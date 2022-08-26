ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

SFGate

US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to Biden administration officials. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. intelligence assessment, did not detail the “numerous failures."...
SFGate

Palestinian detainee to end nearly 6-month hunger strike

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian detainee held without charge or trial by Israel said Wednesday that he will suspend his nearly six-month hunger strike after reaching an agreement that will see him released in October. Lawyers and physicians have warned that the Khalil Awawdeh, a 40-year-old father of four,...
The Hill

Five takeaways from explosive Trump, Mar-a-Lago filing

The government has delivered the latest dramatic twist in the saga of the FBI, former President Trump and the documents he was holding at Mar-a-Lago. A new filing released late on Tuesday casts more light on a case that exploded into public view when the former president’s Florida estate was raided on Aug. 8.
SFGate

Ukraine Steps Up Strikes in the South

KYIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian military continued to pound targets across southern Ukraine on Tuesday as it sought to disrupt Russian supply lines, degrade Russia’s combat capabilities and isolate Russian forces, part of what analysts said could be the beginnings of a broad and coordinated counteroffensive. The military...
SFGate

S. Korea may conduct survey on BTS members' military duty

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea may conduct a public survey to help determine whether to grant exemptions to mandatory military service to members of the K-pop boyband BTS, officials said Wednesday. The issue of active military service for the band's seven members has been a hot-button topic...
