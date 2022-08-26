ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Will There Be A ‘Selling The OC’ Season 2?

By Nicole Gallucci
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZx9M_0hWT36XU00

Brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim are back at it again with their new Selling Sunset spinoff, Selling The OC.

With a format nearly identical to the original Los Angeles reality series, Selling The OC follows a new group of realtors in The Oppenheim Group’s freshly opened Orange County office. The cast consists of Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler Stanaland. And in true Selling series fashion we don’t just watch the realtors sell fabulous homes. We get a peek at work events, out of office hangs, and more.

If you’ve already devoured the first ten episodes of Selling The OC, you’re likely wondering if and when you can watch more. Curious if Netflix has renewed Selling The OC for Season 2? And what a second season of Selling The OC might look like? We’ve got you covered.

Will There Be a Season 2 of Selling The OC on Netflix?

Though a Season 2 renewal of Netflix’s Selling The OC is likely, there hasn’t been any official word yet. However, that’s not to say we wont see more of The Oppenheim Group’s Orange County crew in the future. It’s not uncommon for streaming services to take some time to renew shows, and considering the success of the original series, Selling Sunset, we have high hopes that more episodes, drama, and luxury homes are in our future.

Selling Sunset premiered in March 2019 and has run five seasons with more on the way. Netflix has renewed the popular reality series for a sixth and seventh season, even though cast members Maya Vander and Christine Quinn won’t be returning for Season 6. Between workplace drama, romances, and high-end homes, Selling Sunset and Selling The OC‘s formats have so much to offer viewers. There’s a good chance Selling The OC will follow in the original series’ successful footsteps, and Decider will be sure to update this article when news drops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AqU0m_0hWT36XU00
Photo: Netflix

How Did Selling The OC Season 1 End? What Will Season 2 of Selling The OC Look Like?

Season 1 of Selling The OC had a bittersweet ending for the Oppenheim Group realtors. Jason and Brett threw the office a celebratory yacht party, but the group couldn’t make it through the day without fighting. Pot-stirring besties Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose were at the center of several verbal spars with Alex Hall, Brandi Marshall, and Polly Brindle. The biggest blowout came when the duo accused the group of women of being hypocritical for flirting with married colleague Tyler Stanaland but condemning Kayla Cardona for doing the same. After hearing his name get tossed around, Stanaland called Jarvis and Rose bullies and advised them to stop starting drama. The the majority of the office was upset with Jarvis and Rose by the end of Season 1, but the last scene of the finale showed the besties celebrating the sale of a $20 million home in front of everyone. A real win/win/lose situation for the team.

If Selling The OC were to return for a Season 2, we’d undoubtedly see more stunning homes, more gorgeous Orange County views, and more in and out of office bonding (and drama) amongst the realtors. There’s also a likelihood we’d learn more about the realtors’ personal/home lives as the show progresses, as was the case with Selling Sunset. We could even see some new faces in the office, and we’d almost certainly see the Jarvis and Rose feud explored in greater depth.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

When Will ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Be on Netflix?

It’s been quite the bumpy ride for fans of Jeff Rake’s supernatural drama Manifest. Originally premiering in September of 2018 on NBC, the show was met with mixed reviews (Season 1 has a 56% Tomatometer score) but developed a passionate fanbase, one that grew when the series eventually debuted on Netflix.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

More Like OpPEEnheim: ‘Selling The OC’ Boss Happily Admits He “Always” Pees in the Pool

Selling The OC, the sure-to-be hit spinoff of Selling Sunset, has already assumed its rightful place in Netflix’s Top 10 trending TV shows currently streaming on the platform. Fans can’t wait to get to know the new team of hungry real estate agents who fight over listings (and pretty much everything else!) against the stunning backdrop of gorgeous houses on the California coast. But one gross-out moment featuring Jason Oppenheim admitting he happily pees in the pool could take away from all that.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Meet ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend, Aubrey Paige

They have been together for over a year, and now here are some details about American Idol host Ryan Seacrest’s relationship with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. According to PEOPLE, Ryan Seacrest has been romantically linked to Petcosky since 2021. Although they have been together for quite a while, the couple continues to keep a low profile. They rarely attend public events together and have only walked the red carpet once. However, they do enjoy their time together. Most recently, they went on a vacation in Spain last month.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset#Realtors#The Oppenheim Group#Netflix S Selling The
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos

It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wonderwall.com

Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Dolly Parton’s Surprisingly Modest Former Nashville Home Sells for $850,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]

A Nashville home that Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean once owned has sold for a whopping profit. According to the New York Post, Parton and Dean owned the 4,795-square-foot house on a quiet street in suburban Nashville from 1980 until 1996, when they sold it for $140,000. While the two-story, single-family residence is not the lavish mansion one might expect one of the biggest country stars of all time to have lived in, it's a beautiful home that's also a one-of-a-kind piece of country music history.
NASHVILLE, TN
Decider.com

Decider.com

35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy