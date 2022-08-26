Read full article on original website
Related
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Aug. 22-26 Appleton. Burketville General Store to 1289 Burkettville LLC. Green Gate LLC to Matthew Parish Lacasse and Elizabeth Ackerman Lacasse. Laurie Olmsted to Matthew P. Lacasse and Elizabeth Ackerman Lacasse. Cushing. Dennis R....
penbaypilot.com
Rockport overwhelmingly elects Denise Munger back to Select Board
ROCKPORT — More than 226 Rockport citizens cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, Aug. 30, making sure they got their votes counted via absentee ballot. And on Aug. 30, with the polls open from noon until 8 p.m., 354 more voters had streamed to the town office all day long and into the night to cast their ballots.
wabi.tv
Former Skowhegan chamber of commerce director indicted for theft
SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The former executive director of the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce has been indicted after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from the chamber and Somerset County Hospice Volunteers. Jason Gayne, 36, of Athens is charged with four counts of theft by unauthorized taking, one count...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Dental Care receives United Midcoast Charities grant
BELFAST — Waldo County Dental Care, which seeks to increase access to dental care for low-income uninsured adults in Waldo County, has received a grant of $16,000 from United Midcoast Charities (UMC). The funds will be used to offset general expenses. Waldo County Dental Care is part of a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
penbaypilot.com
Reward offered for information related to missing person Graham Lacher
Now that three months have passed with no confirmed sightings of Graham Lacher, the autistic/schizophrenic man who fled Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on June 6, his family is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a successful reunion with him. “We have patiently waited, trusting the system...
WGME
Former Maine radio DJ claims she was fired after seeking to work from home
(BDN) -- A Hancock County woman who worked at Portland radio stations for 38 years claims in a lawsuit she was fired illegally after she refused to return to working in the stations’ office during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Randi Kirshbaum, 68, of Southwest Harbor sought...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland man remains in jail for allegedly possessing fentanyl
ROCKLAND — A Rockland man currently remains at the Knox County Jail after he was arrested with allegedly possessing fentanyl. Michael Willis, 38, was arrested Aug. 23 by Rockland Police Sgt. Andrew Redden and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug (fentanyl) and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
Police investigating multiple incidents of criminal vandalism in Hermon
HERMON, Maine — Police are currently investigating several incidents of criminal vandalism in Hermon. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into several incidents involving damage or theft to property of the town office, an apartment complex, and several residences, according to a release Monday afternoon. Between...
IN THIS ARTICLE
penbaypilot.com
Finding Our Voices wins national award for bookmarks
Finding Our Voices, the grassroots, Camden-based nonprofit breaking the silence of domestic abuse, has won a national award for its bookmarks featuring the faces and voices of 43 Maine survivors of domestic abuse. Last year, the group won the same “Outstanding Awareness Campaign” award for its posters, which have papered...
Free CNA training across Maine via Northern Light Health
BANGOR, Maine — Maine is facing a health care worker shortage. This is not a new problem, but one of the state's largest hospital systems has come up with a new way to try and fill open positions. This fall, Northern Light Health is partnering with Eastern Maine Community...
penbaypilot.com
Doc Wallace for Rockport Select Board
In the special election in Rockport, this Tuesday, Ralph “Doc” Wallace is running to fill out the remaining two years of a vacated three-year term as Select Board member. Doc is a retired educator and West Hartford, Connecticut, School Superintendent with a successful history of high-level decision making as a community executive and administrator.
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor police blotter
Boothbay Harbor police made five arrests between July 22 and Aug. 25. On July 26, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Nicole Roccha Bollaro, 50, of Boothbay Harbor for operating under the influence. On July 27, Officer Larry Brown arrested Thatcher Jackson, 20, of Boothbay for violating conditions of release and violation...
wgan.com
Crash claims two lives in Penobscot County
A crash that claimed the lives of two people in Penobscot County is under investigation. The wreck occurred just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 in Carmel. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the car was speeding when the driver lost control and crossed the center line. The...
penbaypilot.com
Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases
ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Aug. 10-22. Brittany Barton, 37, of Thomaston, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, in Thomaston May 28, 2020, dismissed; operating while license suspended or revoked in Thomaston May 28, 2020, $250 fine all suspended; operating under the influence (alcohol) in Thomaston, $500 fine, license suspended 150 days; assault in Thomaston July 24, 2020, $300 fine all suspended; endangering the welfare of a child in Thomaston July 24, 2020, dismissed; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, in Thomaston July 24, 2020, $250 fine all suspended; operating while license suspended or revoked in Thomaston July 24, 2020, $250 fine all suspended.
mainebiz.biz
Storied Rockland schooner to end Maine operations
The owner of a historic passenger schooner in Rockland said Monday he would end operations in October. “After long and careful consideration we have come to the difficult decision that 2022 will be Victory Chimes’ last sailing season,” Sam Sikkema, captain of the 128-foot wooden schooner Victory Chimes, said in a news release.
penbaypilot.com
Encourage everyone to vote for Doc Wallace for Rockport Select Board
As a former Camden resident and long time friend of both Doc and Haunani Wallace, I wish to voice admiration and support of Doc. I have known Doc to be 100% dedicated to the Rockport community, philanthropic with both his time and his money, kind and helpful to his fellow citizens, and thoughtful in his opinions. These are the traits that Rockport needs in a Select Board member to yield positive results for the community.
WMTW
Maine school district rolling out new technology tracking student ridership on buses
HALLOWELL, Maine — This week, students in RSU 2 schools will be issued RFID cards to record when they board and exit school buses. The cards containing small computer chips will be roughly the size of a credit card or ID. District leaders consider the system a safety enhancement...
'Substantial' need for ed techs, bus drivers as Maine schools struggle to hire before school starts
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — School districts across Maine are entering the 2022-2023 academic year without dozens of critical staff due to vacancies they cannot fill. Two of the most integral positions that districts are struggling to hire for are educational technicians and bus drivers. "I think it's safe to...
Community grieves after double-fatal crash in Carmel
CARMEL, Maine — A community is in grieving after two people were found dead after a car crash in Carmel. At 9:19 p.m. on Monday, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a serious crash on Route 69. When police arrived, they found a sedan...
Comments / 1