Osceola, NE

klkntv.com

Lincoln woman killed in head-on crash with semi near Osceola

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was killed Thursday in a head-on crash with a semi-truck near Osceola, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. near mile marker 395 on State Highway 92, which is west of Osceola. A Chevy Suburban was...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One person injured in three-vehicle Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Neb. -- One person was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Norfolk Tuesday. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., authorities were called to the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Queen City Boulevard. According to the Norfolk Police Division, one person was hospitalized. Others were...
NORFOLK, NE
WOWT

LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man on Monday. According to LPD, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light at 6:35 p.m. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection of N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Motorcyclist killed in Cornhusker Highway accident identified

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department has identified the 29-year-old man who died due to a motorcycle accident on Cornhusker Highway Friday. LPD said 29-year-old Erik Calhoun of Lincoln was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries he sustained from the crash. Friday night around...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Motorcycle fatality occurs on Clarmar

Early Sunday morning, 08/28/2022, Fremont Police received a call in regards to a motorcycle in the ditch, just west of Clarmar Avenue at 10th street. The call came in around 4:15 Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they located an individual in the ditch and initiated CPR. The male party, 18-year-old Emmitt Harmel of Fremont, was transported to Methodist Fremont Health where he later passed away.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stanton man drives 40 mph over limit, gets arrested for DWI

STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a 37-year-old man for a DWI after pulling him over for going 40 mph over the limit. SCSO said they stopped 37-year-old Nathan Wietfeld of Stanton, for driving 105 mph in a 65 mph zone about 12 miles south of Stanton on Highway 57.
STANTON, NE
kfornow.com

Robbery Reported Early Tuesday Morning at U-Stop Store

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 30)–Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened early Tuesday morning inside the U-Stop at 10th and Lincoln Mall. Police say officers arrived and talked to a store employee, who described an unknown male in a medical mask approaching the counter and demanding money. The man claimed he was armed with a gun, but never showed it.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash on 27th and Cornhusker

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. According to police, on Friday at 10:15 pm a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching 27th Street. Witnesses reported the motorcycle was speeding and ran the red light. The motorcycle collided with a truck that was southbound on 27th Street. Witnesses and arriving officers attempted to save the motorcyclist’s life. Lincoln Fire and Rescue took the man to the hospital where he died.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Saturday Fire Destroys House In Denton

A Denton woman called 911 just before noon on Saturday to say her roof was on fire. “The house, which was a ranch style log home, was a total loss, estimated value $370,000,” says Lancaster County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ben Houchin. Fire crews from Denton, Southwest Fire...
DENTON, NE
KSNB Local4

Dollar General closed following Sunday night fire in Friend

FRIEND, Neb. (KSNB) - A town of a little more than 1,000 people is left without a Dollar General for the time being after a fire Sunday night. Firefighters were called out to a structure fire around 9:45 p.m. in Friend, located at 1418 1st St., on the east side of town.
FRIEND, NE
York News-Times

York man killed in train accident

YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that Chad Rutten, 44, of York, was killed shortly before 5 p.m., Thursday, after his vehicle was hit by an eastbound Northern Burlington Santa Fe train at the crossing at York County Road K. Sheriff Paul Vrkba said Rutten...
YORK, NE
1011now.com

Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts talk about the matchup and the past week in Ireland. Lincoln Northwest plays first football game. Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT. It...
iheart.com

Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Lincoln Verizon store

(Lincoln, NE) -- Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise is stolen from a Lincoln Verizon Wireless store. Lincoln Police say just after 9:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the store near 30th and Pine Lake Road for a reported burglary. Police say employees arriving for work found that one of the ground level windows had been shattered, multiple display cases were gone through and a number of electronic devices were taken. Investigators say the total damage is estimated at $650, while lost merchandise is listed at $8,110.
LINCOLN, NE

