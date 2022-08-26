Read full article on original website
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
Carolina Crossroads Phase 2 focusing on Broad River Road Interstate
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Tuesday night, state transportation officials hosted a meeting to showcase what’s being done along Interstate 26. The project is called Carolina Crossroads. The more than two billion dollar plan will take up to 10 years and is in phase 2 of a 5 phase plan.
Rabid fox confirmed in Aiken County; one person exposed
AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a fox found near Rivera Road and Varden Drive in Aiken, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider. LOCAL FIRST | Person...
911 service outage in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
Boil water advisory for Mill Creek residents repealed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The boil water advisory for Mill Creek residents has been repealed, according to Columbia Water. Officials say the advisory has been repealed for Columbia Water customers located at Chilhowie Rd, Marco Polo Ct, Vandover Cir, and Little John Pl in the Mill Creek Subdivision. Customers...
Traffic stop leads to Columbia police finding missing North Carolina woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia police officer is being commended after finding a missing Gaston County elderly woman. Corporal C. Lake was commended on Monday on Social Media after finding 81-year-old Brenda Thomas safely during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Thomas was reported missing by her family...
RCSD introduces new resource for missing persons cases
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has announced a new resource being utilized in missing person cases. LOCAL FIRST | Midlands non-profit encouraging others to 'Be Kind Be Great'. During a press conference on Tuesday, Sheriff Leon Lott introduced Inv. Michel Galliot and K9 Hammer who...
Person wanted for shoplifting from a Lexington Publix
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police says it needs your help identifying someone they believe shoplifted from a Lexington Publix. Officials say the person (pictured above) was seen on camera taking multiple items from the Publix. If you have any information, contact Detective McWilliams at 803-358-1514, or email at...
Sheriff warns of CashApp scam in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a Cash App scam. LOCAL FIRST | Duo suspected of spending spree with stolen credit card. According to the department, people are sending private messages on social media or electronic media asking you to either...
Richland Co. to open applications to free up money for organizations
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH)-- Richland County will officially open up the application process to allow any organization in the county to get their hands on funds to use toward their programs or projects. Applications will open on September 1, 2022. The original date was set for August 1st. $16 million...
Equipment arrives in Columbia to create America's first nitrile glove plant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs are one step closer to coming to the Midlands. “We found ourselves, all of us, during the pandemic without gloves. There’s still a supply chain issue with quality gloves that don’t break when you put them on,” said Lou Kennedy, CEO of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation.
Duo suspected of spending spree with stolen credit card
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are looking for a couple suspected of stealing a credit card and buying hundreds of dollars of merchandise. The duo, police say, stole a credit card on August 22 and made several fraudulent purchases, including a $550 purchase at a Walmart. They were...
Sumter police searching for woman missing for nine years
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Barbara Ann Jenkins hasn't been seen since Aug. 29, 2013, on her way back home after walking her son to his bus stop in the South Sumter area and Sumter police are asking for your help in finding her. If you have information that could...
Sumter man arrested, charged in fatal shooting
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A Sumter County man is facing murder and weapon charges after a man was shot and killed. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, James Edward Barnes, 40, of Sumter was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. LOCAL FIRST...
$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Lugoff
LUGOFF, S.C. (WACH) — Sunday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing produced a ticket worth $200,000. The ticket was sold at S M Mart at 840 Hwy 1 S. in Lugoff. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Sunday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.
Storms on track for Tuesday evening with a hot mid-week
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It will be sunnier and hotter for Tuesday across the Midlands with temperatures that feel like their back in the mid-90s. Rain and storms will push back across the area with a cold front during the evening. The bulk of the day will sty dry...
Tuesday Tails: Smoke and Ava
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Smoke is a total sweetie, he is approximately 10 months old and they are guessing he is a german shepard pitbull mix. He is still technically a puppy but has a great temperament and settles down very well. Smoke is potty-trained, loves toys and gets...
'You make me want to strangle you:' SC teacher charged in alleged student assault
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A Lexington County middle school teacher has been charged after an alleged assault on a student, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. According to an arrest warrant, Brenda Dean-Inabinette, 58, is charged with third-degree assault and battery. LOCAL FIRST | Lawsuit to be filed...
Even hotter days ahead with more rain closer to the weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The rain should push through entirely by Wednesday morning and we should have a couple dry days. It will be hotter, with highs back in the low 90s on Wednesday with partly sunny skies. The rain and thunderstorms will hang closer to the South Carolina...
Evidence will be provided to Murdaugh defense counsel; Temporary protective order in place
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS/WPDE) — A hearing over contested evidence disclosures in the Murdaugh family murder case took place Monday. At the request of the defense team for accused former attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, a pretrial hearing started at 10 a.m. Monday in Colleton County General Sessions Court in front of Judge Clifton Newman.
