Netflix Turns 25, Releases Nostalgia Reel (VIDEO)
It’s been 25 years since Reed Hastings and Mark Randolph launched a DVD movie rental company called Netflix, a business that would ultimately transform into a multi-billion dollar enterprise. In celebration of the silver jubilee, the streamer has released a short commemorative video (watch below) detailing Netflix’s journey from...
‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Is Back! Get a First Look at Season 4 in Poster (PHOTO)
Bob Hearts Abishola is coming back for Season 4 on Monday, September 19 on CBS, and TV Insider has the first look at this season’s key art. In the photo, below, Bob (Billy Gardell) and Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) are looking dapper and ever-in-love. The Season 4 premiere of the...
First Look: ‘The Sopranos’ Cast Gets the Funko POP! Treatment (PHOTOS)
Dr. Jennifer Melfi once said, “People only see what you allow them to see.” And you’re gonna want to see this!. Funko, the toy company that has pretty much taken over the collectible universe (and a ton of shelf space) with their ubiquitous four-inch figures inspired by nearly every corner of pop culture, is about to drop a collection of their iconic POP! figures that TV fans won’t be able to fuggedabout: The Sopranos.
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (August 29-September 4): ‘LOTR: Rings of Power,’ ‘The Patient’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of August 29-September 4.
‘Outlander’: Get a First Look at Joey Phillips & Izzy Meikle-Small in Season 7 (VIDEO)
The cast of Outlander is growing at Starz as Joey Phillips and Izzy Meikle-Small join the fantasy drama’s ensemble for Season 7 and fans are getting their first look at the new stars in character. Their casting was announced earlier this summer, and a new video released on Outlander‘s...
‘The Sopranos’ Actor Robert LuPone Dies at 76
It’s been a rough few months for our friends from New Jersey. Robert LuPone, who played Tony Soprano’s (James Gandolfini) neighbor and family doctor Dr. Bruce Cusamano on The Sopranos has died at age 76 from pancreatic cancer. The veteran actor is the brother of Tony and Grammy...
‘Married at First Sight’ Stars Briana & Vincent Reveal They’re Expecting a…
Married at First Sight Season 12 couple Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are expecting, and they had a gender reveal party to celebrate the impending arrival of their first child together… and surprise, it’s a girl!. The couple happened to be one of the strongest pairs on their...
‘Headless: A Sleepy Hollow Story’: Sean Persaud on Turning Fanfic Into a Reality (VIDEO)
If you think you know the tale of the Headless Horseman, think again. Because you’ve never seen a Headless Horseman tale quite like the one that Shipwrecked Comedy has created. Headless, premiering today, is the latest series from the production company who, in their words, are “committed to creating...
‘New Amsterdam’ Final Season Poster: Can Max ‘Take Care’ Without Helen? (PHOTO)
We’ll admit: Part of us expected to see Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) with his infamous “How can I help?” as the tagline for the final season of New Amsterdam. But, as you can see with TV Insider exclusively unveiling the key art for the NBC drama’s farewell, that is not the case.
‘Bachelorette’ Fans Feel Cheated By Jesse Palmer’s Promise of ‘Life Changing’ News
Bachelor Nation is not entirely happy with Jesse Palmer over something he said while hosting The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special on Monday, August 29. At the top of the show, Palmer teased a “night full of surprises,” including what appeared to be big breaking news. “This news is about to change your lives forever,” Palmer said. “Are you ready to hear what I’m about to say?”
‘The F.B.I’ Star William Reynolds & ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Richard Roat Die
William Reynolds, who played Special Agent Tom Colby in six seasons of the television series The F.B.I., and Richard Roat, a character actor who appeared in shows such as Seinfeld and Friends, have both passed away. Roat died on Friday, August 5, in Orange County, CA, according to his family....
‘Days of Our Lives’ Episodes May Run Longer on Peacock
Like sands through the hourglass, your sands may just take a little longer to do whatever it is that sand does when it trickles (drains? falls?) through the hourglass because when Days Of Our Lives moves to Peacock, the show won’t be limited due to commercial time. Days executive...
‘Black Lightning’ Actress Charlbi Dean Dies at 32
Black Lightning actress Charlbi Dean has died. The South African model and performer was 32 years old. Dean died on Monday, August 29 following a sudden and unexpected illness while in New York City, according to Deadline. A Palme d’Or-winning performer for her breakout role in Triangle of Sadness, which was Dean’s most recent onscreen credit.
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’: Tori Anderson Teases Domestic Kacy in Season 2, Plus Watch Extended Scene (VIDEO)
There’s really good news for Kacy fans heading into NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2: That happiness from the finale will continue. The first season ended with Kate’s (Tori Anderson) grand gesture for Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami), which worked to win her back. You can soon re-watch that moment, along with Season 1 on DVD on September 6 from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. It includes featurettes, deleted and extended scenes (including the exclusive one above), and a gag reel. When TV Insider spoke with Anderson, the star chatted about singing, teased what’s ahead for Kacy, and more.
Serena Round 2, ‘Wellington’ Waves Goodbye, Peter Sellers Marathon, ‘Dogs’ Are Barking
Serena Williams’ farewell tour at the U.S. Open continues into the second round. The CW’s hilarious New Zealand import Wellington Paranormal signs off for good with back-to-back episodes. TCM’s Summer Under the Stars series wraps with 24 hours of Peter Sellers movies. Prey’s Amber Midthunder guests on Reservation Dogs as an influencer trying to bring unity to those fractious kids.
Gianni DeCenzo Teases ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 & His Dream of Binary Brothers Spinoff
The All Valley Tournament changed the game heading into Season 5 of Cobra Kai. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) were forced to shutter Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang. Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) pulled off a full takeover of Cobra Kai after setting up John Kreese (Martin...
‘The Goldbergs’ Killing Off Jeff Garlin’s Murray in Season 10 — Here’s How
Jeff Garlin is officially out of The Goldbergs. The showrunners announced Tuesday, August 30 that when The Goldbergs Season 10 begins on September 21, Garlin’s Murray Goldberg will already have been dead for 10 months. With Garlin having officially left the series in 2021 following complaints about his on-set...
Ask Matt: Is Prime Time Shrinking?
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
The Best And Funniest Tweets About "Selling The OC"
"Need a 12-part YouTube series of Brittany Snow reacting to everything that happens on Selling the OC."
‘Love Island USA’: Season 4 Winners Are Crowned, But Can Their Relationship Survive?
The fourth season of Love Island USA crowned its latest winning couple on Sunday, August 28, as fan favorites Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi walked away with the coveted $100,000 grand prize. Morrison, a babysitter/author from Los Angeles, and Pandolfi, a real estate agent and personal trainer, also from L.A.,...
