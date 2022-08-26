Read full article on original website
Antonio Conte press conference: Richarlison showboating; West Ham team news & Kane's future
Antonio Conte spoke to the press ahead of Tottenham's clash with West Ham about Harry Kane new contract, Richarlison and his side's team news.
RB Leipzig respond to Chelsea's interest in Josko Gvardiol
RB Leipzig executive Oliver Mintzlaff responds to Chelsea's interest in defender Josko Gvardiol.
The young standouts in Major League Soccer’s All-Star Match
Major League Soccer's 2022 All Star match against Liga MX was one for the books.
Bayer Leverkusen deny interest in Inter left-back Robin Gosens
Bayer Leverkusen have denied making an offer for Inter left-back Robin Gosens.
Juventus complete initial loan signing of Leandro Paredes from PSG
Juventus have announced the signing of Leandro Paredes from Paris Saint-Germain.
Ricardo Pepi close to joining Groningen on season-long loan
Ricardo Pepi is close to joining Groningen on a season-long loan from Augsburg.
Moses Nyeman signs with Belgian second division side SK Beveren
Moses Nyeman is headed to Belgian second division side SK Beveren. The D.C. United homegrown player will depart after recording three assists in 32 Major League Soccer appearances. He is to join former Real Salt Lake player Everton Luiz and Atlanta United homegrown figure Tyler Wolff at Beveren. “We wish...
FIFA 23 ratings leak: Manchester United
The leaked player ratings for Man Utd on FIFA 23.
Everton agree £15m fee with Man Utd for James Garner
Everton have agreed a £15m fee with Manchester United for highly-rated midfielder James Garner, 90min understands.
The best goals of MLS week 27 - ranked
Week 27 of the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign did not disappoint. Sebastian Driussi's efforts against LAFC secured him the lead in the Golden Boot race, while Gonzalo Higuain gave Inter Miami a goal to cheer for against the New York Red Bulls. But it was an Italian takeover at Toronto FC, as Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi secured the 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC.
Southampton confident of landing PSV star Cody Gakpo
Southampton are pushing ahead with a move for in-demand PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo and believe they are leading the chase for his signature.
Roma join UEFA & ECA in piloting new football sustainability framework
Roma will pilot new football sustainability framework in conjunction with UEFA & ECA.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Newcastle
Tottenham predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with West Ham
Major League Soccer's best young talent: Where did they come from?
Major League Soccer's best young talent: where did they come from?
PSG confirm signing of Fabian Ruiz from Napoli
PSG have confirmed the signing of midfielder Fabian Ruiz from Napoli.
FIFA 23 ratings leak: The top 50 players in Ultimate Team
The top 50 players according to the leaked FIFA 23 ratings.
Man City predicted lineup vs Nottingham Forest - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest.
Premier League predictions: Gameweek 5
Premier League score predictions for gameweek 5 of the 2022/23 season - including Liverpool vs Newcastle & Leicester vs Man Utd.
