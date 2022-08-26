ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Advocating for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities

The issues surrounding long term planning for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities were the focus of a roundtable held Wednesday with a top state official in Rochester. The event, held at a Rochester Regional Health training center, was hosted by local Assemblymembers Sarah Clark and Jen Lunsford, and it...
ROCHESTER, NY
Teachers say more needs to be done to stop acts of violence in schools

As a new school year begins, the state’s largest teachers unions and other education experts are calling for better responses to threats of violence. Educators are still reeling from the mass school shooting in Texas last spring, as well as the Buffalo incident that killed 10 people. The union...
BUFFALO, NY
Rochester Urban League leader says recent East Ave. party points to need to address systemic racism

The leader of Rochester’s Urban League is calling on the local community to do more to fight racism, particularly after news about an alleged racist party came to light. The call to action comes from Seanelle Hawkins, president and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester. She put out a statement over the weekend in response to the report of a racist party held in July at the East Avenue mansion of Nicholas and Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia.
ROCHESTER, NY
Discussing the latest with electric vehicles, infrastructure, and tax credits

A $7,500 tax credit is an incentive for many people considering an electric vehicle (EV) purchase. But how does it work? What are the rules? Some consumers say they are confused about the requirements and qualifications. Meanwhile, there are also questions about EV infrastructure and how accessible charging stations are around the region.
ROCHESTER, NY

