ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
90min

Moses Nyeman signs with Belgian second division side SK Beveren

Moses Nyeman is headed to Belgian second division side SK Beveren. The D.C. United homegrown player will depart after recording three assists in 32 Major League Soccer appearances. He is to join former Real Salt Lake player Everton Luiz and Atlanta United homegrown figure Tyler Wolff at Beveren. “We wish...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mamadou Fall
Person
Steve Cherundolo
90min

The best goals of MLS week 27 - ranked

Week 27 of the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign did not disappoint. Sebastian Driussi's efforts against LAFC secured him the lead in the Golden Boot race, while Gonzalo Higuain gave Inter Miami a goal to cheer for against the New York Red Bulls. But it was an Italian takeover at Toronto FC, as Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi secured the 2-0 victory over Charlotte FC.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafc#European#Europa Conference League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

804
Followers
8K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy