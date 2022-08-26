ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

Carolina Crossroads Phase 2 focusing on Broad River Road Interstate

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Tuesday night, state transportation officials hosted a meeting to showcase what’s being done along Interstate 26. The project is called Carolina Crossroads. The more than two billion dollar plan will take up to 10 years and is in phase 2 of a 5 phase plan.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Rabid fox confirmed in Aiken County; one person exposed

AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a fox found near Rivera Road and Varden Drive in Aiken, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their healthcare provider. LOCAL FIRST | Person...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

911 service outage in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Boil water advisory for Mill Creek residents repealed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The boil water advisory for Mill Creek residents has been repealed, according to Columbia Water. Officials say the advisory has been repealed for Columbia Water customers located at Chilhowie Rd, Marco Polo Ct, Vandover Cir, and Little John Pl in the Mill Creek Subdivision. Customers...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Traffic stop leads to Columbia police finding missing North Carolina woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia police officer is being commended after finding a missing Gaston County elderly woman. Corporal C. Lake was commended on Monday on Social Media after finding 81-year-old Brenda Thomas safely during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Thomas was reported missing by her family...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

RCSD introduces new resource for missing persons cases

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department has announced a new resource being utilized in missing person cases. LOCAL FIRST | Midlands non-profit encouraging others to 'Be Kind Be Great'. During a press conference on Tuesday, Sheriff Leon Lott introduced Inv. Michel Galliot and K9 Hammer who...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Person wanted for shoplifting from a Lexington Publix

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police says it needs your help identifying someone they believe shoplifted from a Lexington Publix. Officials say the person (pictured above) was seen on camera taking multiple items from the Publix. If you have any information, contact Detective McWilliams at 803-358-1514, or email at...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Sheriff warns of CashApp scam in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a Cash App scam. LOCAL FIRST | Duo suspected of spending spree with stolen credit card. According to the department, people are sending private messages on social media or electronic media asking you to either...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Equipment arrives in Columbia to create America's first nitrile glove plant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Millions of dollars and hundreds of jobs are one step closer to coming to the Midlands. “We found ourselves, all of us, during the pandemic without gloves. There’s still a supply chain issue with quality gloves that don’t break when you put them on,” said Lou Kennedy, CEO of Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Duo suspected of spending spree with stolen credit card

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are looking for a couple suspected of stealing a credit card and buying hundreds of dollars of merchandise. The duo, police say, stole a credit card on August 22 and made several fraudulent purchases, including a $550 purchase at a Walmart. They were...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Sumter police searching for woman missing for nine years

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Barbara Ann Jenkins hasn't been seen since Aug. 29, 2013, on her way back home after walking her son to his bus stop in the South Sumter area and Sumter police are asking for your help in finding her. If you have information that could...
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Sumter man arrested, charged in fatal shooting

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A Sumter County man is facing murder and weapon charges after a man was shot and killed. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, James Edward Barnes, 40, of Sumter was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. LOCAL FIRST...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Lugoff

LUGOFF, S.C. (WACH) — Sunday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing produced a ticket worth $200,000. The ticket was sold at S M Mart at 840 Hwy 1 S. in Lugoff. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Sunday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.
LUGOFF, SC
wach.com

Storms on track for Tuesday evening with a hot mid-week

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — It will be sunnier and hotter for Tuesday across the Midlands with temperatures that feel like their back in the mid-90s. Rain and storms will push back across the area with a cold front during the evening. The bulk of the day will sty dry...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Tuesday Tails: Smoke and Ava

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Smoke is a total sweetie, he is approximately 10 months old and they are guessing he is a german shepard pitbull mix. He is still technically a puppy but has a great temperament and settles down very well. Smoke is potty-trained, loves toys and gets...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Even hotter days ahead with more rain closer to the weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The rain should push through entirely by Wednesday morning and we should have a couple dry days. It will be hotter, with highs back in the low 90s on Wednesday with partly sunny skies. The rain and thunderstorms will hang closer to the South Carolina...
