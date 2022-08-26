Governor: First lady diagnosed with lymphoma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Friday that first lady Maria Lee has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a news release, Lee said his wife will begin treatment immediately after learning she has lymphoma.

“While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable,” the Republican governor said in a statement. “Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”

As first lady, Maria Lee has led Tennessee Serves — an initiative focused on encouraging Tennesseans to volunteer more, particularly in distressed counties across the state. She previously worked as a teacher for both third and fourth grades and coaching softball, track, and cross country.