Engadget
Tom Hanks created a trivia game and it's coming to Apple Arcade this Friday
Has leaned into one of his passions by creating a trivia game with the help of developer BlueLine Studios. Not only is it Hanks' first game, it'll be the only trivia title on to date. Hanx101 Trivia will feature questions in several categories, including history, math, geography and food. You can try to beat your high score or face off against other players in head-to-head bouts and team matchups when the game arrives this Friday.
Engadget
Apple's AirPods Max fall back to a low of $429
Grab them in green, pink, silver and sky blue. The next generation of WiFi technology is here.
Engadget
Sony launches 'PlayStation Studios Mobile' with Savage Game acquisition
Sony has announced a fresh push into mobile gaming with the launch of new division inside PlayStation Studios, aptly called PlayStation Studios Mobile, and acquisition of Savage Game Studios. Sony said the new studio will be "providing more ways for more people to engage with our content, and striving to reach new audiences unfamiliar with PlayStation and our games."
Engadget
Sony has cut the PS5's weight after raising its price
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Sony has started to sell a new PlayStation 5 model that may not necessarily improve performance, but will be lighter and possibly easier to produce, Press Start has reported. The CFI-1200A/B digital/disc models have started to appear in Australia with a significant loss in weight.
Engadget
The Morning After: An early look at Logitech’s new gaming handheld
Earlier this month, Logitech said it was working on a gaming handheld to hook into your cloud gaming service of choice. Now, leaked images of the have danced their way across the internet. Looking like a slimmer Steam Deck (or Switch), the image shows icons for Xbox, GeForce Now and Steam, as well as Chrome and YouTube. On one hand, it looks a lot like so many of those clip-on braces that pair with your existing smartphone, like the . On the other, if this offers an affordable way to play AAA titles on the road while preserving your smartphone’s battery life, Logitech could sell a bundle. (And while you wait for it to launch, you can always , as Logitech upgraded those, too.)
Engadget
Apple TV+ is here to stay on T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan
Is offering those on the another perk. Starting on August 31st, will be included with the plan. The carrier previously offered users on certain plans a year of access. However, this is an ongoing promotion. T-Mobile says customers will be able to stream Apple TV+ at no extra cost as long as they remain a Magenta Max subscriber.
Engadget
Google's Pixel 6a drops to a new low of $370 on Amazon
That's $79 off the regular price.
Engadget
The Morning After: Celebrating 30 years of ‘Mario Kart’
Released in 1992, a few years after the Super Nintendo console, Super Mario Kart was an odd proposition: Nintendo mascot Mario, his friends and enemies all get in go-carts, racing around flat, pseudo-3D tracks. It all seemed so silly, but Super Mario Kart was a critical and commercial hit, and became a formative gaming experience for many of us.
Engadget
Sony and Tencent now own almost a third of ‘Elden Ring’ studio FromSoftware
Sony has joined forces with Tencent to purchase a 30.34 percent share of FromSoftware, the developer behind titles like Elden Ring, Dark Souls 3 and Bloodborne. Tencent's Sixjoy Hong Kong division will own 16.25 percent of FromSoftware's shares, Sony will take a 14.09 percent interest and parent Kadokawa Group will remain the largest shareholder with a 69.66 percent stake. Tencent already has an investment in Kadokawa from last year.
Engadget
'The Last of Us Part I' is a gorgeous, faithful, expensive remake
Joel and Ellie's first journey looks wonderful, but it's still the same game you remember. In this article: The Last of Us Part I, naughty dog, gaming, PS5, the last of us, review. Is Part I worth it, and who is it for?. Ever since Sony and Naughty Dog announced...
Engadget
Truth Social's inadequate moderation is keeping it off the Google Play Store
the social media platform backed by Donald Trump, is still not available on the . That's because Google has yet to approve the app due to violations of standards and inadequate content moderation. The company informed Truth Social earlier this month about "several violations of standard policies in their...
Engadget
Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are $60 off today only
Sony improved upon its already stellar WH-1000XM4 headphones earlier this year by...
Engadget
Apple may have registered more 'Reality' trademarks for its upcoming AR headset
Apple may again be looking to nail down "Reality" trademarks ahead of the launch of its much-anticipated AR/VR headset, Bloomberg has reported. Applications were filed for the names "Reality One," "Reality Pro" and "Reality Processor" in the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay. While Apple didn't directly request the trademarks, they were filed by law firms that it has previously used to claim brand names.
Engadget
LG's OLED Flex is a flat panel and a curved display in one
Search for the Best Deodorants For Sweat & Odor Yahoo Search. A few days ago, Corsair introduced a 45-inch display called Xeneon Flex with a panel made by LG that you can bend to switch between a flat and a curved screen. Turns out LG also developed a bendable monitor model of its own. The Korean company has just unveiled the LG OLED Flex or LX3, a 42-inch screen that you can manually adjust until it reaches a curvature of 900R. To note, Corsair's has a max curvature of 800R, and a smaller number means the monitor's curve is more pronounced.
Engadget
Ubisoft’s Rocksmith+ guitar learning service arrives on PC next week
Ubisoft’s Rocksmith+ subscription service will arrive on September 6th, the publisher announced today. Following a nearly year-long delay, the guitar learning platform will be available on PC exclusively through the Ubisoft Store. With 5,000 songs available at lunch, including tunes from Alicia Keys, The Clash and Santana, Ubisoft claims Rocksmith+ will feature the “largest catalog of official songs ever offered in a music learning service.” Additionally, the company has pledged to add “millions” of more tracks in the future.
Engadget
The Morning After: France's plans for an EV lease program
France’s Budget Minister Gabriel Attal announced plans for a lease program to open up EV use. “We know that for many French, [EVs] remain very expensive,” he said, adding the government was working to figure out how quickly it could implement the measure. At the moment, under...
Engadget
Arturia's Dist Coldfire might be the only distortion plugin you need
Arturia has been building out its collection of effects plugins over the last few years. One notable blind spot was distortion. It wasn't until FX Collection 3 launched in June that the company would introduce its first dedicated distortion plugins. Dist OpAmp-21 and Dist Tube-Culture are solid, if unspectacular entries in the world of dirt effects. But the new Dist Coldfire is something different. It might just be the most interesting and most versatile distortion plugin I've ever used.
Engadget
What we bought: An NVIDIA RTX 3070, two years late
It only took about two years, but I finally bought an NVIDIA...
Engadget
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra is up to $270 off right now
If the foldable phone life isn't for you yet but you still...
Engadget
Elon Musk has a backup plan to kill his Twitter takeover
Elon Musk has filed an updated notice to kill his $44 billion Twitter acquisition by citing whistleblower Peiter Zatko, Twitter's former head of security. In a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk alleged that Twitter "has not complied with its contractual obligations" due to the "extreme, egregious deficiencies" alleged by Zatko.
