday night. Firefighters were called out to a structure fire around 9:45 p.m. in Friend, located at 1418 1st St., on the east side of town.
FRIEND, NE

