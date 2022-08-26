ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic

Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
Washington Examiner

Tropical storm could hit US during Labor Day weekend, hurricane center says

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four regions that show signs of a tropical storm, two of which could hit the United States during Labor Day weekend. The disturbance most likely to affect the U.S. is in the Atlantic Ocean, but the disturbance has an 80% chance of turning into a tropical storm by the weekend, the center said Monday. If it does turn into a tropical storm, its name would be Danielle.
Field & Stream

Fisherman Encounters Hundreds of Jellyfish Native to China in Minnesota Lake

A Minnesota angler recently caught on camera a sight that state biologists say is seldom seen in the Land of 10,000 lakes—a cloud of freshwater jellyfish propelling themselves through the water. James Hoffman runs JimmyOgraphy, a video production company in St. Cloud. He was fishing at Leech Lake near Walker, Minnesota when he spotted something odd in the water. After submerging a camera, he realized that the translucent, pulsing creatures he saw in great numbers were jellyfish.
Robb Report

Home of the Week: A Mid-Century Austin Marvel With Prime Shoal Creek Views for $5.5 million

By now we’ve all heard about Austin—the once under-the-radar capital of Texas that went from sleepy to show-stopping during the course of the pandemic. Blessed with an idyllic riverfront setting and megawatt cultural events such as the annual South by Southwest conference, Austin has boomed in the wake of Covid—and the city’s surge doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon. Much of Austin’s moment centers around real estate, the price rise that accompanied the many thousands of former New Yorkers and Californians who made Austin home during the pandemic. Elon Musk and his whole SpaceX crew relocated from the San Francisco...
The Associated Press

California power grid operator braces for long heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Operators of California’s power grid expect to issue calls for voluntary conservation of electricity during a prolonged heat wave building over the West and they warned that there could be energy shortages if conditions worsen. Excessive-heat warnings expanded to all of Southern California and northward into the Central Valley on Wednesday, and were predicted to spread into Northern California later in the week. The California Independent System Operator said in a statement that it was taking measures to bring all available energy resources online, including issuing an order restricting maintenance from noon to 10 p.m. daily through Sept. 6. The peak load for electricity demand in California is projected to exceed 48,000 megawatts on Monday, the highest of the year, the grid operator said.
