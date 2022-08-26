ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Turns 25, Releases Nostalgia Reel (VIDEO)

It’s been 25 years since Reed Hastings and Mark Randolph launched a DVD movie rental company called Netflix, a business that would ultimately transform into a multi-billion dollar enterprise. In celebration of the silver jubilee, the streamer has released a short commemorative video (watch below) detailing Netflix’s journey from...
First Look: ‘The Sopranos’ Cast Gets the Funko POP! Treatment (PHOTOS)

Dr. Jennifer Melfi once said, “People only see what you allow them to see.” And you’re gonna want to see this!. Funko, the toy company that has pretty much taken over the collectible universe (and a ton of shelf space) with their ubiquitous four-inch figures inspired by nearly every corner of pop culture, is about to drop a collection of their iconic POP! figures that TV fans won’t be able to fuggedabout: The Sopranos.
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (August 29-September 4): ‘LOTR: Rings of Power,’ ‘The Patient’ & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of August 29-September 4.
‘The Sopranos’ Actor Robert LuPone Dies at 76

It’s been a rough few months for our friends from New Jersey. Robert LuPone, who played Tony Soprano’s (James Gandolfini) neighbor and family doctor Dr. Bruce Cusamano on The Sopranos has died at age 76 from pancreatic cancer. The veteran actor is the brother of Tony and Grammy...
‘Bachelorette’ Fans Feel Cheated By Jesse Palmer’s Promise of ‘Life Changing’ News

Bachelor Nation is not entirely happy with Jesse Palmer over something he said while hosting The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special on Monday, August 29. At the top of the show, Palmer teased a “night full of surprises,” including what appeared to be big breaking news. “This news is about to change your lives forever,” Palmer said. “Are you ready to hear what I’m about to say?”
‘Days of Our Lives’ Episodes May Run Longer on Peacock

Like sands through the hourglass, your sands may just take a little longer to do whatever it is that sand does when it trickles (drains? falls?) through the hourglass because when Days Of Our Lives moves to Peacock, the show won’t be limited due to commercial time. Days executive...
‘Black Lightning’ Actress Charlbi Dean Dies at 32

Black Lightning actress Charlbi Dean has died. The South African model and performer was 32 years old. Dean died on Monday, August 29 following a sudden and unexpected illness while in New York City, according to Deadline. A Palme d’Or-winning performer for her breakout role in Triangle of Sadness, which was Dean’s most recent onscreen credit.
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Tori Anderson Teases Domestic Kacy in Season 2, Plus Watch Extended Scene (VIDEO)

There’s really good news for Kacy fans heading into NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2: That happiness from the finale will continue. The first season ended with Kate’s (Tori Anderson) grand gesture for Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami), which worked to win her back. You can soon re-watch that moment, along with Season 1 on DVD on September 6 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. It includes featurettes, deleted and extended scenes (including the exclusive one above), and a gag reel. When TV Insider spoke with Anderson, the star chatted about singing, teased what’s ahead for Kacy, and more.
Serena Round 2, ‘Wellington’ Waves Goodbye, Peter Sellers Marathon, ‘Dogs’ Are Barking

Serena Williams’ farewell tour at the U.S. Open continues into the second round. The CW’s hilarious New Zealand import Wellington Paranormal signs off for good with back-to-back episodes. TCM’s Summer Under the Stars series wraps with 24 hours of Peter Sellers movies. Prey’s Amber Midthunder guests on Reservation Dogs as an influencer trying to bring unity to those fractious kids.
Ask Matt: Is Prime Time Shrinking?

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
