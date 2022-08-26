Shia LaBeouf denies Olivia Wilde fired him from ‘Don’t Worry Darling’: ‘I quit’

Shia LaBeouf clapped back at Olivia Wilde after the director claimed she fired him from “Don’t Worry Darling.”

The “Even Stevens” alum, 36, alleged Thursday that he chose to walk away from the upcoming film, writing in an email to Variety that he was “a little confused” when Wilde, 38, said otherwise.

“You and I both know the reasons for my exit,” LeBeouf wrote to the filmmaker. “I quit your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.”

He asked Wilde to “correct the narrative,” adding, “Firing me never took place, Olivia. And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth.”

In the “Booksmart” director’s recent Variety cover story, she said she had dismissed LaBeouf from the project to “protect” lead actress Florence Pugh. He was previously accused of abuse and sought treatment in early 2021.

“His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions,” Wilde explained. “He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances.”

“I quit your film,” LaBeouf alleged. Snorlax / MEGA

In response, LaBeouf sent the magazine screenshots of alleged text messages between himself and the “O.C.” alum, who cast Harry Styles to replace him, to dispute her claims.

After meeting with Wilde to discuss his exit on Aug. 16, 2020, the former Disney Channel star allegedly received a message from the “House” alum telling him how “gutted” she felt over his decision.

“Thanks for letting me in on your thought process,” Wilde purportedly wrote. “I know that isn’t fun. Doesn’t feel good to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty.”

Wilde said she axed LaBeouf to keep other cast members “safe.” Getty Images

LaBeouf “officially” quit the following day, he claimed, going on to share an Aug. 19 video of Wilde telling him she was “not ready to give up on this yet.”

The director seemingly referenced a disagreement between LaBeouf and Pugh, 26, in the footage.

“I, too, am heartbroken, and I want to figure this out,” she said in the video. “You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me, with us.

“If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point, and if you guys can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you guys can do it, what do you think?” Wilde asked. “Is there hope? Will you let me know?”

Wilde is now dating the former One Direction member. WireImage

News broke in September 2020 that Styles, 28, was taking over the role from LaBeouf. The former One Direction member is now in a relationship with Wilde.

Page Six reported earlier this month that Pugh was unhappy with the couple’s romance amid the “Midsommar” actress’ conspicuous silence surrounding the film.

“Don’t Worry Darling” hits theaters on Sept. 23.