Work on New Falls Road sidewalks to close lanes of traffic in Bristol Township, Middletown

Drivers and pedestrians alike in Bristol Township and Middletown will have to contend with temporary road lane closures on New Falls Road, the busy connector through Levittown, during the first full week of many students returning to school.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is planning to close lanes on New Falls Road between Route 413 (Veterans Highway) and Bristol Oxford Valley Road in Middletown and Bristol townships, on Monday, Aug. 29, through Friday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadway construction to improve pedestrian safety on a nearly one-mile-long section of the five-lane road. No detours will be posted.

According to PennDOT, the contractor, Marino Corporation of Skippack, Montgomery County, will construct sidewalks alongside this section of New Falls Road.

In addition, the safety improvement plan includes the installation of crosswalk pavement markings to delineate pedestrian routes along the corridor; installation of pedestrian signal equipment in conjunction with the addition of an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps to further improve pedestrian safety; and the addition of protected left-turn traffic signals to improve motorist safety.

The start of the project comes as students return to schools in Levittown. Students in kindergarten, fifth and ninth grades will return to the Neshaminy School District on Aug. 31, and all other grades will report on Thursday, Sept. 1. All students will return to the Bristol Township School District on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Neshaminy's Walter Miller school sits right off New Falls Road and Bristol Oxford Valley.

The $1.4 million project, financed with 100 percent federal funds, is expected to finish in spring 2024.

This is the next step in the project PennDOT announced earlier this year. Sidewalks have long been discussed on that portion of New Falls Road.

"PennDOT will construct sidewalks including the installation of crosswalk pavement markings to delineate pedestrian routes along the corridor," said PennDOT spokesperson Krys Johnson at the time. "Also included is the installation of pedestrian signal equipment in conjunction with the addition of ADA curb ramps to further improve pedestrian safety.

"This project includes the addition of protected left-turn traffic signals to improve motorist safety."