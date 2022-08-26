As a former Camden resident and long time friend of both Doc and Haunani Wallace, I wish to voice admiration and support of Doc. I have known Doc to be 100% dedicated to the Rockport community, philanthropic with both his time and his money, kind and helpful to his fellow citizens, and thoughtful in his opinions. These are the traits that Rockport needs in a Select Board member to yield positive results for the community.

ROCKPORT, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO