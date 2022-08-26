ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldo County, ME

penbaypilot.com

Knox County deed transfers

ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Aug. 22-26 Appleton. Burketville General Store to 1289 Burkettville LLC. Green Gate LLC to Matthew Parish Lacasse and Elizabeth Ackerman Lacasse. Laurie Olmsted to Matthew P. Lacasse and Elizabeth Ackerman Lacasse. Cushing. Dennis R....
KNOX COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockport overwhelmingly elects Denise Munger back to Select Board

ROCKPORT — More than 226 Rockport citizens cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, Aug. 30, making sure they got their votes counted via absentee ballot. And on Aug. 30, with the polls open from noon until 8 p.m., 354 more voters had streamed to the town office all day long and into the night to cast their ballots.
ROCKPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Former Skowhegan chamber of commerce director indicted for theft

SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The former executive director of the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce has been indicted after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from the chamber and Somerset County Hospice Volunteers. Jason Gayne, 36, of Athens is charged with four counts of theft by unauthorized taking, one count...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Dental Care receives United Midcoast Charities grant

BELFAST — Waldo County Dental Care, which seeks to increase access to dental care for low-income uninsured adults in Waldo County, has received a grant of $16,000 from United Midcoast Charities (UMC). The funds will be used to offset general expenses. Waldo County Dental Care is part of a...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Reward offered for information related to missing person Graham Lacher

Now that three months have passed with no confirmed sightings of Graham Lacher, the autistic/schizophrenic man who fled Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on June 6, his family is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a successful reunion with him. “We have patiently waited, trusting the system...
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland man remains in jail for allegedly possessing fentanyl

ROCKLAND — A Rockland man currently remains at the Knox County Jail after he was arrested with allegedly possessing fentanyl. Michael Willis, 38, was arrested Aug. 23 by Rockland Police Sgt. Andrew Redden and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug (fentanyl) and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Finding Our Voices wins national award for bookmarks

Finding Our Voices, the grassroots, Camden-based nonprofit breaking the silence of domestic abuse, has won a national award for its bookmarks featuring the faces and voices of 43 Maine survivors of domestic abuse. Last year, the group won the same “Outstanding Awareness Campaign” award for its posters, which have papered...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Doc Wallace for Rockport Select Board

In the special election in Rockport, this Tuesday, Ralph “Doc” Wallace is running to fill out the remaining two years of a vacated three-year term as Select Board member. Doc is a retired educator and West Hartford, Connecticut, School Superintendent with a successful history of high-level decision making as a community executive and administrator.
ROCKPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor police blotter

Boothbay Harbor police made five arrests between July 22 and Aug. 25. On July 26, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Nicole Roccha Bollaro, 50, of Boothbay Harbor for operating under the influence. On July 27, Officer Larry Brown arrested Thatcher Jackson, 20, of Boothbay for violating conditions of release and violation...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
wgan.com

Crash claims two lives in Penobscot County

A crash that claimed the lives of two people in Penobscot County is under investigation. The wreck occurred just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 in Carmel. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the car was speeding when the driver lost control and crossed the center line. The...
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Knox County Criminal Docket closed cases

ROCKLAND — The following cases were closed in Knox County Unified Court from Aug. 10-22. Brittany Barton, 37, of Thomaston, operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, in Thomaston May 28, 2020, dismissed; operating while license suspended or revoked in Thomaston May 28, 2020, $250 fine all suspended; operating under the influence (alcohol) in Thomaston, $500 fine, license suspended 150 days; assault in Thomaston July 24, 2020, $300 fine all suspended; endangering the welfare of a child in Thomaston July 24, 2020, dismissed; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, in Thomaston July 24, 2020, $250 fine all suspended; operating while license suspended or revoked in Thomaston July 24, 2020, $250 fine all suspended.
KNOX COUNTY, ME
mainebiz.biz

Storied Rockland schooner to end Maine operations

The owner of a historic passenger schooner in Rockland said Monday he would end operations in October. “After long and careful consideration we have come to the difficult decision that 2022 will be Victory Chimes’ last sailing season,” Sam Sikkema, captain of the 128-foot wooden schooner Victory Chimes, said in a news release.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Encourage everyone to vote for Doc Wallace for Rockport Select Board

As a former Camden resident and long time friend of both Doc and Haunani Wallace, I wish to voice admiration and support of Doc. I have known Doc to be 100% dedicated to the Rockport community, philanthropic with both his time and his money, kind and helpful to his fellow citizens, and thoughtful in his opinions. These are the traits that Rockport needs in a Select Board member to yield positive results for the community.
ROCKPORT, ME

Comments / 0

