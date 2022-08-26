Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman killed in head-on crash with semi near Osceola
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was killed Thursday in a head-on crash with a semi-truck near Osceola, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. near mile marker 395 on State Highway 92, which is west of Osceola. A Chevy Suburban was...
News Channel Nebraska
One person injured in three-vehicle Norfolk crash
NORFOLK, Neb. -- One person was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Norfolk Tuesday. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., authorities were called to the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Queen City Boulevard. According to the Norfolk Police Division, one person was hospitalized. Others were...
UPDATE: Lincoln Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday night crash
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Monday.
WOWT
LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man on Monday. According to LPD, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light at 6:35 p.m. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection of N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.
klkntv.com
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested in Grand Island over a month after escaping
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man found himself in custody Tuesday after calling the police on a missing Lincoln inmate. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were sent to a Grand Island home after a caller reported that his MacBook and cellphone had been stolen. Officers saw 20-year-old Torrien Harris running...
klkntv.com
Beatrice woman found in ditch after being robbed of $10,000, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 33-year-old Beatrice woman was found in a ditch Saturday after she had been robbed of $10,000, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman told deputies that 40-year-old Thomas Angell and a friend were giving her a ride from Beatrice to Lincoln so she could buy a car, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Motorcyclist killed in Cornhusker Highway accident identified
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department has identified the 29-year-old man who died due to a motorcycle accident on Cornhusker Highway Friday. LPD said 29-year-old Erik Calhoun of Lincoln was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries he sustained from the crash. Friday night around...
thebestmix1055.com
Motorcycle fatality occurs on Clarmar
Early Sunday morning, 08/28/2022, Fremont Police received a call in regards to a motorcycle in the ditch, just west of Clarmar Avenue at 10th street. The call came in around 4:15 Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they located an individual in the ditch and initiated CPR. The male party, 18-year-old Emmitt Harmel of Fremont, was transported to Methodist Fremont Health where he later passed away.
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton man drives 40 mph over limit, gets arrested for DWI
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a 37-year-old man for a DWI after pulling him over for going 40 mph over the limit. SCSO said they stopped 37-year-old Nathan Wietfeld of Stanton, for driving 105 mph in a 65 mph zone about 12 miles south of Stanton on Highway 57.
kfornow.com
BREAKING NEWS: Body Found Early Wednesday Morning West of Downtown Lincoln
(KFOR NEWS August 31, 2022) The body of an adult male was found early Wednesday morning in the 200 block of P Street. Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka told KFOR NEWS, the man appears to be in his 60’s. Capt. Hubka said, “there are some suspicious circumstances associated with the death.”
WOWT
Lincoln man arrested after allegedly taking motorcycle from fatal crash scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New details in a fatal crash in Lincoln. Two people are facing legal trouble after the deadly crash in Lincoln this weekend. Friday night witnesses reported seeing a motorcyclist speed through a red light at north 27th and Cornhusker before crashing into a Ford truck. The...
kfornow.com
Robbery Reported Early Tuesday Morning at U-Stop Store
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 30)–Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened early Tuesday morning inside the U-Stop at 10th and Lincoln Mall. Police say officers arrived and talked to a store employee, who described an unknown male in a medical mask approaching the counter and demanding money. The man claimed he was armed with a gun, but never showed it.
1011now.com
Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash on 27th and Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. According to police, on Friday at 10:15 pm a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching 27th Street. Witnesses reported the motorcycle was speeding and ran the red light. The motorcycle collided with a truck that was southbound on 27th Street. Witnesses and arriving officers attempted to save the motorcyclist’s life. Lincoln Fire and Rescue took the man to the hospital where he died.
klin.com
Saturday Fire Destroys House In Denton
A Denton woman called 911 just before noon on Saturday to say her roof was on fire. “The house, which was a ranch style log home, was a total loss, estimated value $370,000,” says Lancaster County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Houchin. Fire crews from Denton, Southwest Fire...
KSNB Local4
Dollar General closed following Sunday night fire in Friend
FRIEND, Neb. (KSNB) - A town of a little more than 1,000 people is left without a Dollar General for the time being after a fire Sunday night. Firefighters were called out to a structure fire around 9:45 p.m. in Friend, located at 1418 1st St., on the east side of town.
York News-Times
York man killed in train accident
YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Chad Rutten, 44, of York, was killed shortly before 5 p.m., Thursday, after his vehicle was hit by an eastbound Northern Burlington Santa Fe train at the crossing at York County Road K. Sheriff Paul Vrkba said Rutten...
1011now.com
Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts talk about the matchup and the past week in Ireland. Lincoln Northwest plays first football game. Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT. It...
iheart.com
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Lincoln Verizon store
(Lincoln, NE) -- Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise is stolen from a Lincoln Verizon Wireless store. Lincoln Police say just after 9:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the store near 30th and Pine Lake Road for a reported burglary. Police say employees arriving for work found that one of the ground level windows had been shattered, multiple display cases were gone through and a number of electronic devices were taken. Investigators say the total damage is estimated at $650, while lost merchandise is listed at $8,110.
KSNB Local4
Pretrial hearing for Norfolk teen accused of role in illegal abortion continued to September
MADISON, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)- A pretrial hearing for a northeast Nebraska teenager accused of helping conceal a fetus after a relative reportedly helped her illegally terminate a pregnancy has been continued until September. A hearing for the 18-year-old had been scheduled for Monday morning, but has been continued until...
